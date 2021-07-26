The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 26, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: What’s left of the Bunnell City Commission–it’s down to three members, two others having resigned–meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The commission, presumably taking a more grown-up approach than that allowed the Palm Coast City Council by its dynamite-everything-in-sight duo (Ed Danko and Victor Barbosa) will set its tentative tax rate for 2021-22. The commission is also expected to make two appointments to fill the seats vacated by Bill Baxley and Donnie Nobles, to complete their terms, which expire in March. In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins is back from a week away and has a docket-full of trials. See the list here. That’s assuming the court moves ahead with trials in light of covid’s resurgence in Flagler: last week the Seventh Judicial Circuit suspended in-person jury trials in Volusia, St. Johns and Putnam but kept them going in Flagler. Ford Motor Co. is also on trial on a claim of breach of warranty.









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, the Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) will continue its COVID testing and vaccination sites for the upcoming week. Flagler County recorded nearly 400 new cases of Covid in the week ending Friday compared with 240 one week ago. If you have not done so already, please consider getting vaccinated at one of the following locations:

Mondays from 5 to 6PM, Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach.

Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30PM, Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Wednesdays from 5 to 6PM, First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell.

Fridays from 9AM to 11AM, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.

NOTE: There will be no COVID testing at the health department on Friday afternoons.

Vaccination appointments are preferred, but walk-ups will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Nearly all pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, and 12 offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over.









