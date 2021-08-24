The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast City Council meets briefly in a special meeting to appoint a redistricting committee, as required by the city charter. The redistricting of voting districts is conducted every 10 years in accordance with census results, balancing each of the city’s districts in proportion to their population. Each City Council member will name an appointee from each district. The mayor will name an at-large appointee. The council will then hold a workshop when the city’s finance director will provide a final overview of the proposed budget. The special meeting agenda is here and the workshop’s agenda is here. Matanzas Woods Parkway Overpass closure coming up Thursday: The Florida Department of Transportation will be working on Matanzas Woods Parkway between the two I-95 ramps on Thursday, August 26 causing lane closures. The contractor on the project will keep one lane open at all times in order to allow traffic to alternate through the one lane segment and there will be a flagging operation in place for traffic control safety. The project will halt from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. during morning and afternoon school rushes. Magna Carta: Two months after the “Great Charter of Freedoms” was agreed to by England’s King John–his barons forced him to sign–Pope Innocent III declared it invalid (the same bloodthirsty pope who launched the crusade against the Albigencians in the heart of France, inspiring many a crusade in the Middle East), thus continuing the Church’s great tradition of piling one Syllabus of Errors upon another.









Vaccination and testing schedule for Aug. 23-29: The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is moving its Covid-19 testing operations to the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd. in Bunnell. The site will be open weekdays between 8 a.m. and 12 noon to accommodate testing for: Flagler County school district students, faculty and school staff. No appointments are necessary.

The general public (those not employed by or attending local schools) by appointment only . Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0. Several factors influenced the decision for earlier testing hours and the return to Cattleman’s Hall, including afternoon heat, increased demand for testing and adjustments requested by the department’s case investigation and contact tracing team. Note: On Friday, Aug. 27, testing and vaccination will be at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. from 8 a.m. to noon because of a previously scheduled event at the Fairgrounds. As a reminder, the health department does not offer testing for travel verification. Vaccinations will continue to be offered at the main health department location, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell. The Pfizer clinic will be open three afternoons a week — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. for the rest of August, and into September. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. Please note that the health department is awaiting additional guidance for the administration of Pfizer and Moderna booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are currently administering boosters to immuno-compromised individuals. DOH-Flagler will add these vaccinations to its operation at the Flagler County Fairgrounds next month. Details will be shared after plans are finalized. For more information about Covid-19 vaccination and testing locally, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov. For testing and vaccination appointments, please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

