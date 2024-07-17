Kim Carney, Flagler County Commission Candidate District 3: The Live Interview

Kim Carney is a Republican candidate for Flagler County Commission, District 3, in an open-seat election, as Dave Sullivan has opted not to run again. Carney faces Republicans Bill Clark and Nick Klufas in the Aug. 20 primary.

Since a write-in candidate filed to run in Carney’s District 3 race, it will be a closed primary, with only voters registered as Republicans eligible to cast a ballot.









Similarly, in District 5, where Donald O’Brien has opted not to run again, Republicans Ed Danko and Pam Richardson will face off. But since a write-in filed, the primary will be closed, and only registered Republicans are eligible to vote.

The write-ins are essentially fraudulent candidacies by individuals who have no intention of running legitimate campaigns. Their sole aim is to close the primary and prevent more moderate votes from influencing the outcome, even though the races will be decided on Aug. 20. They have disenfranchised over 47,000 Flagler County voters. They will not be interviewed, since they are not serious candidates. (See: “The Write-In Fraud” and “To Neutralize Write-In Fraud, Switch to Republican.”)

Three seats are up on the commission in this election cycle. Andy Dance in District 1 is the only incumbent, facing Fernando Melendez in an open primary.

Flagler County Commission members serve four years. They’re paid $70,000 a year.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Basics: Kim Carney

Place and Date of Birth: Ayer, Massachusetts, March 27, 1956.

Current job: Independent Contractor, Partner Associate Better Homes & Gardens RE/Synergy

Party Affiliation: Republican.

Financial disclosure.

Resume.

1. How have you specifically prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one, and what is your method at arriving at decisions? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the commission, and how you handle your mistakes or misjudgments. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?









In 2011 I was elected to my first term as a City of Flagler Beach Commissioner. I served for nine years. Those years have given me extensive knowledge of Flagler County government and many of the challenges we face on the board. While serving as a City Commissioner, I had several major accomplishments that show I am capable of serving on the County Commission. Those achievements include:

Developing a Beach Management Plan with citizen volunteers Working to get a FIND grant for the City kayak launch [FIND is the Florida Inland Navigation District] Initiating a quarterly review of the budget by the city’s finance director. Sponsoring changes to wetland set back ordinance Voting against budgets that raised taxes Working on several strategic plans to prioritize citywide projects Helping citizens with supplies, food and FEMA applications after Hurricane Matthew Reactivating the Investment Committee and made changes to City Investment policy



As for my method to arriving at decisions, I think listing my method may give good insight into my unique perspective:

I require ample notice before making a decision. When an issue is decided on too quickly, there are always repercussions. I do not have a problem stating that I need more time before voting. I have demonstrated that several times by asking for extensions of time to do more research. I require all the facts. I have found that staff does not always look at issues or projects the way citizens do. I ask the questions a citizen would likely ask. I meet with staff and the administrator before having to vote so I have all the facts. Over time, the administrator and staff will be able to anticipate what I am looking for regarding information. I believe an open and trusted relationship with the administrator is imperative to a successful outcome. A question asked may lead to information that is helpful. I research issues and projects. I have found that much of the time spent representing the citizens is spent reading and researching. Agenda packets are often cumbersome and jam-packed with information. I cannot know everything; therefore, subject matter experts are important in my decision-making process. I need to trust the data and information given. As an accountant, I am looking for immediate, as well as long term impacts on the budget, the taxpayer’s money, and factors that impact staff time, as well as maintenance now and in the future. Not all costs are upfront. Many of them are hidden in the details. I dig deep with my questions so that I can make a good decision. I have a problem when information is not complete.

As for who I admire locally, I admire Sheriff Staly for his dedication to serving our community with admirable leadership of his team, which is reflected in the fact, that we are one of the safest counties in the state of Florida.

At large, I consider Gary Sinese a selfless leader who dedicated the last 20 years to ensuring the needs of wounded veterans and their families are supported through his foundation. Mr. Sinese saw past a career in acting, and found a way to dedicate his life to serving those who serve their country.

In your mention of “voting against budgets that raised taxes,” are you saying that in nine years you never voted for a budget that did not go to rollback?

When the budget in Flagler Beach asked for a tax increase and the home values produced additional revenue I voted against the budget a couple of times. When home values plummeted, the budget was kept in line with the needs of the City. Some items were reprioritized. The economy would not support additional taxes. I cannot remember specifically what rate it was however, the increase was not needed, in my opinion.

