Mike Norris, Palm Coast Mayor Candidate: The Live Interview

Mike Norris is one of five candidates in the Aug. 20 primary election for Palm Coast mayor, a four-year term. The candidates who qualified are incumbent David Alfin, Cornelia Manfre, Peter Johnson, Alan Lowe and Norris.

This is a non-partisan, at-large election. That means all registered voters in Palm Coast–and only Palm Coast–regardless of party or non-party affiliation–Democrats, Republicans, independents and others–may cast a ballot for Palm Coast mayor. If a candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, that candidate is elected (or re-elected) mayor. If none of the candidates garner more than a 50 percent majority, the leading two vote-getters move on to a runoff to be decided in the Nov. 5 general election.









The mayor is paid $30,039 a year a year plus a $1,200 car allowance and a $910 communication allowance each year, plus full health care benefits.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Basics: Mike Norris

Place and Date of Birth: Bennettsville, South Carolina, October 25, 1969.

Current job: Retired Military Officer and owner of two small businesses in the city (Palm Coast Pressure Washing & Paint and Aloha Critter of Palm Coast).

Party Affiliation: Republican.

Financial Disclosures.

Resume.

1. How have you specifically prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one? If you’re an incumbent, what have you learned from your time on the council that has changed your governing method, and in what way? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the council. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?









My preparation for service as the next Mayor of Palm Coast is a culmination of more than 30 years of leadership experience and public service. Having served in the military as both an enlisted soldier and officer for more than 24 years, I have been trained to lead people and organizations. Those skills gained during my military career enabled me to seamlessly transition to other civil service positions at both the state and federal level. My final assignment before retirement from the United States Arm was as the Human Resources Manager/Personnel Officer of a U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion, consisting of six companies and 34 recruiting stations, with 306 military and civilian personnel, geographically dispersed over 58,680 square miles in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. After retirement, I have continued my public service as a Compliance Safety Officer for the State of Florida’s Department of Highway Safety, Motor Carrier Motor Size and Weight Division (MCSAW), and as an Antiterrorism & Critical Infrastructure Protection Officer for the Department of Defense. During that assignment I gained my most valuable experience related to the position I’m seeking while working for the U.S. Marine Corps on the island of Okinawa, Japan.

While in that position I was tasked, as the second in the civilian chain of command to the Camp Director of Camps Foster, Lester, and Plaza, with making decisions for the good of more than 40,000 constituents. These constituents were comprised of military service members, Department of Defense civilian employees, their dependents, and Japanese nationals who worked on these installations. I was highly involved in the revitalization of and upgrades to infrastructure projects on these facilities, as part of the Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC).

During this assignment I was responsible for managing and synchronizing camp functions through subordinates to direct substantial workload requirements for successful operation of Camp Foster, Camp Lester, Fort Buckner, Taiyo Golf Course, and Plaza Housing Area.

These responsibilities required considerable coordination and integration of a number of major work assignments, infrastructure projects, and program segments of professional, technical, managerial, and administrative work. The scope of this work included facility management, disaster preparedness and recovery, logistics, community relations, safety, environmental compliance, morale and welfare, quality of life improvements, mission assurance, training site resource management, contracting oversight, base access, community planning, and family and bachelor housing assignments.

Additionally, I hold Masters degrees in Management & Leadership and in Human Resources Management from the Webster University Walker School of Business & Technology.

With regards to this election specifically, by the time I decided to run for office in 2022, I had been attending Palm Coast city council meetings regularly, gaining an understanding of the council processes and procedures. I have also been meeting with constituents to gain an understanding of their needs, and meeting with the city’s staff leadership on a regular basis to gain a more thorough understanding of departments, staffing, and organizational challenges. I feel that I have an expanded worldview thanks to my overseas service and numerous deployments, which offer a perspective that few citizens will ever acquire in their work experience. That experience is invaluable in any, even local leadership positions. As a veteran, all of my life experiences make me a pragmatic and fair leader. I’m a patriot, my loyalty and love of country and community will serve me well as mayor, and will keep me focused on the betterment of the city. I’m honest (sometimes to a fault) and respectful, with the core values associated with a veteran, such as loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage. Values like these are often missing in politics, which makes my presence even more meaningful.

