Ray Stevens, Palm Coast City Council District 3 Candidate: The Live Interview

Ray Stevens is one of three candidates in the Aug. 20 primary election for Palm Coast City Council, District 3. It’s an open seat, as Council member Nick Klufas is term-limited. He is running for a County Commission seat. The candidates who qualified are Dana Mark Stancel, Stevens and Andrew Warner.

This is a non-partisan, at-large election. That means all registered voters in Palm Coast–and only Palm Coast–regardless of party or non-party affiliation–Democrats, Republicans, independents and others–may cast a ballot for City Council. If a candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, that candidate is elected. If none of the candidates garner more than a 50 percent majority, the leading two vote-getters move on to a runoff to be decided in the Nov. 5 general election.









A city council member is paid $24,097 a year plus a $1,200 car allowance and a $910 communication allowance each year, plus full health care benefits.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Basics: Ray Stevens

Place and Date of Birth:

Current job: Retired Police Lieutenant from New York and a former Pinellas County Deputy Sheriff.

Party Affiliation: Republican.

Financial Disclosures:

Resume:

1. How have you specifically prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one? If you’re an incumbent, what have you learned from your time on the council that has changed your governing method, and in what way? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the council. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

Having served as an Administrative Lieutenant in New York before my retirement uniquely qualifies me for the office of Palm Coast City Commissioner. After all the city commission is an administrative body empowered to oversee and provide direction as to how the city conducts the people’s business. As an Administrative Lieutenant, my responsibilities were, but not limited to, overseeing and directing the operations conducted by subordinate personnel. I also participated in the interview of prospective new employees and the vetting of candidates who were being considered for promotion.









I admire Suzanne Johnston who has held the position of Tax Collector for many years. Doing so in a professional manner avoiding any controversy. During her tenure, she has initiated innovative ideas to improve the service provided to the community. I feel compelled here to also mention Jay Gardner who has also served many years with distinction. Beyond Flagler, former President Trump.

Your retirement dates back 20 years, a long period that has seen significant changes in the workplace–public and private: how have you kept up with those changes, which may have a significant bearing on how you perceive administrative staff? In your preparation for City Council, have you attended meetings, met with directors of city departments, studied the budget and followed the council’s current issues to be prepared from day one?

People don’t change, nor do sound managerial practices. I don’t form preconceived notions about people, until I have had an opportunity to interact with them. I attended city council meetings. In fact I believe I saw you at one. If I don’t attend in person I watch them on CCTV. No one can be fully prepared from day one when assuming a new position, there is always a learning curve.

2. Give the council a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with specific examples where it has been lacking and where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness.

A light “C”. There seems to be a great disconnect between the City Council and the people they are sworn to serve. Giving concerned citizens who attend a city council meeting three minutes at the podium, to express their concerns, make a suggestion, or voice a complaint is simply an inadequate means of allowing public expression and or input.

Currently, I am unable to express what areas the city council has excelled in.

Once elected I will conduct, from time to time, public input meetings focused on an area of public concern. In that, if a particular section or area is having trouble, flooding, speeding on residential streets, and noise complaints I would visit these locations to see first-hand what the concerns are and to gain input as to possible solutions. Residents will have more than three minutes to express themselves, there will be no three-minute timers or Buzzers.

Three minutes is standard across local governments; would an unlimited time allotment not lend itself to abuse and grandstanders, and make meetings even more painfully long than they already are? When you say you are unable to say where the council has excelled, is that because you do not know where they might have excelled, or because you do not think they have excelled in anything?

I don’t think three minutes is enough time for a citizen to make a complaint, suggest an improvement or offer a recommendation. But, I do understand the time constraints involved. I have been advocating, since October of 2023, when I first became involved in this effort the concept of Town Hall Meetings.

I believe their success has been marginal at best. I have knocked on several hundred doors in Palm Coast and the response is pretty much the same in referring to the present council, with one exception, “they gotta go”.











3. What are two goals where you are most aligned with the current council’s “Strategic Action Plan,” two with which you differ, and two you would seek to add, and explain how you intend to convince the council to follow your lead.

I wasn’t aware that they had a “Strategic Action Plan.” If one exists, I don’t see any evidence of it. I feel like many others that our current financially influenced uncoordinated development policy is putting a tremendous strain on our taxpayer funded infrastructure and our quality of life. I believe we need to take a step back and consider the ramifications of future major development projects and the impact they will have on our infrastructure before rushing headlong into approving them. I am not in favor of up-zoning that impacts existing neighborhoods. My first considerations to any new development is impact to storm drainage, water, sewer, density, traffic load and emergency services quick access. I believe that protecting and maintaining the quality of life of this special place that we all bought a piece of here in Palm Coast is paramount.