As you might have noticed, Sheriff Staly seems to be everyone’s favorite (and safe) pick among local candidates; we should have probably added a caveat to the question along the lines of “other than Staly,” so doing so now, who other than Staly, among elected officials on local governing boards today, do you consider a model of leadership.

Yes, Rick Staly is a committed and an effective elected official. He deserves all of the accolades he has received. It is difficult to pick one elected official as a model of leadership as I believe anyone that would volunteer for this kind of job; run a campaign; and get elected is a potential model of leadership.

2. Give the current commission a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with specific examples where it has been lacking and where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness.

I would give the board a C.

While the Commission has begun to ask for community involvement and transparency in projects that are in process, I think they need to push the Administration to provide multiple solutions to funding issues, push for more grant opportunities by staffing a grant writing team, and stop allowing staff to provide poorly vetted funding solutions to critical issues in our community with limited time to make decisions on them.











3. What are two goals where you are most aligned with the current commission’s goals, two with which you differ, and two you would seek to add, and explain how you intend to convince the commission to follow your lead.

I am aligned with the County’s critically eroded beach management goals and investing in public safety. I’m also committed to ensuring that road maintenance and stormwater projects are prioritized and funding is pushed towards these goals. These are critical issues that need to be prioritized and funded first and foremost. I disagree with funding new capital projects, (i.e. the library) until these matters are dealt with.

I will get the Commission to follow my lead by working to format a Beach Management Plan for the entire county as beach erosion impacts all the municipalities. I will help devise and plan a funding mechanism for maintenance of the USACOE project in Flagler Beach and all coastal properties. I will work to find revenue sources for this outside of our residents first and foremost. A holistic approach to this problem should not be difficult to present nor difficult to convince other commissioners to get on board with. The County has a Coastal Engineer on staff that knows what a Beach Management Plan is. I would like to see a citizen advisory board assigned to this project as well.

I also differ with how their budget process works and the lack of project updates so citizens know where large projects are in our County. The answer is always to go to their website. There is better transparency when words are spoken in public versus going to a website. As for the budget process, I like to compare data and look for a history of spending and tie it to a justification of increase or decrease. I will use the fact I am new at this process to request additional information and justification for process improvement.

The library has been hoping for a south branch since 2014, and has been the black sheep of county projects, forever getting shafted so other projects can move to the top of the line. How fair would that be, not least to south end library patrons, to sideline the project yet again, when it is so close to securing all its needed funds? All three priorities you have chosen could be ranked atop the three most costly to fund. But how would you fund those projects if not through a supplemental sales tax or a special taxing district for the beach (or a municipal service benefit district, which amounts to the same thing, semantics aside)? The Army Corps of Engineer project, for example, requires a 50 percent match for future renourishments, and despite the county’s attempts, no outside grants have been secured for the northern portion of the beach, to extend the renourishment with the same quality of dunes and sand that the Army Corps project is providing in Flagler Beach. So assuming grants are unavailable–and certainly insufficient even if they were–what would be your alternative mechanism?

FDOT and FDEP are both shareholders in the dune restoration project; as is the County. They all have land or infrastructure that is affected by beach erosion. The County should enter into an agreement with both departments to help fund future restoration. The use of tourism dollars and the distribution of funds is set by resolution. Once a 50-year plan is developed to fund future restoration (dredging) we can better decide if we need to reallocate the TDC funds with a higher percentage going to Fund 111. I am going to have a difficult time using public money to fund projects to protect private homes/buildings/etc. I believe the County needs to hire a lobbyist that specializes in beach projects as almost every other coastal community in the state has a project by the USACOE. We need better representation at the state level. If the other areas are not deemed “critically eroded” like Flagler Beach was; the dune project does not need to be as costly. We need more facts and figures before I can commit to funding.











4. Taxes: The county needs new revenue. Would you support raising the sales tax half a penny? Are you opposed to property tax increases? What three specific line items would you cut from this year’s proposed budget to keep the property tax where you’d want it?

I’m not ready to support a half cent tax.

I have previously mentioned that I am in favor of zero based budgeting combined with efficient project management and revenue from increased property values to support critical funding needs. I understand that budgeting is one of the BOCC’s primary responsibilities. I have many years of public and private budgeting experience and the board’s process does not seem to be effective.

The current budget process does not provide scenarios for different levels of revenue based on different milage rates or other revenue sources. There can be an estimate of revenue presented with the expense budget. The board waits until July 1 when the revenue report comes from the appraiser’s office. This is not allowing for the board to have enough time to make decisions regarding budget.

