The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 15, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler Beach City Commission holds a joint workshop with its planning board at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall to hear an initial draft presentation of the city’s Land Development Code review, a matter of special interest to builders and residents interested in growth issues. In Circuit Court, a hearing is scheduled in the wrongful death case of the late Shauntiana Stafford against Flagler County Schools. Stafford’s estate is suing. Stafford, 17, killed herself in January 2019. Her mother is suing the school district for wrongful death, claiming her daughter was bullied and the district did not protect her. The district denies the charge. Rembrandt at 415: It’s the great painter’s birthday. Take a break and go Dutch for lunch. Tour de France: Stage 18 is yet another mountain trek, 130 km from Pau, birthplace of the great Henry IV (“Paris is worth a mass”), to Luz Ardiden, a resort that boasts of snow and having once been one of Victor Hugo’s visiting places.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









