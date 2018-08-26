In Coming Days in Palm Coast, Flagler and Nearbys: Complete Calendar (Updated Aug. 26)
FlaglerLive | August 26, 2018
♦ Aug. 27: The Bunnell City Commission is expected to possibly pick a new manager at its 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
♦ Aug. 27: The Bunnell Charter Review Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
♦ Aug. 27: Fall semester classes begin at Daytona State College.
♦ Aug. 27: The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site http://www.stampandcoinclub.com.
♦ Aug. 28: Primary election day. Polling locations in Flagler open at 7 a.m., close at 7 p.m.
♦ Aug. 28: The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will discuss budgeting, goals, a pavement management program and the five-year capital improvement update.
♦ Aug. 28: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at noon and again at 6 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots. The board meets again at 7 p.m. to reveal unofficial election results.
♦ Aug. 28: The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school’s media center.
♦ Aug. 28: The Matanzas High School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school.
♦ Aug. 28: Couch to 5K Challenge sponsored by Florida Hospital Flagler, every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center Trail Head, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. This group training and exercise program does not require any running experience. It is designed to encourage, motivate and challenge the individual to compete with his/her peers. The final goal is to run the Pink Army 5K on Oct. 14. Stop being a couch potato and sign up today! Please wear running shoes and dress to be outside. Registration includes race registration into the Pink Army 5K. $50/person that includes Pink Army 5K registration. Pre-registration required at www.palmcoastgov.com/register. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ Aug. 29: A pre-trial is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. in the case of Eric Cooley, the Flagler Beach Commissioner who faces a misdemeanor battery charge, before County Judge Melissa Moore-Stens in Courtroom 404 at the Flagler County courthouse. Cooley pleaded not guilty. (Case 2018MM867).
♦ Aug. 29: Women’s Equality Day: American Association of University Women, Flagler County Branch, celebrates Women’s Equality Day (the 98th anniversary of women winning the vote in the United States) at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, with a discussion of proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot, and a presentation by Patricia Ross, president of AAUW Florida. The event is open to all.
♦ Aug. 30: The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 7th Judicial Circuit meets at the Volusia County Courthouse Annex, Courtroom 10 (on the third floor), 125 E. Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to interview, at 20-minute intervals, 15 candidates who have applied to be appointed in place of former Circuit Judge Scott DuPont, who was ordered off the bench in June by the Supreme Court. The interviews are open to the public. See the interview schedule and the names of those to be interviewed here. The 7th Judicial Circuit covers Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns.
♦ Aug. 30: The Flagler County Commission holds a workshop to hear a presentation of a report commissioned by Sheriff Rick Staly that questions the conclusions of a county-backed report that found the air in the evacuated Sheriff’s Operations Center to be uncontaminated by mold or other harmful particles. The sheriff, who has spoken against returning to the Operations Center, will also discuss the effects the evacuation is having on running the agency. 3 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Training Room B. See the background: “New Review ‘Rejects’ Report Finding Sheriff’s Building Safe But Also Lays Out Steps To Re-Occupancy” and “County Says Sheriff’s Building ‘Deemed Safe To Occupy,’ But Sheriff Raises Questions.”
♦ Aug. 30: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Provisional Ballots, Official Results, Certification.
♦ Aug. 30: Farm Swap and Music Jam at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 Old Kings Rd. North, Palm Coast, FL 32137, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Farm Fresh Fruits and Veggies, Arts and Crafts, Ready to eat things, Flea Market, Local Musicians and More. Contact Gail Carson, Gail@floridaagmuseum.org
♦ Aug. 30: High School Volleyball: Matanzas v. Flagler Palm Coast High, at Matanzas, 6:30 p.m.
♦ Aug. 31: The Flagler County Drug Court Steering Committee meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.
♦ Aug. 31: Healthcare Provider course: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This basic life support program for healthcare providers course provides the ability to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, administer CPR, use an AED, and relieve choking in a safe, effective and timely manner. Examples of those who may need this certification are: EMS personnel, physician assistants, dentists, nurses, respiratory therapists and others. All must have a credential (card) documenting successful completion of a CPR course. $65/person with pre-registration required by 9 a.m., Aug. 28. Sign up at www.palmcoastgov.com/cpr. More info: cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com or 386-986-2300.