It shouldn’t take any convincing at all. Just take a look around the city. We are experiencing what is commonly referred to as “Urban Sprawl” with a bad case of gridlock. Palm Coast was set up by the original planners to be, primarily, a community for retirees. And as such it was planned and laid out accordingly. The road system as designed does not lend itself to the increased density which drives the increased volume of traffic we are experiencing. I believe we can do better, for starters we need a Traffic Engineer with a proven record. Just traveling from East to West on Palm Coast Parkway and Rt. 100 proves my case.

How can voters not be concerned about a candidate for Council who is unaware of the document that drives council policy? Does that not raise a legitimate question about how in tune you are with city issues and council process? What do you define as up-zoning, and can you cite a recent example? Palm Coast proper–the older part, not the western expansion segment–still has somewhere in the range of 9,000 unbuilt lots, platted by ITT as part of the original Palm Coast. Those lots are getting built up. There are no new roads planned in this part of the city. How, beyond a traffic engineer, do you see the city addressing congestion in a meaningful way, given the property rights of land owners to build on these lots?

Well, once elected I will enter this office with a blank slate and an open mind. I have been hear over twenty years and I have not seen a clear city policy, what is it, please enlighten me. Up-zoning is the process whereby one buys a a piece of property zoned low density Single Family residential and through certain connections gets it rezoned to high density Multi Family. Thereby, increasing their profit three fold. One has to keep in mind the original intent of the original builders of Palm Coast. It was marketed as a community intended primarily for retirees and so designed. One need not be a Traffic Engineer to see the road and highway system, as it is laid out, does not lend itself to high volume vehicular traffic. I would like to meet with the individual responsible for traffic light timing. It seems that trip and timed lights are operating simultaneously. Let’s address the challenges in the Eastern part of palm coast before we get bogged down in the so called “Western Expansion” where to my understanding most of the Recharge Fields for our water supply are located. Building on residential lots is not the problem as i see it.











4. Taxes and revenue: Where do you stand on property tax increases, including adopting tax rates that are not at rollback (which amounts to a tax increase under Florida law)? Where do you stand on supporting a countywide increase in the sales tax, on adopting a public service tax, or adopting a utility franchise fee? Short of new sources of revenue, and if you intend to stick to a rolled back tax rate, which nearly limits any growth in the budget, what city programs would you eliminate and what service levels would you reduce to achieve that?

I am categorically averse to tax increases regardless of how they are disguised. I believe that raising taxes to meet expenditures should be the last resort, not the first option. I believe until all other methods of reducing operating expenses have been fully explored, then and only then should an increase be considered. Expenditure wish lists would need to be proven, tested and gradually phased in. If the city is outsourcing work to subcontractors let us evaluate whether in house employees can be phased out through the process of attrition. Case in point would be Swale and Drainage Ditch maintenance.

The County Sales Tax increase needs to be shouldered by the county commission, that is why it’s called the County Sales Tax.

The Electric Franchise Tax Fee will never be an option if I am elected as I will never sign all residents up for a 20 year sentence of forced payment with the fixed income retirees being forced into a corner. The city vehicle and equipment procurement process needs a good hard look.

Your stance suggests that you are not entirely closed to potential tax increases, assuming all the other boxes have been checked. In other words, you are not outright pledging always to go to rollback, is that correct? If not, can you clarify? Palm Coast revenue from the county sales tax is greater than the county’s share, so is it not fair of the county to ask for the City Council’s support, if it were to adopt a higher sales tax?

I am always amicable to rollbacks , but not committed to them. This whole relationship between the county and the city is like the tail waking the dog. The vast majority of tax revenue is generated it the city of Palm Coast. I am not sure I fully understand the question, however, I will take a stab at it. As a city council member they would have to provide me with a strong justification to raise county taxes as my position is, and will continue to be, raising taxes to meet expenses should be the absolute last resort and not the first option.











5. Palm Coast’s population continues to grow rapidly, absorbing most of the net increase of 16,000 people between 2020 and 2022. Evaluate the quality and quantity of development in the last few years. What sort of land use or development would you oppose, if it were to come before the council for approval, and why? What percentage of our housing stock should be single-family houses on traditional lots as opposed to apartments or other multi-family complexes? Would you approve raising the density and height of multi-family, or apartment, structures in select areas of the city zoned for the purpose?

I would oppose any further low or middle-income rental housing located in the Town Center. The original marketing plan for the Town Center was for shops, stores, and restaurants. Single-family homes on traditional lots, in my opinion, have the least impact on the infrastructure. If an individual buys a piece of property to build a home on that is their right. The percentage would be based on demand and availability.