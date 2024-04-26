With Zero Evidence, Florida Surgeon General Says Mask Wearers ‘Just Like to Hide Their Faces’

Florida’s Surgeon General is continuing to evangelize against mask wearing like it’s 2022.

His latest theory?

People wearing protective coverings over their faces simply don’t want to be seen, said the state’s Chief Health Officer and doctor of medicine at the University of Florida.









Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said a doctor at the University of California Los Angeles talked to “some of her medical residents, physicians in training who are wearing masks and it turns out it seems like some people, they just like to hide their faces, which is a really sad testament to humanity and where we are right now with just how people have dealt with all the stress and all the social media disconnection and all the craziness.”

“But part of the reason seems to be that some people like to hide their faces,” Ladapo added on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.

“Obviously, some people are still afraid and think that masks are going to help them, which is total nonsense. And that’s really sad. But there is this phenomenon now, it seems where people are trying to hide.”

Ladapo continued along this theme throughout the interview, noting that in California “people are still masking in hospitals” and that Uber drivers are “still masking.”

Ladapo was Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second Surgeon General, brought in to replace Scott Rivkees, who was deplatformed by the state of Florida (but still retained on the payroll), after Rivkees suggested in 2020 that people may need to socially distance for the foreseeable future.

–A.G. Gancarski, Florida Politics