The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Among its items: rezoning a 70-acre parcel to single-family residential at Seminole Trails, where the plan is for a 227-house development. The board will also hear a rezoning proposal on 63 acres near Integra Woods Apartments that would clear the way for an apartment complex of, potentially, upwards of 600 units. See the full background materials and agenda here. In court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears a motion–unspecified in the docket–regarding the case of Alejandro Diaz Vargas, a 38-year-old Palm Coast transient arrested on June 18 on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, and found to be a fugitive from justice in Suffolk County, N.Y., where he is wanted for murder. The hearing is at 8:15 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. FPL: The state Public Service Commission holds a hearing at 9:30 a.m. in Tallahassee on a case that could lead to base electric rate increases for Florida Power & Light customers over the next four years. FPL provides electric power to almost all customers in Flagler. In Medias Res: The Observer’s Brian McMillan has a sharp and succinct column–almost unheard of on this site–making an analogy between the essential necessity of vaccines and dunes and insurance, with a nice final touch about miracles, as he addresses his “fellow Christians.” Citing the high proportion of evangelicals who say they won’t get vaccinated, he writes: “The virus is a plague on a biblical scale. People of all faiths around the world have prayed for relief — and what was the result? A vaccine was developed in record time, thanks to decades of research that happened to come together at just the right time to battle COVID-19. Let’s look at the vaccine not as a conspiracy or a mark of the beast, but rather as what it truly is: a miracle.”









Vaccination and testing schedule for Aug. 13-20: With the start of school and continued increases in the number of COVID cases reported each week, Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) continues to expand its testing and vaccination clinics. Testing appointments and vaccinations are now available seven days a week at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell and testing five days a week at 120 Airport Road, 2nd floor. Please consider the following when contacting the health department for COVID-19 testing or vaccination: Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 120 Airport Road, second floor in Palm Coast is for testing of students, parents, teachers and school staff. No appointments are necessary. This site does not provide vaccinations. Weekdays from 3:30 to 6PM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell offers both drive-through testing and walk-in Pfizer vaccinations. This drive-through is designated for people with COVID symptoms by appointment. Appointments fill quickly and can be scheduled by calling 386-437-7350 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. No appointments are necessary for walk-in vaccinations, offered exclusively at the 301 Dr. Carter location. The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone ages 12 and older. NEW! Saturdays & Sundays between 9 and 11AM at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell will host testing for Flagler students, teachers and school staff who are considered close contacts of a confirmed COVID cases. These are individuals who have quarantined for at least four days and are testing as part of the “Test to Return” program. The health department does not offer testing for travel verification at this time. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts locally please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM.







