The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 23, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: It’s the next-to-last day for early voting in the special election for Palm Coast mayor, culminating with Election Day on July 27. Early voting is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at three locations: the Supervisor of Elections Office at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, and the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. If you are a registered voter in Palm Coast, whether Democratic, Independent, Republican or belonging to any minor party, you are eligible to vote for mayor. You may also choose any one of the three early voting locations. Early voting ends at 6 p.m. on July 24. More details at the Elections Supervisor’s site. For more background on the election and links to all the FlaglerLive candidate interviews and articles on the candidates, go here. On Free For All Fridays, host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, who has requested 10 additional deputies from Palm Coast and 15 from the county in an unprecedented surge for policing, with a discussion on hate crimes. Also in the studio, Mike Tucker, the county’s new fire chief, and Flagler Health Department Chief Bob Snyder on the ongoing fourth wave of covid, all starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on the covid wave and the cohort that is causing it. The Flagler Humane Society has a dog adoption event today at PetSupermarket from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday at Petco from 9 to noon and at Tractor Supply from 9 to noon as well. The Scenic A1A Pride meeting normally scheduled for 9 a.m. this morning at the Hammock Community Center has been cancelled. The 29th Annual Southern Open chess championship begins this evening, running through Sunday at the Wyndham Orlando Resort, with numerous cash prizes and more than 300 participants expected.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The department is at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









The 2021 Special Election for Palm Coast Mayor