Derek Barrs, Flagler County School Board Candidate District 3: The Live Interview

Derek Barrs is one of four candidates in two races for Flagler County School Board in the Aug. 20 primary, facing Janie Ruddy in District 3. The District 3 and District 5 seats are both open as incumbents Colleen Conklin and Cheryl Massaro have opted not to run again.

School board elections are non-partisan races: all registered voters in Flagler County are eligible to cast a ballot in the two races–whether registered Democratic, Republican, Independent or from a minor party.





If you are a registered voter in Flagler County, you may cast a vote in both races regardless of the district, the town or the subdivision you live in–or whether you are out of state or living abroad, in which case absentee ballots may be sent in.

The election on Aug. 20 will decide the winners in District 3 between Barrs and Ruddy, and in District 5 between Lauren Ramirez and Vincent Sullivan. There will be no runoff.

School board members serve four-year terms and are paid $41,000 a year. The amount is set by the Legislature, not the local school board. It increases by a shade under $1,000 each year. In 2022 the Legislature passed HB1467, a bill that institutes a 12-year term limit for school board members. But the clock didn’t start ticking until November 2022. The restriction is on consecutive years only. The longest any school board member will have served when the new members are sworn in, in November, will be two years.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Questions in Summary: Quick Links

The Basics: Derek Barrs

Place and Date of Birth: Valdosta, Georgia, March 16, 1973.

Current job: Associate Vice President, HNTB Corporation.

Political affiliation: Republican.

Financial disclosure.

Resume.

1. How have you prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one, and what is your method at arriving at decisions? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the commission, and how you handle your mistakes or misjudgments. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

Throughout my career, I have prepared myself to make informed and impactful decisions through a blend of experience, education, and a commitment to service and community. Here’s how I have enhanced my approach and qualifications:

I was born and raised in Madison County, Florida, where I am a multi-generational Floridian. I was fortunate to have a supportive family and community. This upbringing instilled in me a deep sense of responsibility and service from an early age.

I began my professional career in law enforcement as a teenager with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Over the years, I served in various roles, including one of my most rewarding assignments as that of a school resource deputy. This experience not only solidified my dedication to public service but also provided firsthand insights into community needs and safety concerns and the positive impacts you can have within individuals and your community.









My law enforcement career culminated in leadership roles within the Florida Highway Patrol, where I retired as Chief, the third-highest rank within the agency. Leading a diverse statewide team of over 300 professionals and managing a substantial operational budget equipped me with invaluable skills in strategic management, budget oversight, and team leadership. I managed an over $34 million budget, with $12 million in grant funds, demonstrating my ability to handle complex fiscal responsibilities effectively.

Currently in the private sector I serve as a Program Manager and an Associate Vice President with HNTB Corporation, where I continue to leverage my leadership and management expertise. This role emphasizes strategic planning, project management, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, which are crucial for delivering successful outcomes in large-scale projects.

I hold a degree in Public Administration from Flagler College and an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice. Additionally, I have completed advanced law enforcement training, including the FBI Executive Leadership program. These educational achievements have equipped me with knowledge and practical skills essential for effective decision-making.

One of my notable contributions includes developing statutory language that led to the enactment of significant Florida commercial vehicle legislation. This accomplishment required extensive collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and legislative bodies from the State and Federal levels, highlighting my ability to navigate complex regulatory environments and drive legislative success.

Beyond my professional and career roles, I have remained actively engaged in community service. I have served on local, state, national, and international boards, demonstrating my commitment to civic duty and advocacy. Additionally, my involvement as a high school football coach and mentor underscores my dedication to nurturing future generations and supporting community initiatives.

My approach to decision-making is grounded in comprehensive analysis, collaboration, and a commitment to ethical leadership. I prioritize gathering diverse perspectives and data-driven insights to inform my decisions. Years of experience in law enforcement and corporate leadership have enhanced my ability to assess risks, anticipate outcomes, and implement effective solutions. I believe in transparency, ensuring that decisions are not only sound but also align with community values and the organizations mission, vision, and goals.