The only name that comes to mind as to whom I admire as a role model of local leadership is that of Sheriff Rick Staly. While I’m sure he also has his flaws, he’s done a tremendous job lowering the crime rate for the county and keeping our city safe.

One of the people that I admire as an intellectual is Thomas Sowell. He’s a brilliant economist and sociologist. He is, in my opinion, one of America’s greatest living contemporary philosophers. He challenges one to think critically about society and politics without compromising to political correctness.









There is of course a vast difference between military leadership in a strictly top-down organization where–as in your own businesses–what you say goes, and leadership in government by consensus, where the political leadership may not interfere with the administration past the manager, and where constituents expect to be treated as equals, if not as the bosses. After more than 30 years in one mode, how are you prepared to make the transition to the other?

I have been retired from the military for almost 12 years, September 30 will be 12 years exactly. Even before retirement I gained tremendous experience in public relations as: an Assistant Professor of Military Science at the Georgia Institute of Technology, a Human Resources Manager for one of the largest U.S. Army recruiting battalions in the Southeast in Jacksonville, Florida—in that command, I had approximately 300 employees, civilian and military, for whom I responsible for all their personnel requirements—and as a Compliance Safety Officer for the State of Florida just to name a few. (Please see my resume).

You want to see true diplomacy, try explaining to a tractor-trailer operator you have to give him a $10,000 citation for violation of Florida commercial motor vehicle statutes. More importantly, my experience as outlined in Question 1, working as a civilian governmental employee as a Critical Infrastructure Protection Officer for Marine Corps Installation Pacific was invaluable. That position was equivalent to an assistant city manager position. I worked with police, fire rescue, water and electric utilities, and morale and welfare. There were also additional facets within that position that were above and beyond traditional community management. I know how to operate in a bureaucracy, and specifically I have always prided myself on my ability to collaborate with various internal and external government agencies at state, federal, and international levels. The organizational structure of the city of Palm Coast with its city manager is ideal for my type of management style.

2. Give the council a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with specific examples where it has been lacking and where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness.

Conservatively, I would give the current council a C-. Two examples of why this grade is generous are the budget appropriation that the city will receive for fiscal year 2025 and the Harborside project back in early 2023. Regarding Harborside, the council approved up-zoning the marina for an additional 299 apartments and townhouses, blowing out the density of the area, a major disappointment to residents on Club House Drive, and this will likely significantly increase congestion along Palm Harbor Parkway. This also robs the community of a destination resort, which would have provided approximately 40,000 square feet for restaurants, shops, and a ballroom, as well as of an estimated 371 full time jobs to the community, not to mention the tertiary jobs that would have come along with a facility of that scale.

Regarding the budget appropriations, the largest such appropriation for the entire county was the $79.8 million allocation for Matanzas Woods Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway Loop Road. More than half of the overall state budget requests will be dedicated to western expansion, while the city is faced with the possibility of a property tax rate increase, water rate increase, sales tax increase, and taxation for the protection of the beaches instead of taking advantage of potential state money. Much of this could have been avoided if the city and county had set their legislative priorities to focus on our failing infrastructure. Special interests brought home the bacon for the residential developers, and the citizens of Palm Coast and Flagler County will suffer for the failures of our local leadership. Our leadership at the city and county level failed to take advantage of having a local representative as the state Speaker of the House; an opportunity like that will not come along again for quite some time. If we had received the funding as requested in our legislative priorities, which were focused on our existing infrastructure, we would not be facing the possibility of increased taxes and fees from the city and county administrations. We are going to be at the bottom of the totem pole for some time to come, with Paul Renner and Travis Hutson being term limited out of the legislature.

Considering the city’s extensive capital needs, such as the construction of a new public works facility, the ageing neighborhood road network, the ageing stormwater infrastructure, the dredging of saltwater canals, most of which would not have been funded even if every dollar the city asked for was granted for other needs (including utility plants), isn’t it overstating the case to say that state appropriations alone would have covered the needs of the city? Might this not be an indication that the city’s revenue stream is no match for residents’ expectations?

