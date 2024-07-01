Cornelia Downing Manfre is one of five candidates in the Aug. 20 primary election for Palm Coast mayor, a four-year term. The candidates who qualified are incumbent David Alfin, Manfre, Peter Johnson, Alan Lowe and Mike Norris.

This is a non-partisan, at-large election. That means all registered voters in Palm Coast–and only Palm Coast–regardless of party or non-party affiliation–Democrats, Republicans, independents and others–may cast a ballot for Palm Coast mayor. If a candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, that candidate is elected (or re-elected) mayor. If none of the candidates garner more than a 50 percent majority, the leading two vote-getters move on to a runoff to be decided in the Nov. 5 general election.

The mayor is paid $30,039 a year a year plus a $1,200 car allowance and a $910 communication allowance each year, plus full health care benefits.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Basics: Cornelia Manfre

Place and Date of Birth: Dayton, Ohio; May 5, 1957.

Current job: Commercial Investment Advisor & Luxury Brokerage.

Party Affiliation: Democrat.

Financial Disclosures.

Resume.

See Manfre’s Live Interviews in 2020 and 2021.

1. How have you specifically prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one? If you’re an incumbent, what have you learned from your time on the council that has changed your governing method, and in what way? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the council. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

I have 44 years of business experience, 20 of which having worked for major corporations: New York Life Insurance, American Express, Citibank, United Artists Theatres And Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins. For the past 25 years, I have worked with investors of commercial and industrial developments to bring jobs to the community. Also, being married to former Sheriff Jim Manfre, I stayed very involved in the community and local organizations. I understand the major issues facing the City and look forward to finding solutions.

I am impatient. This trait spurs me to find solutions to problems expeditiously and at the least cost.

I am very impressed with Council member Cathy Heighter. She works diligently to learn the issues and seek resolution. Her passion to support veterans is very impressive. When in need, she is quick to respond.

The past, the present and the future world affairs are expertly portrayed by historian Jon Meacham, I appreciate his candor and observations of societies and their respective cultures.

This being your third run for either mayor or a council seat, how have you prepared and familiarized yourself specifically regarding ongoing Palm Coast government issues–the city budget, the comprehensive plan, the council’s goals–in order to be ready for work on day one? Have you held one-on-one meetings with senior staffers and managers to learn the basics of city governance, or attended the city’s Citizens Academy?

I review the news on the City, discuss economic development with City staff and have frequent dealings with planning and zoning departments.

2. Give the council a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with specific examples where it has been lacking and where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness.

C

The incumbent mayor and council failed in hiring a strong educated and experienced City Manager. The last person was hired, fired and paid $175,000 to exit!

With over 40 years of business experience, administration and financial planning, I believe I bring a unique set of skills to the Council. Proper planning and direction to the City Manager, I will offer guidance to make our departments more efficient and customer engaged.

The $175,000 figure is not accurate. Denise Bevan was paid a $175,000 annual salary. By contract, a firing without cause required the city to pay 20 percent of that in severance, or $35,000. Any additional compensation would have been in the form of accrued benefits legally owed her as they would have been owed any employee who either resigns or is fired. How do you arrive at the $175,000 figure? What would be a major initiative the council enacted over the past two years that you would have fully supported?

The Palm Coast Observer, Sierra Williams, reported the severance package in the May 2, 2024 edition. The height requirement of houses was a good step made by the Council.

Clarification: Manfre is correct in so far as the total reported figure of Bevan’s payout. But Bevan was not “paid $175,000 to exit.” At the April 24 City Council budget workshop, Council member Theresa Pontieri asked Finance Director Helena Alves “what was [Bevan’s] payout.” Alves replied: “For total expenses, including payroll taxes and retirement, it’s approximately $174,000.” The Observer on May 1 reported the figure in a headline, but without further explanations. The figure is misleading. In fact, and according to the administration, the former city manager’s severance pay, in accordance with law, was the equivalent of 20 weeks’ pay: $72,800. Bevan had worked with the city since February 2007. She had accrued unused vacation time and sick pay, which would have been owed her as it would be owed any employee who resigns or is fired. The city owed Bevan $53,619 in that regard. Similarly, she was owed accrued health benefits of $12,273, and retirement compensation of $26,352 for a total of $165,044.











3. What are two goals where you are most aligned with the current council’s “Strategic Action Plan,” two with which you differ, and two you would seek to add, and explain how you intend to convince the council to follow your lead.

Aligned:

Develop economic opportunity tools and communication strategies to support and sustain small businesses.

Develop a plan for the maintenance of the saltwater canals.

Differ with the following:

Conduct an analysis of possible revenue sources to help relieve the burden of our citizens

Staff to conduct an analysis of commercial solid waste hauling.

Priority action points to be added:

Hire a qualified City Manager

Plan infrastructure capital improvements and funding

Governments these days are on the lookout for new revenue sources, and Palm Coast’s tax structure being what it is–resistance to increasing the property tax, opposition to utility franchise fees or taxes, reluctance to endorse the county’s on-again, off-again proposal to increase the local discretionary sales tax–why would you not be in favor of at least analyzing potential new revenue sources, especially since, in your last bullet point, you refer to the need for capital funding?

According to the budget report given by the City, we had a 45 percent increase in revenue from the increased home values over the past 5 years. I am not in favor of increased taxes I believe we have to review those revenues and how they can used for the City’s needs along with looking for increased efficiencies in government. Increase in impact fees along with the increase in home values have contributed to the revenues as well.