As to specific line-item cuts, I do not believe budgeting is a specific line-item approach. I would like to see every department present 2 budgets one with what they want and one with a 10% cut. I can then determine if there is room to underfund based on presentations and find cost savings that will spare us from having to create additional taxes.

What would make you ready to support the half-cent sales tax increase? Incumbent Andy Dance, who might be your colleague on the commission, would only support it by way of referendum. Would you be willing to go that route? To be clear, the property appraiser provides his estimates on June 1.

The actual date for the property appraiser to provide the revenue figure is July 1. Currently the preliminary budget for the County is only expenses not revenue. As stated above I need more figures. Every major project has a budget and many projects have been overlooked for too long. It is about priorities. We have to be able to deliver the information needed to educate our tax payers before discussing any referendum. I am not in favor of additional taxes.

In your nine years in Flagler Beach, there never was zero-based budgeting, just as that approach has never been applied by other local governments, since it doesn’t really apply to government budgeting, what with numerous, unalterable service commitments and varieties of funds that don’t lend themselves to that approach. How would it be different at the county? Did you succeed in getting that 10 percent cut approach in Flagler Beach? And would you apply the 10 percent to sheriff’s deputies, the jail and fire services as well?

Your use of the word “never” is incorrect. There are governments that do zero based budgeting. I have spoken to a mayor of a large city in New Jersey that did it. Zero based budgeting applies to any budget; it is not against GAAP in either private or public accounting. It is a process of evaluating needs and wants. If the budget includes an expenditure that only happens once every 10 years should it not come out of the budget until it is needed again? Flagler Beach’s budget process included an executive summary from each department with an analysis of budget items both above and below budget explained. The 10% was a starting point; and yes I would request it from every department. The 2 largest departments as noted: Sheriff and Fire make up a large portion of the budget. Capital equipment is budgeted over 5-10 years and purchased when the budget is able to purchase the equipment. Once the revenue is added to the budget it will be clear as to where the short falls will be.

5. State law requires schools to have armed security in each school, and Flagler schools have chosen to do that with sheriff’s deputies, paid for half with the state’s allocation of Safe Schools dollars from the district, and half through general fund dollars appropriated by the County Commission. The Commission has signaled some interest in scaling back its commitment, but not if it means reducing security in any way. The sheriff is proposing a 60-40 split, with the school board assuming 60 percent of the cost. Do you support that shift? Do you see alternative ways of shifting the cost?

Yes, the split appears to be fair. The importance of resource officers is not something to negotiate. The Sheriff sets his own budget. In this year’s budget the Sheriff provided data to support that many other counties are sharing the costs with local school boards.











6. Where do you stand on school concurrency, and were you supportive of the commission rolling back the district’s initial ask for a doubling of school impact fees?

Concurrency plans that do not involve building new schools, are not good plans. Placing children into plans that allow growth to continue without new schools, by forcing children into year-round schooling, portables, virtual schooling, and other mechanisms is a terrible idea. Children need interaction with peers, safe buildings to attend school in, and less crowded options. Also, an abundance of schools in the county are an attractive addition to a community trying to attract economic development.

7. Evaluate the county’s long-term beach-management plan–specifically, its taxing approach. How would you raise the needed $7 million a year, understanding that there are no grants ahead? Do you consider the amount sufficient? Is the taxing-district method that weighs the heavier tax burden on the barrier island appropriate? Should all county taxpayers and zones pay equally? Is doing nothing an option? If not, please explain.

As a Flagler Beach City Commissioner, I was instrumental in developing Flagler Beach’s Beach Management Plan. The plan should always be re-evaluated and revised to meet the needs of the coastal area.

Since Flagler County is the non-federal sponsor for the USACOE storm management project for the next 50 years, the County cannot shun its responsibility to fund ongoing dune restoration.

Flagler County is one of the last coastal communities to have and address critical erosion. An inter-local agreement needs to be established with the FDOT due to the fact, that the largest asset benefitting from the dune restoration project is A1A. The USACOE has a formula and a ratio that it uses to establish the feasibility of a project. I think the county should use the same approach.

All stakeholders need to be involved in this decision. When you review the landowners on the coastline and the assets being protected by a dune restoration project, it is very clear that not every taxpayer in Flagler County is going to benefit from a sand harvesting project. The public should be educated that this project only rebuilds the beach long enough to get more sand onto the dune. This is not a beach renourishment project like many other beaches in the state of Florida. The dune restoration is designed to be temporary. The Hammock area is now critically eroded with landowners participating in building back the dunes. There is funding for sand. Rep. Renner announced it in early June. The county needs a strong sand lobbyist to fight for us; unfortunately, there are counties poised to obtain the funding because they are much more advanced in their planning than we are.