No, I’m not saying that, but if we would have received all of the allocations for the interior of the city as requested from the state, our budgetary restraints would have been reduced significantly. It would have freed up more of our city’s general funds. More importantly, if that $79.8 million that is going to westward expansion were to have been distributed to other projects around the county, it would have reduced our city residents’ tax obligation to the county. Basically, we would have been in a damn sight better position financially. As far as residents’ expectations are concerned, they expect basic city services at reasonable rates and with efficient service.











3. What are two goals where you are most aligned with the current council’s “Strategic Action Plan,” two with which you differ, and two you would seek to add, and explain how you intend to convince the council to follow your lead.

In the 2024 to 2028 Strategic Action Plan, which was just approved at the end of June, I would say my platform aligns with these objectives: prioritizing infrastructure to address current needs and enhancing current economic development efforts to result in better paying jobs; and attracting major manufacturing and industry. Meanwhile, with regards to two goals with which I differ, I find most of the Action Plan’s objectives too broad and generic to pick any specifically. I can’t say that there is anything in particular I would add at this time. My platform from the beginning of the campaign has been more narrowly focused. It centers on five key areas that spell out the acronym R.A.I.S.E:

Revitalizing existing infrastructure. Our city’s infrastructure is aging and is being strained by the upsurge in growth. We have to get back to the basics and prioritize resources to address critical systems that support our residents’ well-being. This includes safe and well-maintained roadways, a fully functioning storm water system, and safe water. Our priorities for state revenues should be concentrated towards shoring up existing infrastructure before expanding our city’s boundaries.

Attract industrial growth and employment opportunities by promoting the strategic location of our wonderful city. This means increasing industrial zoning in the city, specifically to attract industries seeking to capitalize on access to an active railroad system, the I-95 corridor, and the close proximity of the Jacksonville port. Approximately 25,000 residents commute out of our county each morning for work, that’s 23 percent of the total population of the county. A significant portion of which are career minded professionals who are unable to find employment that provides livable wages, because those types of industries are just not available in our city and county. We need to significantly diversify our economy in order to ease the tax burden of our residents. Some 90 percent of our city’s budget comes from residential property taxes, which is unsustainable without undue burden on our citizens. The only way to correct these shortcomings is to aggressively promote and recruit industries that manufacture products and services on a larger scale which will provide higher wages. We are ideally positioned to accomplish these goals while maintaining the “Old Florida” feel that makes our city such an ideal place to live.

Increase public safety and security. We have to focus resources towards our failing and congested roadways. With the significant increase in growth, along with the age of our roadways, we have to make improvements and maintain this vital part of our infrastructure as top priority. Citizens’ concerns regarding dangerous streets and roadways have to be addressed to ensure the safety of our residents. We will continue a proactive relationship with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to ensure root causes of criminal activity are adequately tackled. This includes improving lighting and surveillance systems, partnering with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols and investigations, and investing in social programs that help at-risk individuals and families.

Smart growth and expansion by promoting sustainable development. This means balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility, encouraging the development of green spaces and parks, and creating pedestrian friendly neighborhoods that reduce reliance on cars. With the passing of the Live Local Act, we have to ensure that we use the pedestrian friendly city concept to encourage the development of the Town Center area of the city. No further expansion of the city boundaries should happen until our existing infrastructure is capable of sustaining the exponential growth of what could be a doubling our city’s footprint.

Empower the commercial development of the town center by supporting the growth of businesses in the central business district. This can include working with centers of influence to bring the long-awaited development of Town Center into the thriving business district it was meant to be, and promised to the residents of the city. The use of public/private ventures can be used to expediate development by using properties owned by the city in partnership with developers to create attractive retail spaces. We have to have a commitment by centers of influence and developers to ensure we create an appealing commercial business district at the heart of the city. This could include cultural and civic venues that would attract both economic growth and civic pride.

I feel that the two members of the council that will be remaining after this election have similar objectives as me. I have also had discussions with many of the candidates that are vying for the other two positions. I’ve stated before that council decisions should unanimous and that the mayor should seldom have to make a deciding vote, unless it were something that is morally representable and violated my core values.









