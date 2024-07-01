David Alfin, Palm Coast Mayor Candidate: The Live Interview

Elected in the 2021 special election, David Alfin is the incumbent and one of five candidates in the Aug. 20 primary election for Palm Coast mayor, a four-year term. The candidates who qualified are Alfin, Cornelia Manfre, Peter Johnson, Alan Lowe and Mike Norris.

This is a non-partisan, at-large election. That means all registered voters in Palm Coast–and only Palm Coast–regardless of party or non-party affiliation–Democrats, Republicans, independents and others–may cast a ballot for Palm Coast mayor. If a candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, that candidate is elected (or re-elected) mayor. If none of the candidates garner more than a 50 percent majority, the leading two vote-getters move on to a runoff to be decided in the Nov. 5 general election.









The mayor is paid $30,039 a year a year plus a $1,200 car allowance and a $910 communication allowance each year, plus full health care benefits.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Questions in Summary: Quick Links

The Basics: David Alfin

Place and Date of Birth: Teaneck, N..J., February 20, 1953.

Current job: Palm Coast Mayor.

Party Affiliation: Republican.

Financial Disclosures.

Resume.

See Alfin’s 2020 and 2021 Live Interviews.

1. How have you specifically prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one? If you’re an incumbent, what have you learned from your time on the council that has changed your governing method, and in what way? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the council. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

I am learning that listening is more important than advocating. Many elected officials want to push their ideas and agenda forgetting that it takes a consensus to move forward. Also, jobs take a bigger time investment to be good. The issues are very complex and good decisions require lots of debate, education, and thought. It requires time and experience. I am working more than 60 hours a week on City issues. As for political inspiration, there is not one person, but many traits I like in various people. Governor DeSantis and Sherriff Staly for their leadership. County Commissioner Donald O’Brien for his succinct and common sense approach to read the community. Palm Coast City Council member Nick Klufas on how he simplifies complex issues. House Speaker Paul Renner for his commitment to solve complex political problems and successfully cross time-sensitive finish lines.









What do you consider to have been the most serious error you committed in your first three years on Council, what sort of lapse led you to commit it, and how did you correct it? In anticipation of the question below, you once told FlaglerLive, in September 2022– near the beginning of your second year in office–that you gave yourself a B- (you told a crowd of Realtors you gave yourself a grade of G, for guts.) What would be your grade today? Who in the world of the living at large–just one name, please–do you consider to be a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

My most serious lapse was in the beginning of my term; I may have pressured Council to come to decisions too quickly. Now, I have learned to allow each City Council member to fully discuss their thoughts so that we can formulate consensus. I now see my role as a consensus builder rather than a champion of any single opinion.

Tim Cost, President of Jacksonville University

2. Give the council a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with specific examples where it has been lacking and where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness.

Since the last election, our council has dramatically improved. We are working as a team, even if we disagree on things. When the citizens elected me as Mayor, the Council had a lot of fighting, the prior Mayor resigned and then the Manager resigned. We were rudderless. We were not where the people in this community wanted their council to be. However, with a lot of hard work and dedication we are making huge strides as an elected group. I would give us a B+ but focused on an A+. As stated above, I think if each of us listen more and advocate less, our collective decisions will bring better results for City.

You once told FlaglerLive, in September 2022– near the beginning of your second year in office–that you gave yourself a B- (you told a crowd of Realtors you gave yourself a grade of G, for guts.) What would be your grade today, and why?

B+. My understanding of the complex nature of local government has improved, I am leading the Council to well thought out decisions rather than solely advocating a personal position. More importantly, I am working more than 60 hours a week at this position which includes keeping the public informed.











3. What are two goals where you are most aligned with the current council’s “Strategic Action Plan,” two with which you differ, and two you would seek to add, and explain how you intend to convince the council to follow your lead.

There are two. First, I am committed to the core to ensure our city’s’ infrastructure is properly maintained since it is essentially 30-50 years old. For example, we have to focus on roads, sewers, and swales. All our infrastructure has a “life span” which is coming to the end of its useful life and therefore, we have to be committed to managing the expense of replacing such.