♦ Aug. 31: High School Football: Flagler Palm Coast High v. New Smyrna Beach, at FPC’s stadium, 7 p.m.
♦ Sept. 1: Yoga on the Beach at 9 a.m. at Old Salt Park, off 16th Road: Unroll your mat on the beach with Melissa Byram of Meditation Mama Yoga for an hour of yoga bliss! Join us for a fun and relaxing experience on the beach culminating in an extended savasana with delicious lemongrass essential oil cold cloths! All experience levels welcome! $10 drop in fee, bring your mat, towel, and water, we’ll bring the rest.
♦ Sept. 1: Vitas Chaplain Carmen Royster-Caldwell is coordinating a Moms in Prayer event “to pray for our children, teachers, support staff and the school authorities,” at 10 a.m. at Holland Park in Palm Coast, Pavilion 2, “for the protection and success of our children and our schools,” in Royster-Caldwell’s words. Contact Caldwell at (732) 646-0002. The school district is not involved in this event.
♦ Sept. 3: Labor Day: All schools, government offices, banks and many other businesses closed.
♦ Sept. 4: Chess on the Porch (and backgammon): The Humidor at European Village hosts an open chess evening starting at 6 p.m. Anyone and everyone welcome. Bring your chessboard if you have one. Great beer and wine, plus cigars. 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. Call 386.445.2221.
♦ Sept. 4: The Community Chorus of Palm Coast begins rehearsals for the winter concert. Weekly Tuesday night rehearsals start at 6:30 p.m. and are held at Trinity Presbyterian Church located at 156 Florida Park Drive. Contact President Jeff McKay at 386-451-6145 or visit our website for more information www.communitychorusofpalmcoast.org.
♦ Sept. 5-6: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. for the first of two days in the fifth of seven sets of two-day meetings, with such meetings scheduled every month through November. he Florida Channel will be broadcasting the meeting and will be streaming it live here. You may submit your public comments here.
♦ Sept. 5: Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart speaks to the Flagler County Republican Club about the upcoming General Election and the Constitutional and local amendments up for consideration, Palm Coast Community Center, 6 p.m.
♦ Sept. 6: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 9 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Manual post-audit.
♦ Sept. 7-23: The Palm Coast Senior Games. This year’s sanctioned events include archery, horseshoes, pickleball, tennis, golf and tai chi (new). The non-sanctioned events include ballroom dancing and a lot of new areas, such as sailboat racing, cornhole, bridge and cribbage. Men and women compete against other athletes and participants of the same gender and age group. Registration is $15 and includes a T-shirt and participation in one sport; participation in each additional sport event is $15. Competition is offered in 11 different age categories for sanctioned events and 3 different age categories for non-sanctioned events. To see the schedule and learn more, visit www.palmcoastgov.com/seniorgames. Registration can be accessed from the Senior Games website or directly at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. Athletes may also register in person at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.
♦ Sept. 7, 8, 9: Neil Simon’s “California Suite,” at the Daytona Playhouse, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
♦ Sept. 8-9: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts a two-day forum festival to mark the importance of the arts in co,mmunity loife, with talks, movies, music and other activities, starting at 11 a.m. each day at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center. email info@palmcoastartsfoundation.com or call 386/225-4394 to reserve your seats.
♦ Sept. 8: Pocket Change is the featured act at the free Midtown Motown Concert series at Cypress Park at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach from 7 to 9 p.m., with Cypress Pool open for free swimming until 9 p.m. during the concert, at 981 George West Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach. Parking is available at Cypress Park.
♦ Sept. 8: Gospel artists will get their praises on for the “Gospel Show/Dinner” 4 p.m., at the First Church of Palm Coast. The genre of gospel music, sponsored by the Women’s Day Committee, will feature the phenomenal, amazing voices of artists you will enjoy. Make your way to First Church – 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. The cost is $25 per person. The church can be reached at 386-446-5759.