Candidates and candidates who became council members or mayors for the 25 years of the city’s history have almost all called for just what you’re calling for–diversification of the tax base, more opportunities for professionals and other workers to stay in the county for work, and more promotions of the city’s advantages (including some creative and at times strange campaigns, not least the “Find Your Florida” marketing efforts of a few years ago). Yet here we are: the city is not lacking for new residents, who clearly are attracted to it (not least because of the lowest crime rate in the city’s history), but the fundamentals are the same. How is it in a council member’s power to change that equation, and what would you specifically do that hasn’t been tried to get there?

It’s still not too late for our city to do the right thing, attract industries to move their operations and make Palm Coast their home. You know the old saying “when life give you lemons, make lemonade”. The powers that be have shoved this western expansion on our residents, so let’s fix the ratio. Let’s not annex any additional acreage without zoning for industrial growth. I think we are currently at about 3% of our city zoned as industrial. As Toby Tobin stated, “healthy is around 25%” with regards to our industrial zoning, and we have the land to do it. For example, the growth of the space industry at Cape Canaveral provides an opportunity for us to court those industries to set up shop in Palm Coast. I firmly believe that we should not spend another dime advertising for more residents to move to Palm Coast, and focus instead on attracting businesses to come here.

Regarding your support of public-private partnerships: the city is hoping to convince voters to approve a ballot measure lowering restrictions on borrowing to make such partnerships easier. Yet you spoke to the council in opposition of that ballot proposal on July 2. How do you reconcile the two positions?

I spoke in opposition to their charter amendment, because it gives the council unlimited borrowing power. My idea of a public-private partnership is that we provide the land through sale or lease and certain other incentives, while the private partner builds and maintains the facility; I do not believe in growing our government any more. I also spoke in opposition to the charter amendment because, as outline by the city planning department, a large part of our financial issues are caused by the city not increasing impact fees to keep up with inflation and other economic challenges. Basically, the developers have been taking advantage of our city for far too long.

4. Taxes and revenue: Where do you stand on property tax increases, including adopting tax rates that are not at rollback (which amounts to a tax increase under Florida law)? Where do you stand on supporting a countywide increase in the sales tax, on adopting a public service tax, or adopting a utility franchise fee? Short of new sources of revenue, and if you intend to stick to a rolled back tax rate, which nearly limits any growth in the budget, what city programs would you eliminate and what service levels would you reduce to achieve that?

As it stands right now, if I have the list straight, during the past two years we have been faced with: 1) an attempt at an FP&L franchise fee; 2) discussion of raising our water rates; 3) a half- cent sales tax increase that will probably be needed to pay for expansion of the Sheriff’s Office, which is required to keep up with the rate of growth; and 4) a possible beach maintenance tax. Did I miss anything major? I’m a conservative and I never want mine or anyone else’s taxes to ever increase. This carries back over to Question #2, where I discussed what the city is receiving in the budget package from the legislature. We blew a once in generation chance with having a resident of our county as the Speaker of the House. Because of our city and county failing to properly prioritize their budget requests, we are, as a city, faced with some hard choices. Our citizens are already carrying more than 90 percent of the ad valorem tax burden. Until we bring in more commercial and industrial operations, taxes are going to keep going up, and that is unsustainable. If we’re going to roll back or maintain the current millage rate, we are going to have to look at big cuts in the budget and scale back capital projects. We will also have to look at cuts in the current staffing: at last count, our number of city employees (including summer seasonal staff) is 632. Our city was at only 500 employees in 2020. That means our city staff has grown by more than 25 percent, faster than the city’s rate of growth, in an economic period where many organizations are scaling down.

In fairness to the city, the half-cent sales tax increase and the beach tax would be county initiatives, though they county would need Palm Coast’s support to enact them, and Palm Coast would realize an additional $5 million in annual revenue from its share of the sales tax. Both initiatives have been set aside for now. Are you saying that as mayor you would be opposed to either?









Yes, I am opposed to both of them until the county and city both review their budgets for fiscal year 2025 and work out where their shortfalls are. The only one I would consider at all is the half cent sales tax specifically to support the Sheriff’s Office, only because necessities such as groceries are not subject to the sales tax. Right now, the price of groceries is crushing families within our city.

