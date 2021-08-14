The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 14, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the Marineland History exhibit and Surf Culture Museum is scheduled for today at 5:30 p.m. at the Saint Augustine Historical Society – Oldest House Museum Complex. Hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, and a limited edition signature surf culture cocktail from the St. Augustine Distillery. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. The Florida League of Cities‘ annual conference concludes in Orlando (at the Orlando World Center Mariott). Here’s the conference’s full program. Tropical Storm Fred’s indecisiveness continued as it crossed over Cuba, diminishing into a tropical depression, but regaining strength as a tropical storm. The good news for Florida: it’s taken a wider swing into the Gulf of Mexico, putting Flagler County completely out of the cone of probability. Vaccinations and Covid testiong, Saturdays & Sundays between 9 and 11AM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell will host testing for Flagler students, teachers and school staff who are considered close contacts of a confirmed COVID cases. These are individuals who have quarantined for at least four days and are testing as part of the “Test to Return” program. In Medias Res: Roger Crisp, a fellow in philosophy at Oxford University, wonders in the New Statesman whether human extinction might not be so bad. At least for some: “It’s plausible that the process leading to various forms of extinction, and extinction itself, would be bad for many of us, given that our lives are, overall, good for us and that, all else being equal, the longer they are the better. But it’s also plausible that extinction would be good for some individuals – those in the final stages of an agonising terminal illness, for example, whose pain can no longer be controlled by drugs. This means one key factor in judging the overall value of non-extinction will involve weighing these disparate interests against each other.”









Vaccination and testing schedule for Aug. 13-20: With the start of school and continued increases in the number of COVID cases reported each week, Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) continues to expand its testing and vaccination clinics. Testing appointments and vaccinations are now available seven days a week at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell and testing five days a week at 120 Airport Road, 2nd floor. Please consider the following when contacting the health department for COVID-19 testing or vaccination: Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 120 Airport Road, second floor in Palm Coast is for testing of students, parents, teachers and school staff. No appointments are necessary. This site does not provide vaccinations. Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell offers both drive-through testing and walk-in Pfizer vaccinations. This drive-through is designated for people with COVID symptoms by appointment. Appointments fill quickly and can be scheduled by calling 386-437-7350 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. No appointments are necessary for walk-in vaccinations, offered exclusively at the 301 Dr. Carter location. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone ages 12 and older. NEW! Saturdays & Sundays between 9 and 11AM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell will host testing for Flagler students, teachers and school staff who are considered close contacts of a confirmed COVID cases. These are individuals who have quarantined for at least four days and are testing as part of the “Test to Return” program. The health department does not offer testing for travel verification at this time. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts locally please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.







The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

August 2021 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm Marineland History Exhibit and Surf Culture Museum Opening St. Augustine Historical Society Oldest House Complex No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.