I am poised to apply my expertise to ensure the district excels. My career journey has uniquely prepared me to tackle challenges, foster innovation, and advocate for policies that enhance educational outcomes, and support our teachers and staff, and community well-being.

Recognizing that I have shortcomings, I try to prioritize self-awareness and continuous learning from my mistakes. Acknowledging these mistakes and seeking wise counsel for improvement are crucial steps forward. Active listening and learning from historical actions have help me understand the impacts of my decisions on others. Being self-aware allows me to navigate challenges more effectively and strive for positive outcomes.

Many people I am sure recognize Sheriff Rick Staly as the exemplary leader and I would echo those, as I have seen them firsthand. His continued leadership has led the agency to be a 5 Diamond Accredited Agency, a remarkable accomplishment. Under the direction Sheriff Staly’s guidance, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has earned widespread respect and serves as a model for other agencies both in Florida and across the U.S. The Sheriff’s Office excels in various areas, from the Courts and Detention Services, which are dedicated to reducing recidivism and enhancing our community’s quality of life, to the School Resource Unit, which works tirelessly with the school district to ensure our school save safety and foster positive relationships with local youth. Sheriff Staly exemplifies servant leadership, who is grounded in integrity and a constant drive for improvement.









I admire John C. Maxwell for his intellectual leadership skills and abilities. His teachings provide practical advice grounded in his experience as a leadership coach, speaker, and author. His principles are often drawn from real life examples, making them applicable to me as I continue to lead others. He has shown me through his podcast and books that continuous personal and professional growth is vital for improvement. One of my favorite quotes is “A man must be big enough to admit his mistakes, smart enough (learn from your mistakes) to profit from them, and strong enough to correct them”.

Why did you choose to run for a school board seat as opposed to, say, a county commission, a municipal or a constitutional seat? What was the deciding factor?

I have a desire to continue to serve and with the hope of making a positive impact in our community. I was approached by parents, teachers, and other community leaders who encouraged me to consider becoming a candidate. After much thought and prayer, I decided to move forward.

Your career has been in public service, so you’re clearly familiar with public accountability, transparency and so on, and you answer this follow-up to a degree in Question 2, but to be a bit more specific: law enforcement is particularly top-down in structure, and very different from a school board’s responsibilities. How will your experience bridge that difference?

Everyone has a role within the school district and we must focus on the role we have as school board members so we can be highly effective. Both roles want cooperation and my roles have prepared me to be a school board member.

As you’ve noticed from previous interviews, Staly is a favorite pick for many, and the question should have anticipated that with a caveat: if you were to choose a currently elected official serving on a municipal, county or school board, who might that be?

I would choose County Commissioner Greg Hansen. I am thankful for his dedicated service he has given to our country as a Naval Officer and the contributions he makes to Flagler County.

See how Janie Ruddy answered.

2. Beyond the essentials (proficiency and better in all fields) and the slogans (“Flagler Forward” etc.), what is your realistic vision for public education in Flagler County and how are you uniquely qualified to help enact it within the limitations of the job? How will you interact with the community?

My vision for Flagler County Schools starts with fostering a safe and secure environment where students can succeed, and teachers and staff can excel. To achieve this, we must provide our educators with the essential resources, time, and support they need to ensure every student’s success. As our teachers face daily challenges with dedication, it is crucial that they feel supported and have access to the necessary tools for effective instruction. Moreover, I am confident that the Flagler County School District can achieve an overall A rating and rank among the top 10 school districts in the state. To reach these goals, the school board must establish clear policies and procedures, providing precise direction to the administration. Building and maintaining a strong, positive reputation within our community is also essential for our district’s success.