5. Palm Coast’s population continues to grow rapidly, absorbing most of the net increase of 16,000 people between 2020 and 2022. Evaluate the quality and quantity of development in the last few years. What sort of land use or development would you oppose, if it were to come before the council for approval, and why? What percentage of our housing stock should be single-family houses on traditional lots as opposed to apartments or other multi-family complexes? Would you approve raising the density and height of multi-family, or apartment, structures in select areas of the city zoned for the purpose?

I think that, at least for the next decade, the residents of our city will be feeling the effects of the excessive housing developments that have been approved over the last two years. It is a simple fact that as production increases quality decreases. This is particularly evident with the current problems we are having with flooding issues caused by new construction in existing residential neighborhoods. I am wholeheartedly opposed to “upzoning” as illustrated in Question #2 by the Harborside debacle we had early in 2023. I am also completely opposed the further expansion of the city’s boundaries, unless there is a significant focus on industrial/light industrial and commercial development. On the percentage of traditional housing and multifamily development, I would consider a 60/40 split appropriate. Higher density housing development should be focused in the Town Center district. As a young city, we have the chance to get things right regarding urban development. That is why, when I first entered the race to become the next Mayor of Palm Coast, I felt it necessary to reach out for input from some of the foremost experts in the area of land use, urban development, and economic sustainability for our city. This means making the most of our designated Town Center central business district.

Walkable mixed-use development is at the core of my platform. Urban sprawl is not the answer for our city’s future. Our lands are a finite resource, and development of the city’s Town Center district is central to diversifying our tax base, as well as fulfilling the intended use of the heart of our city, as a proper entertainment and cultural district like we’ve seen develop in Jacksonville and Daytona Beach.

I attended an amazing seminar on “The Economic Value of Building a Downtown”, presented by Mr. Joe Minicozzi, founder of Urban3, LLC, who is recognized as one of the top 100 urbanists of all time. His presentation was focused on the revitalization of downtown Pompano. Our young city has to get it right from the beginning. Growing is great, growing smart is better! Please watch this video on the concepts as presented by Mr. Minicozzi to gain an understanding of how Palm Coast has the unique opportunity to get things right and grow our city in a sustainable manner and reduce the tax burden on residential property owners.

6. The City Council created an arts district in Town center in 2020, but the district has been moribund, and more recently may be further elbowed by a planned YMCA on land previously dedicated for an arts center. What role should the city have in facilitating (not creating, to be sure) arts and culture? Is the city doing enough? Would you favor dedicating a permanent source of revenue from the Town Center CRA to the arts, as had been the original intention in 2020?

My family and I are true lovers of the arts. Our youngest son Sean, began his musical career in the Flagler Youth Orchestra. He would go on to finish his high school career as a Drum Major for Matanzas High School, and is now a member of the Florida State University Marching Chiefs as a saxophone player. So, we understand the role that such cultural program plays in our community. I do think that the city government should play a role in securing properties that can be used for those purposes. However, in these economic times, I feel that we should be cautious about dedicated funding. Last year the city was presented with a proposed civic center with a price tag somewhere in the range of $73 million and it was projected to lose money for 10 years. I don’t think our city is prepared for that type of debt. I would encourage and seek private investment and philanthropic commitments that can back such ventures in our community.











7. The West Side, west of U.S. 1, is poised to potentially double Palm Coast’s size, or close to it, with the development of the acreage through which the city secured substantial funding for the connector road from Matanzas Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway. Is the city capable of handling that expansion even as its existing infrastructure—stormwater, roads (think congestion), parks—east of U.S. 1 experiences shortfalls and draws residents’ complaints? How would you balance that expansion with the needs in east Palm Coast—or change infrastructure management?

In Question #3 I mentioned my platform point “Smart growth and expansion by promoting sustainable development.” I will not support any annexation of those western properties without specific and measurable dedication of properties for industrial or commercial growth. The current path of the city’s growth is unsustainable without industrial/light industrial growth to offset the tax burden on our individual home owners.

