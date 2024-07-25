Car Strikes and Kills 81-Year-Old Pedestrian on County Road 305 South of Hollar and Greene Plant

The white-striped shoulder on County Road 305 in many places is barely a few inches wide. In other places there is no shoulder: the grass crawls up to the asphalt, sloping up from a ditch.

An 81-year-old Bunnell man was walking along 305, not far south from the Hollar and Greene plant, when he was struck by a car and killed Wednesday evening, the third pedestrian to die from a car collision on Flagler County roads this year.









The Florida Highway Patrol and Flagler County Sheriff’s dispatch notes indicate that a 31-year-old Bunnell woman was driving a Hyundai north on 305. Moments before 5 p.m., she “failed to slow down for traffic ahead,” swerving to the right shoulder and striking the 81 year old. The man was catapulted into the ditch. The Hyundai’s windshield was shattered.

Authorities were at the scene within minutes. The man was pronounced deceased at 5:08 p.m. The woman, who stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, was not injured. FHP has not released his or the driver’s identities.

County Road 305 was shut down in the area of the crash during FHP’s investigation. The fatality was the 12th of the year on Flagler County roads, which have seen a total of 835 crashes, 423 of them resulting in injuries.