The dilemma now is that the County knew back in 2017 that a project was heading our way. They should have started a funding plan then. Luckily, they were able to fund the initial project slated for June-October of this year. I would not agree with a do-nothing approach. This should be a critical priority for the county, along with roads and stormwater projects.









We should note that Flagler Beach’s beach management plan does not entail any form of spending or managing beaches as we understand it now–dune reconstruction, beach renourishment, etc. Those are county responsibilities in partnership with other agencies. From the county’s perspective, you seem to put the entire hope for funding on state appropriations, and just as Paul Renner’s generosity is exiting the scene. But given both the state’s and the federal government’s stated aims for local matches, and given the near-impossibility of finding recurring $7 million annual appropriations for Flagler (in a state with numerous coastal counties now competing for limited state dollars), where will that local money come from if not from some dedicated source, other than tourism surtax money–which is already appropriated for beach protection, and whose ratio will likely be increased, but not sufficiently to cover all $7 million a year? Are you saying that you would oppose any plan that adds an MSBU (municipal service benefit unit) or a local taxing district, or even dedicates a potion of property tax revenue, to funding beach management?

The Flagler Beach Beach Management Plan gives the history of the USACOE project and the County’s role as the non-federal sponsor. It doesn’t mean it is not a beach management plan (BMP). A BMP is not just the money. I am not confident that we have exhausted all our options when it comes to funding the work needed on eroded areas. Just like the USACOE does not fund projects that does not allow public access or have a public benefit; taxpayers cannot fund the entire $7M. Where is the public benefit? The county has known for years that funds were going to be needed for the match and yet signed an agreement with USACOE to be the non-federal sponsor. Why haven’t they done anything until now?

8. Evaluate the performance of County Administrator Heidi Petito, listing strengths, weaknesses and areas of concern.

As a resident with limited oversight into the current Administration, I am not able to evaluate the County Administrator or the County Attorney. When I have adequate time to work with both county professionals, I will be able to fulfill this responsibility.

As a Commissioner for nine years, I am capable of performing staff evaluations, and in the past, I made multiple process improvements during the City Manager and City Attorney evaluations. I am also prepared to seek and find the right person for the job; if either position becomes vacant while serving on the board.

In general, without experiencing the entire process for agendas at the BOCC, I do have a problem when agendas are changed at the last minute or when adequate backup is not delivered timely or completely. I also like workshopping an issue before it is decided. That is one thing I like about the current processes presented by the board and Administration. I would like to see the Administration add budget and capital project reviews on a quarterly basis.

9. With the county’s population exceeding 130,000, where do you stand on the county and its three major cities devising a collaborative public, surface, fixed-route transportation system that goes beyond the county’s current limited operation? How would such a system be paid for?

Flagler County has been studying this issue for years. I believe we have many higher priorities than a fixed-route transportation system. The County currently has a problem with finding funding to pave and maintain roads. This should be the current priority in terms of transportation.











10. The sheriff’s budget plus the capital budget have risen rapidly, with the continuing addition of deputies and more planned ahead: 20 over the next five years in the county, 37 more in Palm Coast. In light of persistently low crime rates—and taking account of population growth–where do you place the point at which expansions in budgets and ranks outweigh the benefits, or become more burdensome on the county’s overall budget than necessary? Is there such a thing as overfunding police?

When you provide a required service, you need to fund it. Equipment and vehicles need a replacement schedule. The Sheriff’s department obtains graduates from local schools and trains them to become FCSO deputies. I believe the current system is working. Our crime rate is low because we have invested in safety and the sheriff has set proper policy and made safety a top priority.

Just to be clear: you are supportive of the schedule and method that would add those 20 additional deputies to the ranks over the next five years, regardless of the financial effects and the possible lack of funding for other priorities such as the roads you mentioned in the previous answer?

If 20 additional deputies over the next 5 years is needed it is important to cut costs where possible. With future growth there will be additional revenue. If the revenue does not offset the expense, I will not be looking at raising taxes to achieve this goal.

11. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

Yes, a civil matter was filed regarding negative comments made about a victim of a crime. I apologize for the entire incident. I accept responsibility for my actions and regret them deeply. I am a big proponent of public safety, and I believe victims deserve our support. This case was dismissed (no settlement) after the plaintiff withdrew the suit.