The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, July 11, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance:The stars couldn’t have better aligned for England, birthplace of soccer, to end its streak of winless decades on the international stage. It won its one and only World Cup in 1966, when it hosted it, beating West Germany 4-2 at Wembley in London. It’s never won the European championship, never so much as made it to a final, though its league teams dominate–not because of English talent, but because to the rest of the world, the English Premier League is where it’s at. Italy won the Euro once and made it to the finals two other times, the last time in 2012. losing to Spain 4-1. The match is at 3 p.m. on ESPN. Tour de France: Stage 14 is a difficult 191 km through the Pyrenees, from Ceret on the Spanish border to Andorre-la-Vieille, the postage-stamp country between France and Spain. Burr-Hamilton: today is the anniversary of the Burr-Hamilton duel in Weehawken, N.J., in the early hours of July 11, 1804. It is also the anniversary of U.S. forces’ first use of napalm, in 1945, on Japanese forces in Luzon, in the Philippines. The weapon would be routinely used in Vietnam, but was never dropped outside of Asia.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.