The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Today at the Editor's glance: David Alfin is sworn-in at 6 p.m. at Palm Coast City Hall tonight as Palm Coast's fourth mayor in the city's 22-year history as the City Council convenes for the first time since the July 27 special election. Alfin defeated Alan Lowe, Cornelia Manfre and three other candidates for the post. His term will complete that of Milissa Holland, who resigned in May, ending in 2024. After an initial segment of public comments, the council will be certifying the election results–a normally routine vote, but very little has been routine about this special election. It'll be notable whether Council member Ed Danko, who ran Lowe's campaign, will vote to certify the results, as Lowe partisans have made moves that suggest a lack of trust in the election. But Danko will not have Council member Victor Barbosa's support, who is battling Covid in a hospital (unless he manages to log in electronically). Alfin will then be sworn-in. City Clerk Virginia Smith usually swears-in new members of the council. The occasions were always relaxed and festive–until last November when, for the first time, the swearing-in of Holland, Danko and Barbosa was more somber and tense and ended with the first of what soon became routine clashes between council members as Councilman Eddie Branquinho called Danko "Councilman corrupt" and Danko called Branquinho "Councilman full-of-crap." The council has a somewhat busy agenda, catching up on an item it had previously deadlocked over for lack of a tie-breaking vote: approving a tentative property tax rate for next year. The council has run out of time to approve that measure, which is required by law so so-called TRIM notices (for truth in millage) may be mailed to property owners. The full meeting agenda and background materials are here. The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell (third floor), to go over its next business meeting's agenda. Among other discussion items: an update on the district's health curriculum, including sexual education; Flagler Technical College's new fee schedule, which crosses out the fee schedule for the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club, and a discussion of the completed impact fee study. And finally, it was on this day in 1492 that Columbus and his Nina, Pinat and Santa Maria sailed for what they thought was going to be a westerly route to India, and instead turned into a shortcut to the genocide of Arawak Indians, first of many cataclysms to befall the Americas, courtesy of European civilization and the Catholic Church.









Vaccinations and Covid testing: Given the unprecedented volume of positive Covid-19 cases in our community, the Flagler County Health Department has modified its testing and vaccination schedules for the first and second weeks of August. All testing and vaccination will take place Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 4:00 to 6:30PM at the Flagler County Health Department, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd, Bunnell.

Snyder also shared that the department is prioritizing testing for individuals with COVID symptoms and that testing is by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0, weekdays between 8AM and 4:30PM. Since the health department has stopped offering COVID testing for travel, residents requiring this verification will need to coordinate with a Flagler County pharmacy.

The health department will transition to offer testing and vaccinations five afternoons a week starting Monday, August 9, with the potential to add a second location (120 Airport Road, 2nd floor) in the coming weeks. No appointments are necessary for vaccinations. The health department currently offers the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for adults and children over age 12.

Snyder added, "On July 28, the CDC updated its guidance that even vaccinated people in high risk communities like Flagler County should wear masks indoors. The Delta Variant is highly contagious, which helps to explain why we had 665 positive cases this week compared with 400 a week ago. Please get vaccinated, wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance whenever possible. If you need to get tested and don't have symptoms, reach out to any pharmacy in the area. This is our shot, Flagler. Stay safe." For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://flhealthcovid19.gov/.









