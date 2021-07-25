The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 25, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: It’s a very kitty Sunday. Community Cats of Palm Coast is hosting an adoption event today from noon to 4 p.m. at Pet Supermarket, 1040 Palm Coast Pkwy NW. “Lots of kittens and young cats to choose from, including many that are ready to go home from the event! If you plan to adopt, please bring a carrier,” Community Cats says. You may fill out an application ahead of time, although Community Cats may not be able to review it until the event. The Flagler Humane Society says it’s “bursting at the seams with kittens and our foster homes are full!

Will you open your heart and home to these babies in need? All supplies provided.” You can fill out an application here, or email the society at [email protected] or call at 386/445-1814 x503. Severe weather: Beginning next Wednesday, July 28th, Severe Thunderstorms deemed “destructive” will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones. Criteria for a destructive threat are at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds. “So in short if a severe thunderstorm has potential to be destructive it will alert the Wireless Alert Systems,” Flagler County Emergency Management’s Bob Pickering tells us. “The other warning systems such as Alert Flagler and the NWS radio will still relay the warning as normal.” You can read more here.









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, the Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) will continue its COVID testing and vaccination sites for the upcoming week. Flagler County recorded nearly 400 new cases of Covid in the week ending Friday compared with 240 one week ago. If you have not done so already, please consider getting vaccinated at one of the following locations:

Mondays from 5 to 6PM, Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach.

Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30PM, Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Wednesdays from 5 to 6PM, First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell.

Fridays from 9AM to 11AM, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.

NOTE: There will be no COVID testing at the health department on Friday afternoons.

Vaccination appointments are preferred, but walk-ups will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. Nearly all pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, and 12 offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over.