♦ Sept. 8: Yoga on the Beach at 9 a.m. at Old Salt Park, off 16th Road: Unroll your mat on the beach with Melissa Byram of Meditation Mama Yoga for an hour of yoga bliss! Join us for a fun and relaxing experience on the beach culminating in an extended savasana with delicious lemongrass essential oil cold cloths! All experience levels welcome! $10 drop in fee, bring your mat, towel, and water, we’ll bring the rest.
♦ Sept. 10: World Suicide Prevention Day, an especially notable day for Flagler, which in 2017 had the highest number of suicides in its history (31) and the highest rate of suicides of any county in Florida. See: “Grim Flagler Milestone in 2017: Most Suicides In County’s History, Highest Rate in Florida.”
♦ Sept. 11: A pre-trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in the case of Keith Johansen, the 36-year-old Palm Coast man facing a second-degree murder charge (a life felony) in the death of his wife, Brandi Celenza, at their home in April 2018. Celenza was shot once in the center of her chest and once in her right breast with a 9 mm gun. In Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse. Johansen is represented by Jonathan Bull. (Case number 2018CF000426).
♦ Sept. 14: Matthew Nesbitt, whom a jury found guilty on seven counts, including aggravated assault against police officers for pulling a knife on deputies, is sentenced at 10 a.m. by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.
♦ Sept. 14, 15, 16: Neil Simon’s “California Suite,” at the Daytona Playhouse, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
♦ Sept. 15: Branford Marsalis is the featured performer at the Jacksonville Symphony’s opening night for the 2018-19 season, with Courtney Lewis, Music Director, conducting Berlioz’s Le Corsaire, Villa-Lobos’s Fantasia for Soprano Saxophone, Williams’s Escapades for Saxophone, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony Nr. 4. Tickets go on sale August 13, at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Ticket Office: 904-354-5547, or go here for tickets online, and check out the Jacksonville Symphony’s 2018-19 guide.
♦ Sept. 21: The Flagler Playhouse launches its new season with Sweeney Todd, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. in the first of three show weekends. One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate Mrs. Lovett bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Perhaps Stephen Sondheim’s most perfect score, Sweeney Todd is lush, operatic, and full of soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror. The Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Call the box office at 386-586-0773 or visit the website for tickets here.
♦ Sept. 22: Longineu Parsons and his Jazz Ensemble perform in a Jazz and Jambalaya concert at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s Big Top tent, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, with dinner at 6 p.m. and the performance starting at 7 p.m. $50 PCAF members; $60 general public, call for tickets 386-225-4394 or go to www.palmcoastartsfoundation.com/events or write info@palmcoastartsfoundation.com.
♦ Sept. 21-22: Jacksonville Symphony Pops Series: Star Wars. Indiana Jones. Jurassic Park. E.T. Schindler’s List. John Williams has composed many of the most popular movies scores of all-time. He’s won twenty-three Grammys, five Oscars, six Emmys and four Golden Globes. Join Michael Krajewski and the Symphony for an exciting evening of John Williams’ greatest music in two evening concerts in the Jacksonville Symphony’s pops series, 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Ticket Office: 904-354-5547, or go here for tickets online, and check out the Jacksonville Symphony’s 2018-19 guide.
♦ Sept. 24: Moonrise at the Beach: Join us for a moonrise at the beach at 7 p.m. You will learn fun and interesting facts about the moon and our coastal ecosystem. Enjoy the spectacular view! Bring binoculars and a camera for beautiful photo opportunities. All ages are welcome, minors must be accompanied by an adult. This event is subject to cancellation due to weather conditions. We will be meeting at the beachside pavilion on the east side of the park. Event is free with $5-per-carload park admission. Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area 3100 S Oceanshore Blvd, Flagler Beach.Any questions, please contact the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086.
♦ Sept. 25: Jonathan Canales, the man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the neck and leaving her to bleed in a bathtub for hours in their Mondex trailer in Nov. 2014, is scheduled for a docket sounding at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins. Docket sounding is the last step before a trial is scheduled. Canales had been judged incompetent to stand trial previously. On Dec. 13, 2017, the court ordered his $100,000 bond reinstated. Canales posted bond on that day and was released. On June 14, the court found Canales competent to stand trial. He had also been charged with three felony counts of child neglect and delaying medical treatment for an injured person. Those charges were dropped. Canales is represented by Gary Wood. Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark is prosecuting the case. (Case 2014CF000956).