I am uniquely qualified to serve as your next Flagler County School Board Member District 3 because of my diverse background as a strategic, executive- level leader in both the public and private sector. I will use my diverse background and experience to achieve the realistic visions listed above for our school district. I am ready to apply my expertise to ensure the district excels. My career has uniquely prepared me to tackle challenges, foster innovation, and advocate for policies that enhance educational outcomes, and support our teachers and staff, and community well-being.

I will interact with the community by being proactive and approachable, ensuring that I am open to listening and addressing the concerns and feedback from our community. I will work to facilitate open lines of communication as I have done throughout my life, for community members to share their thoughts and ideas. I am committed to continue being actively engaged in civic organizations which will help me stay connected with broader community issues and contribute to local initiatives. Additionally, I will work to build and maintain strong relationships with all our local government agencies and surrounding county school districts to exchange best practices and collaborate on effective strategies. Regular visits to schools will allow me to support teachers and staff directly, demonstrating my dedication to their work and the needs of our school district. To further enhance community engagement, I would like to explore town hall meetings, that would help create opportunities for the community to voice their concerns, ask questions, and participate in discussions about the future of our schools. Through these efforts, I hope this will strengthen our schools and community.

See how Janie Ruddy answered.

3. Give the current board a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with two or three specific examples where it has been lacking and two or three where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness and consensus-building.

Understanding that there are many needs and challenges that arise to ensure success we must always be in constant evaluation to improve our processes. I would rate the board with a letter grade of B.









Areas of Improvement:

Visibility in the Community and Schools: From my conversations with district staff and community members the board could improve its visibility and engagement within the community and school functions. Increased visibility could foster stronger relationships and build greater trust.

Strategic Fiscal Planning: Future growth from a fiscal standpoint. Improved strategic planning and financial oversight are crucial to ensuring long-term sustainability and addressing the evolving needs of our schools.

Areas of Excellence:

Hiring of the New Superintendent: The board has excelled in the hiring of our new superintendent, which was a critical decision for the district’s leadership and future direction. This choice reflects a commitment to securing strong leadership capable of guiding the district towards its goals.

Enhancing Career Placement for Students: The board has also made strides in improving career placement opportunities for students. This effort demonstrates a focus on preparing students for future success and positioning educational outcomes for future success.

I am committed to improving the board’s effectiveness and fostering consensus through open communication, and strengthening partnerships to help our district be the best it can be at all levels. We must create a climate of respect for each other’s views and focusing on the issues to improve our school district.

Can you clarify what you mean by “Future growth from a fiscal standpoint,” since the board does not control any but a very small fraction of its sources of revenue (the tax rate being set by the state)? In terms of fiscal issues, the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club consistently divided the board over how to manage it while keeping it under Adult Education’s umbrella. Can you give your analysis of the board’s handling of the matter, and which side would you have voted on had you been on the board–the side that would have kept it open as a public, membership-driven facility, or the side that won out, largely closing it to the public, without as yet eliminating its reported deficits?

See my comments in the follow up to question 5. The main point is to continuously improve strategic planning and financial oversight is crucial to ensuring long-term sustainability and addressing the evolving needs of our schools.

On BTSRC: I would not want to make assumptions on this particular topic since I was not there for the full discussion. I would have wanted to hear all the arguments, carefully consider all the evidence, engage all stakeholders, and have a thoughtful and deliberative process.

See how Janie Ruddy answered.











4. If a recession coincides with your term and the district is faced with cuts, as it was between 2008 and 2010, what two or three program areas, aside from instruction, would you consider cutting, and what areas would you consider too critical?

While no one wants a financial downturn, we must be prepared for the possibility to ensure that our students continue to succeed. Given the likelihood of financial challenges affecting our school district and local governments, it’s crucial to be ready for potential budget cuts and to manage taxpayer dollars wisely.

A few things to consider but not all inclusive:

Communication: Maintain open and transparent communication with the community and all stakeholders about the potential impacts of financial downturns. Collaborate with district staff to review the historical effects of past downturns and analyze after-action reports to inform our strategy.