The west side was annexed many years ago, long before this or the previous council, and three developments of regional impact (DRIs) were approved there, such as Neoga Lakes (7,000 homes), Old Brick Township (5,000 homes), and Palm Coast Park on both sides of U.S. 1 (5,000) homes. The developers are entitled to that development, once market conditions (and the loop road) make that possible. How do you see the council legally preventing that at this point, without incurring lawsuits?

The largest swath of land west of the railroad on the north end of the city is not annexed into the city, and has no entitlements. The developers do not have any entitlements through the city, it is unincorporated land. If the land is not part of the city, it does not have any entitlements from us, and ours is the only municipality that can provide utilities to that land.

8. Palm Coast’s saltwater canals may need dredging. It’s never been done in the 50-year existence of the city and its ITT antecedent. But the canals—like those recreational amenities mentioned above–are limited to a few neighborhoods. If and when it comes to that, who should pay for the dredging, and through what taxing mechanism?

The salt water canals are part of our stormwater management system and we as a city are responsible for maintaining them. Asking residents on those canals to finance that responsibility will be a measure of last resort for me. First, I would move forward with mandating seawalls on all lots along the canals, to include vacant lots. We have to stop the damage that is being done due to erosion and the sediment issues that are happening now. Next, I would push for a consensus from the city council to declare an environmental/manmade disaster and see if such a declaration would support external funding or grants, both at the state and federal levels. If I cannot garner support from the council, I would use the emergency powers of the mayor to facilitate an emergency declaration. All of these actions would naturally be geared towards setting up a saltwater dredging crew with the equipment and personnel dedicated to bringing the canals back to a sustainable level for our stormwater management system, and ensuring the waterways are navigable.

As Palm Coast and Flagler County governments well know, local emergency declarations are legally limited in scope primarily to enabling easier procurement or, in actual emergencies, to some additional policing powers, but state and federal emergency declarations are necessary to secure state and federal emergency aid resulting from actual disasters. That leaves such infrastructure as Palm Coast’s canal system largely in Palm Coast’s hands. Who would pay the cost of the seawall mandate, and with what source of revenue? If no state or federal aid is secured, what would be your Plan B?

First, we must create a unified standard ordinance for the construction of seawalls, and work out grandfathering in existing seawalls that meet those minimum requirements. Then, we would give a deadline for all properties (including vacant lots) to comply with those standards. If those standards are not met, we will begin levying fines and penalties on property owners, and eventually place liens on the properties if they fail to meet the standards. We will continue to seek funding through grants from FEMA, Army Corps of Engineers and other state and federal agencies that deal with flood plain management and disaster relief to help with maintaining the seawalls. As stated in one of the previous questions, a special taxing district for those who live on canals may be considered as a final funding option.

9. Describe in one paragraph the principal qualities you will seek in the new city manager you will be responsible for hiring, and what expectations you will have from that manager from day one.

I am looking for an external hire with a minimum graduate level education and job-related experience, who can manage a growing city. Specifically, someone that is not beholden to special interests and politicians here in our county.











10. Palm Coast relies on the sheriff for policing. Evaluate that relationship as it stands today. What is your analysis of the latest method of hiring what would amount to five additional deputies a year for the next three years, based primarily on call volume, and how would you pay for it? Do you favor an independent police department for the city, now or in the near future?

I believe that Sheriff Staly and his staff do a phenomenal job protecting our community. I don’t have a problem being a contract city with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at this time. Only time can tell what will happen after Sheriff Staly hangs up his spurs, but the cost to set up and staff a city police department would be astronomical to our city’s budget. A recent study, as presented to the county’s municipalities, is estimating that we will need 37 deputies and supporting staff and equipment over the next three years, because of the exponential growth.

Funding for community security will continue to be a contentious subject in the budgeting process for our city and the county board of commissioners. The county is already floating a half cent sales tax increase dedicated to funding the cost of increasing staffing and sustaining the level of service needed to sustain the appropriate level of service for our residents.

11. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? Have you ever been demoted? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

I have never been charged with any felony or misdemeanor. There is nothing in my personal, financial, or professional background that would disqualify me from holding public office. I have been charged, during my professional career, with safeguarding some of the most strategically important global assets in the United States military, both here in the states and overseas. I maintained a Secret security clearance throughout my military career and it was still active when I left federal service in 2020.