♦ Sept. 27-30: The Flagler Playhouse launches its new season with Sweeney Todd, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. in the second of three show weekends. One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate Mrs. Lovett bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Perhaps Stephen Sondheim’s most perfect score, Sweeney Todd is lush, operatic, and full of soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror. The Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Call the box office at 386-586-0773 or visit the website for tickets here.
♦ Sept. 28: Timucan fishing technology: come learn all about it, Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, 2 p.m., free program with $5 per carload park admission. The Timucuan were a group of native Americans who lived in Northeast Florida at the time of Spanish colonization. While none of these people are still here today, archaeologists can uncover clues to their lives and culture through archaeology. Fish and other coastal resources were a crucial part of Timucuan diets. Archaeologists can learn about prehistoric fishing through artifacts like fish hooks and net gages as well as finding the fish remains themselves. Participants will explore various artifacts and fishing techniques through hands on activities. Join us for this program put on by the Florida Public Archaeology Network to learn how the Timucuan used Florida’s resources for fishing. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. See the flier here.
♦ Sept. 28-29: Jacksonville Symphony: Beethoven’s Symphony Nr. 4, Richard Strauss’s A Hero’s Life (Ein Heldenleben), in two 8 p.m. concerts Friday and Saturday of the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Courtney Lewis: The thread from Beethoven to Strauss is unmistakable. The Fourth Symphony is brimming with the same drama and humanity of Beethoven’s Third and Fifth. The program continues as Strauss takes these same unmistakable qualities to enormous proportions in “A Hero’s Life.” At Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Ticket Office: 904-354-5547, or go here for tickets online, and check out the Jacksonville Symphony’s 2018-19 guide.
♦ Sept. 29: Deaf Fest, a celebration of the culture of the deaf community, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Florida Agriculture Museum, 7900 Old Kings Rd. North, Palm Coast. Phone: 386-446-7630 or email:info@floridaagmuseum.org. $5 per person.
♦ Oct. 5-7: The Flagler Playhouse launches its new season with Sweeney Todd, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. in the last of three show weekends. One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after fifteen years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life. When revenge eludes him, Sweeney swears vengeance on the entire human race, murdering as many people as he can, while his business associate Mrs. Lovett bakes the bodies into meat pies and sells them to the unsuspecting public. Perhaps Stephen Sondheim’s most perfect score, Sweeney Todd is lush, operatic, and full of soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror. The Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Call the box office at 386-586-0773 or visit the website for tickets here.
♦ Oct. 6-7: The 14th Annual Creekside Festival at Princess Place Preserve, a traditional event hosted by the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce and Affiliates and featuring a variety of family-friendly activities, including live bluegrass music both days on the main stage, a second stage featuring Gamble Rogers Folks Festival musicians and local musicians (near the Kids Zone), Art and Craft vendors, a juried art show, food trucks, a Kids Zone, pony rides and a petting zoo, and Princess Lodge tours. Outdoor enthusiasts can also explore nearby hiking trails, bring a kayak, or fish in the salt marshes along the Matanzas River and Pellicer Creek. History buffs will appreciate tours of the Princess Lodge, the first in-ground swimming pool and a beautiful stable. 2500 Princess Place Rd, Palm Coast, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 per carload per day. Part of the proceeds are donated to county government for its preservation fund. Vendors, click here for an application
♦ Oct. 9: Today at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline if you intend to change political party ahead of the general election on Nov. 6.
♦ Oct. 9: General election day. Polling locations in Flagler open at 7 a.m., close at 7 p.m.
♦ Oct. 10: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting at at 2:30 p.m., Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3 (behind the Government Services Building), Bunnell.
♦ Oct. 10-11: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. for the first of two days in the sixth of seven sets of two-day meetings, with such meetings scheduled every month through November. he Florida Channel will be broadcasting the meeting and will be streaming it live here. You may submit your public comments here.
