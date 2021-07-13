The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: Put your seat belts or HazMat suits on: the Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop this morning at 9 at City Hall, though misbehavior is unlikely: the place will be crawling with top cops (to Council member and apparent fugitive Victor Barbosa‘s delight), at least for part of the meeting. But this workshop promises to be long, possibly tense, because the agenda is an unrelenting succession of major items, some of them ripe for grandstanding by some of the council members or their sycophants in the audience. “This meeting,” City spokesperson Brittany Kershaw tells us, “will include a presentation from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on enhanced law enforcement services, an overview by City staff of the proposed general fund budget and trim rate for 2022, and a look at the strategic action plan roadmap for fiscal year for 2022. Additional presentations will include the code enforcement process, approving the nuisance abatement initial assessment, and results of the commercial vehicle survey. Following the presentations, resolutions will be presented on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).” The St. Johns River Water Management District meets at 10 this morning in Palatka, but nothing on the agenda relates directly to Flagler. Tour de France: Stage 16 takes the riders from the principality of Andorra in the Pyrenees to St. Gaudin in a grueling, mountainous 169 kilometers.









Vaccinations: Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.