4. Taxes and revenue: Where do you stand on property tax increases, including adopting tax rates that are not at rollback (which amounts to a tax increase under Florida law)? Where do you stand on supporting a countywide increase in the sales tax, on adopting a public service tax, or adopting a utility franchise fee? Short of new sources of revenue, and if you intend to stick to a rolled back tax rate, which nearly limits any growth in the budget, what city programs would you eliminate and what service levels would you reduce to achieve that?

I do not support property tax increases. We have had a 45% increase in tax revenue in the past 5 years! I do not support additional sales tax, public service tax or a utility franchise fee. I will review the budget and needs for programs, with capital improvements needed for infrastructure. The City may need to postpone certain additional capital improvements.

Note: The city’s general fund revenue from the property tax alone was $20.1 million in 2019. In 2024, the city took in $35.8 million, a 78 percent increase, though a disproportionate part of the new revenue was drawn from new construction and a 20 to 25 percent increase in population: homesteaded property taxes have been either flat or increased marginally, and decreased in constant dollars, when inflation is calculated.











5. Palm Coast’s population continues to grow rapidly, absorbing most of the net increase of 16,000 people between 2020 and 2022. Evaluate the quality and quantity of development in the last few years. What sort of land use or development would you oppose, if it were to come before the council for approval, and why? What percentage of our housing stock should be single-family houses on traditional lots as opposed to apartments or other multi-family complexes? Would you approve raising the density and height of multi-family, or apartment, structures in select areas of the city zoned for the purpose?

The traditional lot development is in place and should remain Single Family Homes. New development for Planned Unit Development or mixed use will be reviewed to be compatible with the Code. However, new types of development are needed to provide a more affordable pricing structure. Multi family development is still a need in this community.

I would consider incremental increase in density, but do not want to see the height of Multi Family raised.

6. The City Council created an arts district in Town center in 2020, but the district has been moribund, and more recently may be further elbowed by a planned YMCA on land previously dedicated for an arts center. What role should the city have in facilitating (not creating, to be sure) arts and culture? Is the city doing enough? Would you favor dedicating a permanent source of revenue from the Town Center CRA to the arts, as had been the original intention in 2020?

The City should continue to support the Arts and still find a place for a YMCA. Yes, I would consider a source of revenue from Town Center CRA to support the Arts.

Would you favor a resumption of the plan to add a roof over the former Palm Coast Arts Foundation facility in Town center, and–assuming the YMCA is still a possibility–do you support locating it next to the former PCAF facility, a proposal that caused several members of the United We Art organization (established to oversee the arts district in Town Center) to resign?

I would support continued efforts to establish the PCAF facility. There may be other locations in the Town Center to accommodate the YMCA closer to main entrances for ease of access.

7. The West Side, west of U.S. 1, is poised to potentially double Palm Coast’s size, or close to it, with the development of the acreage through which the city secured substantial funding for the connector road from Matanzas Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway. Is the city capable of handling that expansion even as its existing infrastructure—stormwater, roads (think congestion), parks—east of U.S. 1 experiences shortfalls and draws residents’ complaints? How would you balance that expansion with the needs in east Palm Coast—or change infrastructure management?

The westward expansion can only occur with the planning and engineering presented by the developer, all of which is subject to the review and approval of the City. The westward development is 3-5 years in creation. The infrastructure needs at present will be a top priority when I am elected.

Taking the question as it relates to the city as a whole, and given repeated complaints about quality of life in the existing part of the city, including congestion, stormwater (swales especially), issues with new construction in the infill parts of the city, how can the city add the westward expansion”s developments and still address existing concerns–all with the limitations on funding and taxes you stressed above?

The westward expansion can only occur with the planning and engineering proposed by the developers. The City should ensure that we have the proper utility capacities.











8. Palm Coast’s saltwater canals may need dredging. It’s never been done in the 50-year existence of the city and its ITT antecedent. But the canals—like those recreational amenities mentioned above–are limited to a few neighborhoods. If and when it comes to that, who should pay for the dredging, and through what taxing mechanism?

The canal use is open to all and should be paid through taxes. A plan for the dredging can occur over time. This will need a plan for implementation.

You mentioned above that you’re essentially opposed to new taxes. If dredging were to be paid through taxes, which tax are you referring to, and would you levy that tax uniformly across the city, as opposed to in canal zones?

It depends on the cost needed to do the work, which has not been determined yet.

9. Describe in one paragraph the principal qualities you will seek in the new city manager you will be responsible for hiring, and what expectations you will have from that manager from day one.

I will look for education, experience and managerial acumen. A candidate from a larger City may have the type of budget experience to review line items and determine the balance of personnel to the needs in the administration. Additionally, I want a person with a business approach, who can review capital needs and set priorities along with management of the staff and provide leadership to the Council.

10. Palm Coast relies on the sheriff for policing. Evaluate that relationship as it stands today. What is your analysis of the latest method of hiring what would amount to five additional deputies a year for the next three years, based primarily on call volume, and how would you pay for it? Do you favor an independent police department for the city, now or in the near future?

The Sheriff will be funded through the City’s allocation for service. Any increase in staff provided to the City will be negotiated with the Sheriff. I am not in favor of a city police department as it would add significant costs to the city taxpayers.

11. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? Have you ever been demoted? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

No.

In your answers to this question in 2020 and 2021, you answered differently, referring to several legal actions you were a part of, though you still left some questions unanswered. Can you clarify?

I have never been charged a felony or misdemeanor, have never filed for bankruptcy, nor faced investigative or disciplinary action.

I had a commission issue between 2 brokerages agencies and the agency I worked for prevailed.