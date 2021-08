The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 7, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The annual Flagler County School District-sponsored Back to School Jam is back this year, in person, at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Every school will have a representative to answer back to school questions, along with numerous social and community organizations and the Health Department, with ready covid vaccines for those who wish to have them. Children 12 and up are eligible. Thanks to the recklessness of Gov. DeSantis, masks aren’t required, but because of the large number of people expected, you are strongly encouraged to wear them both for your safety and out of consideration for the safety of others. Not wearing them is dangerous and is more likely to expose both you and others to covid. City Repertory Theatre’s “Twisted”, a comic adult musical with adult themes and language, directed by Beau Wade, is at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Tickets are $10 for students, $25 for everyone else. Tickets available here. Heat advisory: Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms today, highs in the lower 90s and a heat index ranging from 102 106. We’re keeping an eye out for disturbance off the coast of West Africa that has a 30 percent chance of turning into a serious storm in the next 48 hours.









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the unprecedented volume of positive Covid-19 cases in our community, the Flagler County Health Department has modified its testing and vaccination schedules for the first and second weeks of August. All testing and vaccination will take place Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 4:00 to 6:30PM at the Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Snyder also shared that the department is prioritizing testing for individuals with COVID symptoms and that testing is by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0, weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. Since the health department has stopped offering COVID testing for travel, residents requiring this verification will need to coordinate with a Flagler County pharmacy.

The department is prioritizing testing for individuals with Covid symptoms and that testing is by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0, weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. Since the health department has stopped offering Covid testing for travel, residents requiring this verification will need to coordinate with a Flagler County pharmacy.

The health department will transition to offer testing and vaccinations five afternoons a week starting Monday, August 9, with the potential to add a second location (120 Airport Road, 2nd floor) in the coming weeks. No appointments are necessary for vaccinations. The health department currently offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for adults and children over age 12.

Snyder added, “On July 28, the CDC updated its guidance that even vaccinated people in high risk communities like Flagler County should wear masks indoors. The Delta Variant is highly contagious, which helps to explain why we had 665 positive cases this week compared with 400 a week ago. Please get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance whenever possible. If you need to get tested and don’t have symptoms, reach out to any pharmacy in the area. This is our shot, Flagler. Stay safe.” For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://flhealthcovid19.gov/.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.