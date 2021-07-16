The Weekend Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 16, 2020

Today at the Editor’s glance: On WNZF’s Free For All Friday this morning at 9, host David Ayres welcomes Heidi Petito, the new county government administrator, Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart will talk about the coming election for mayor, Dr. Stephen Bickel and AdventHealth Palm Coast’s Wally de Aquino will talk about the latest surge in Delta-variant covid cases overwhelmingly affecting those who have not been vaccinated (see the cartoon above for a brief explanation). All starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on those obscene demonstrators in Flagler Beach, whose rights to be obscene I defend. Palm Coast Little League hosts the 2021 Little League Baseball Florida Championships from Friday through Sunday at the Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Parkway, with opening ceremonies at 2:30 p.m. Organizers in their invitation to city council members said “there are strong indications that Governor Ron DeSantis will be in attendance.” (The governor is in fact on the road. He was in Surfside yesterday, ending the day with an appearance at the Southeast Building Conference in Kissimmee, at the Gaylord Palms Resort.) Eight teams are competing from across Florida. The winning team qualifies for the next rounds toward the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. It’s Parents’ Nights Out from 5:30 to 10pm at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Parents, if you’re in need of a date night or just wish for peace and quiet around the house–or the community–on a Friday night, let the staff at the Community Center watch your kids while you have the night to yourselves. Kids will eat pizza, play games, watch movies, and have fun. For ages 5-12. $15/first child and $5/additional siblings. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/youth. If your child is a bit older, there’s always the Teen Chill Zone from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Dr. You can hang out in the water, log-roll, play on the fitness boards, and otherwise chill in a fun and safe environment. For ages 13-17. Free, but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/teens. More info: 386-986-2323. Saturday and Sunday Auditions at the Flagler Playhouse, for the upcoming production of Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” 1 p.m. at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Auditions will be held in the back lounge of the theater. Signs will be posted. Park in back of the theater. Tour de France: Stage 19 takes the riders through southwest-central France, toward the Bordeaux region, in a 207-km flattish trek from Mourenx to Libourne.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