Continuous Planning for the Future: Regularly evaluate the district’s reserve funds and contingency plans to ensure preparedness for any financial challenges. This ongoing assessment will help us stay ahead and make informed decisions.

Pursuit of Additional Revenue Streams: Continuously seek out new revenue opportunities to supplement funding and support the district’s needs. This proactive approach helps mitigate the impact of financial constraints on our educational programs.

Decisions on which areas might need to be cut should be made based on the approach I’ve outlined, ensuring that we carefully consider how each decision impacts student needs and the overall educational experience. Our goal is to maintain essential services and support while making necessary adjustments to align with budget constraints.

Would you be surprised to learn that there are no such things as after-action reports that the district prepared after the last major downturn? From your study of the budget, and the drying up of Covid funds, are you concerned about the district’s level of reserves, and its fiscal management in the last few years?

It may not be called “after-action” but a form of review or audit.

On the budget: I will continue to do a further review of this area. Having more actionable information to aid in sound decisions best serves the taxpayers. I am familiar with reviewing budgets and seeking the information and metrics needed for success. Oversight and accountability are key. The Flagler County School District provides information to the public on financial transparency and if more is needed, I would advocate to do so.

See how Janie Ruddy answered.











5. In 2022 the district successfully renewed its half-penny sales surtax. It was not as fortunate a little over 10 years ago when it attempted to renew a 25-cent property tax levy, and add 25 cents. Instead, it lost both, substantially lowering local, discretionary revenue. With the County Commission exploring ways to diminish its financial burden for school security, do you favor attempting to ask voters again for either a 25 or 50 cent levy?

I am not in favor of asking voters for a tax increase.

The answer is clear enough, but it appears to contradict part of your answer to the previous question, where you noted the need to pursue additional streams of revenue. Since school boards are far more limited in the types of revenue streams they may seek or enact, with most of their revenue set and decided by state legislators, that leaves only discretionary levies on the table, aside from, say, sponsorships or private-sector arrangements that would only bring in relatively small amounts of money with strict limits on how and where the money may be spent. Given those limitations, what are a couple of examples you’d propose by way of new revenue streams?

As you’ve noted, the school district does have limitations. Therefore, we should seek to identify all available federal and state grant opportunities which could be eligible for our district. It’s essential to work closely with our legislators to secure additional appropriations, such as those needed to support our technical college. Regarding the smaller amounts you mentioned, if we are eligible to receive those type funds following a thorough review and within legal guidelines, we should pursue them as well.

See how Janie Ruddy answered.

6. Flagler County’s population has grown substantially in the last decade and a half, but this was the first year that the district saw an enrollment increase. Private, religious, virtual and charter schools and home-schooling have successfully eroded public education’s share of students, and private-school subsidies from the state help continue that trend. What is the future of traditional public education in your view, and are Flagler schools doing enough to counter enrollment erosion from traditional public schools?

As noted, Flagler County has experienced an increase in enrollment over the past year, which I see as a sign that the district and our educational staff are building on past successes and making strides toward future progress. However, parents must continue to make the best choices for their child’s education and where they decide to enroll them.

For further context of the population growth, I would refer the readers to the below article from March 14, 2024. This article talks about the disproportionate increase in people of 65 years of age or older to individuals younger than 18 years of age.

https://flaglerlive.com/census-bureau-flagler-county- 2023/

See how Janie Ruddy answered.

7. Since 2012, the Flagler school district has earned an A rating only once. It’s been a B-rated district the rest of the time. Why? What will you do to ensure an A rating during your tenure?

We must now focus on the future and learn from historical successes and failures and create a climate of respect, trust, and candor. Below are ways we can work together to achieve the goals we are trying to obtain for student success.

Focus on reinforcing the core educational standards by ensuring that we excel for a strong foundation.