♦ Oct. 10: The Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3 (behind the Government Services Building), Bunnell. This meeting is a collaborative quarterly meeting of providers and community members. If you cannot attend please send a representative to provide you or your agency feedback.
♦ Oct. 12: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Logic & Accuracy Testing of the Voting Equipment ahead of the general election.
♦ Oct. 22-Nov. 3: General election early voting in Flagler County at three locations: Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway N.W., Palm Coast; Palm Coast Community Center at the corner of Clubhouse Drive and Palm Coast Parkway, 305 Palm Coast Parkway; and Supervisor of Elections Office in the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101, Bunnell.
♦ Oct. 24: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots.
♦ Oct. 27: The ninth annual bedrace: All Heroes and Villains are invited to join the fun for the ninth annual bedrace at Flagler Beach Veterans park at 3 p.m. This year the theme is all about saving (or destroying) the universe. Compete in the costume contest, build a bed and compete with your fellow Heroes and Legends for trophies and bragging rights, or just watch the fun. All proceeds will benefit youth programs in our county including our I Can Read program. For more information call the Flagler Volunteer Services office at 386-597-2950 or email flaglervolunteer@cfl.rr.com.
♦ Oct. 31: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots.
♦ Nov. 5: Flagler Cares, the coalition of health care and social services providers focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, meets at 3 p.m. in Classrooms A-B at Florida Hospital Flagler. The group will discuss health disparities with guest speaker Joseph Pepe, the Charlotte County Health Officer.
♦ Nov. 6: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at noon and 6 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Vote-By-Mail Ballots. The board meets again at 7 p.m. to reveal unofficial election results.
♦ Nov. 8: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Provisional Ballots, Unofficial Results.
♦ Nov. 14-15: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meets at 8:30 a.m. for the first of two days in the last of seven sets of two-day meetings, with such meetings scheduled every month since April. he Florida Channel will be broadcasting the meeting and will be streaming it live here. You may submit your public comments here.
♦ Nov. 16: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Canvass of Overseas Ballots, Official Results, Certification.
♦ Nov. 16: The Department of Health’s Board of Osteopathic Medicine is expected to consider Palm Coast physician Florence Fruehan’s voluntary surrender of his medical license in an agreement he reached with the Department of Health as he was under state and the Flagler sheriff’s investigation for alleged sexual improprieties with a female patient. If the board ratifies the agreement, Fruehan will be barred from practicing medicine. He has been barred from doing so since he signed the agreement on Aug. 20. The board meets at the Sheraton Bay Point Resort, 4114 Jan Cooley Drive, Panama City, at 9 a.m. See the background stories: “Palm Coast Physician Florence Fruehan Accused Of Groping Female Patient; State Orders Him Restricted,” and “Dr. Fruehan Will Surrender License, Quitting Medicine in Face of Allegation of Sexual Improprieties With Patient.”
♦ Nov. 16: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis. Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Chip’s groundbreaking Fresh Aire series which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America. 7:30 p.m. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or book tickets here.
♦ Nov. 20: The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Suite 101. The agenda: Manual post-audit.
♦ Nov. 28: Chanticleer performs at 7 p.m. at the At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or book tickets here. $39 to $69. It’s a presentation of the Daytona Beach Symphony Society.
♦ Nov. 30: The Community Chorus of Palm Coast presents its Winter Concert Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Florida Park Drive. Free. Concerts. For additional information contact President Jeff McKay at 386-405-2820 or visit our website. Communitychorusofpalmcoast.org.
♦ Dec. 7 and 9: The Choral Arts Society marks the Christmas season with a pair of concert at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. For more information contact Betty Christian at betty@inthecreek.com or call 407/474-1437. See the website at http://www.casfl.org.
♦ Jan. 25: Jim Belushi brings his show, Jim Belushi & The Board of Comedy, to The Peabody for a 7:30 p.m. show. With more than thirty years of experience and an alumnus of “Saturday Night Live” and Chicago’s famed Second City, Belushi is now bringing to the stage an improvised comedy sketch show featuring members of the Board of Comedy. At the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or book tickets here.
