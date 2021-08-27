The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, August 27, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Flagler County school covid update: As of Thursday evening, the district reported 43 new positive cases among students and two among staff, for a total of 399 cumulative cases among students–thus exceeding the entire total of positive cases in Flagler schools last year, after less than three weeks of school this year. Thursday’s cases were concentrated at Flagler Palm Coast High School (11)_ and Matanzas High (six). On Free For All Fridays this morning, host David Ayres welcomes Carla Cline to talk about her campaign to raise 1,000 gift cards for local health care workers (See: “Carla Cline’s New Project: Raise 1,000 Local Restaurant Gift Cards of $20 for Hospital’s Overworked Health Care Staff“), Dr. Stephen Bickel, the medical director of the Flagler County Health Department, Gretchen Smith, the department’s chief spokesperson, a representative of Florida Power and Light, and Joe Mullins, the county commissioner, likely to speak of his recent covid exposure and tire0-changing on his way to a monoclonal therapy injection, all starting a little after 9 with my commentary on the puerility of covid-masking-debates in Flagler. In Media’s Res: The News-Journal’s Frank Fernandez reports on the resignation of newly appointed Flagler County Sheriff in-house counsel Theresa Pontieri after he inquired about a few lurid postings she’d made online, disparaging Black Lives Matter and using coded racist language: “In some of the videos, Theresa Pontieri, who is white, disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement. In one video, she referred to a Black girl who police in Ohio fatally shot as ‘thuggy.’ In another video, she said she did not condone but understood why those who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 were angry that then-Vice President Mike Pence was not supporting former President Donald Trump’s assertion without evidence that the election was stolen from him.” Tropical activity: What was a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean is now Tropical Storm Ida, and it’s expected to become a hurricane by Saturday and head for New Orleans. Two other tropical disturbances in the Atlantic have seen their likelihood of turning into tropical storms jump to 50 and 60 percent. It’s getting uncomfortably busy out there. Daytona State College Vaccination Clinics: Daytona State College is hosting a free Covid vaccine clinic for DSC students and employees on its Daytona Beach campus (9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1). No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. (Providing Pfizer and/or Moderna shots based on supply.) See all Flagler vaccination and covid testing details below.









Vaccination and testing schedule for Aug. 23-29: The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is moving its Covid-19 testing operations to the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd. in Bunnell. The site will be open weekdays between 8 a.m. and 12 noon to accommodate testing for: Flagler County school district students, faculty and school staff. No appointments are necessary.

The general public (those not employed by or attending local schools) by appointment only . Reservations can be made by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0. Several factors influenced the decision for earlier testing hours and the return to Cattleman’s Hall, including afternoon heat, increased demand for testing and adjustments requested by the department’s case investigation and contact tracing team. Note: On Friday, Aug. 27, testing and vaccination will be at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. from 8 a.m. to noon because of a previously scheduled event at the Fairgrounds. As a reminder, the health department does not offer testing for travel verification. Vaccinations will continue to be offered at the main health department location, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. in Bunnell. The Pfizer clinic will be open three afternoons a week — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. for the rest of August, and into September. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. Please note that the health department is awaiting additional guidance for the administration of Pfizer and Moderna booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are currently administering boosters to immuno-compromised individuals. DOH-Flagler will add these vaccinations to its operation at the Flagler County Fairgrounds next month. Details will be shared after plans are finalized. For more information about Covid-19 vaccination and testing locally, please visit flagler.floridahealth.gov. For testing and vaccination appointments, please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.