Providing our district with the necessary resources is crucial for supporting teachers and addressing the evolving demands of their roles.

Continuous parental involvement and community engagement and volunteerism.

Attracting and retaining top talent, we need to focus on creating an environment that supports and values our educators, ensuring that they are well-equipped to prepare our students for future success.

The school board must provide clear direction for the Superintendent to carry out her role.

There must be open and transparent information to address needs early.

Your reference to the board giving “clear direction for the Superintendent to carry out her role”: do you think that has been lacking, and if so, can you cite an example?

I do not have any to cite. Please refer to all of the points within the original responses on how can work together to achieve the goals for the district.

See how Janie Ruddy answered.











8. Evaluate Superintendent LaShakia Moore as a leader, an innovator and a navigator of what has been the most challenging, and at times embarrassing, local government board in Flagler County.

Superintendent Moore is the right person at the right time to lead our school district. She continues daily earning the trust and respect of both the community and district staff to foster a positive and supportive educational environment with a desire to have a strong positive reputation in our community. She understands everyone has a role and wants them to be great in their roles within the district, coupled with a strong focus on ensuring that everyone excels in their positions. Superintendent Moore’s family-oriented approach and relationship-building skills have been instrumental in creating a consistent and collaborative atmosphere.

Superintendent Moore is the right person for this critical moment. Her combination of trustworthiness, respect, community engagement, and a dedication to core values will help guide the Flagler County Schools to continuous improvements.

See how Janie Ruddy answered.

9. Where do you stand on arming school personnel? If supportive, what ratio of armed personnel-to-students would you consider reasonable?

The safety and security of everyone on our school campuses and property is a top priority. I have seen firsthand how crucial it is to maintain a secure environment and the significant disruption to learning that incidents can cause, I am a strong supporter of our School Resource Deputy program and the value it brings to our school district and community. Additionally, I would support the Guardian Program as a supplemental measure to our School Resource Deputies, provided that all applicable laws and necessary training are thoroughly implemented. There are many laws that have been enacted as well as best practices tools with an overall goal of prevention, early intervention, and planning as well as active communication to ensure we have safe schools. As for the ratio of armed personnel to students, there would need to be further discussions. At this point, Florida law requires one or more school safety officer.

You are perhaps ideally positioned to answer this question as most candidates are not: As a professional law enforcement officer of long date with, it might be safe to assume, some experience with the unintended and devastating effects of weaponry in civilians’ hands, what is it that makes you comfortable–not with arming a civilian, a right obviously beyond questioning, but with making that civilian responsible for the safety of children, faculty and employees and, potentially, in a crisis, law enforcement officers, when the civilian by definition has nowhere near the training of a professional law enforcement officer to safely–or at least as safely–carry such a responsibility?

The original question was on arming school personnel. If it comes to the Guardian Program I feel it would be a supplement to our School Resource Deputies. If that were to be passed then Florida law outlines the requirements for someone to be a Guardian and the Sheriff would provide the required training and recertifications. This can be found within Florida State Statute 30.15.

See how Janie Ruddy answered.

10. Beyond the right to private expression, which has always included students’ and personnel’s right to pray outside of instructional time, what school-sponsored religious expression do you consider permissible, and where do you draw the line?

I do support the right for students to pray and participate in religious activities during non-instructional time. Florida law outlines what is acceptable during non-instructional times (i.e., when students organize a prayer group, or club or the annual “see you at the pole” prayer gathering).

See how Janie Ruddy answered.

11. You’re having a conversation with a student. The student requests that you refer to them by gender-neutral pronouns. Do you comply?

I would comply with Florida law and policy that is in place within the district.

Let us assume you were not running for office and were to face that situation, making it entirely your choice. How would you?

I am not going to assume because I am running for the seat.

See how Janie Ruddy answered.



12. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? Have you ever been demoted? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

No.

See how Janie Ruddy answered.