Second, which is related to the first, is finances. Given numerous variables including inflation, our city is greatly pressured with rising costs, replacement of infrastructure, and amenities like parks and recreation. We cannot solely rely on property taxes for various reasons including the fairness to our existing residents. We must find other forms of revenue earmarked and constrained to address these issues. We need to ensure that impact fees charged to new growth are appropriate. We need to vigilantly seek out state and federal dollars. For example, the city recently committed to $229 Million dollars of roadway improvements, but the existing residents only contributed about $2M dollars. Essentially, the residents paid for 1% of all the new road work that will be done over the next 3-4 years.

As for adding one priority, I am very concerned that we are not hyper focused on improving our local economy which includes higher paying jobs and diversity of tax base. Although this affects my prior comments about our city finances, we are not making the hard decisions to invest (not spend) in this issue. I hear this issue talked about wherever I go. The reality is that we will have to invest in this area if we are really committed to making an improvement. One resident told me that “we have to put our money where our mouth is”. As you can see, these issues are very intertwined, and it takes a lot of effort and time to come to a good decision.

Your first line is startling: “I am committed to the core to ensure our city’s’ infrastructure is properly maintained,” you responded, yet when the city administration asked for a water and sewer rate increase to help sustain and improve the infrastructure, you balked, while the proposal preceded by days the demotion of the utility director and the firing of the city manager. So how do you define the word “committed”? You use the word again in the second paragraph–“the city recently committed to $229 Million dollars of roadway improvements,” but in fact 86 percent of that is the state’s commitment to Palm Coast and the county–not a dime of which will help neighborhood streets–while the city itself committed only $1.6 million of the general fund to its own road improvements, because the council, by going to the rollback tax rate last year, lacked the money for more. It is fair to ask: when out of the distorting shadow of state and developers’ contributions to infrastructure, what, exactly, is the city committed to beyond the bare minimum, and how sustainable is that?

First, remember that I am only one vote. The mayor position is not the decision maker. As it relates to the water/sewer issue, your characterization is wrong. We all know costs, salaries, and other expenses have risen for various reasons including the last few years of inflation. The Council did not want to raise rates but rather only raise impact fees. I felt that decision by the Council was wrong and the politically easy way out. Our community needs a real plan to address the obvious and mandatory need to address water/waste-water infrastructure. Avoiding the hard discussion of funding this obvious need by only raising impact fees on new construction was not the right thing to do and did not address the whole problem. As for the roads, your comment is exactly the point. City staff and others on our team were able to secure $229 million in infrastructure improvement while only causing residents to pay for a fraction of the cost. I would have thought you would have found this to be a good thing for our community. As for your comment of “not a dime on City streets”, please go back and look at this again. I think you are wrong. Now, I do have concern with your suggestion that the city is doing “the bare minimum”. Your comment might be supportive if one lived in a world where money is not an issue or one where you lack concern for taxing our residents. We have to address these hard and complex issues while balancing our check books. Taxing the residents should be the last thing we do.

Note: The “not a dime” reference underscored the fact that the Florida Department of Transportation’s money, which accounts for 86 percent of the figure the mayor cites, does not fund street improvements on neighborhood streets, but only on state roads that happen to cross the city. FDOT is responsible for maintaining those roads, and it is deceptive to suggest that city staff was responsible for securing the dollars the state agency secured for itself, to fulfill its own responsibilities. That said, the city is spending several million dollars of its own, in impact fees and general revenue funds, on street improvements.











4. Taxes and revenue: Where do you stand on property tax increases, including adopting tax rates that are not at rollback (which amounts to a tax increase under Florida law)? Where do you stand on supporting a countywide increase in the sales tax, on adopting a public service tax, or adopting a utility franchise fee? Short of new sources of revenue, and if you intend to stick to a rolled back tax rate, which nearly limits any growth in the budget, what city programs would you eliminate and what service levels would you reduce to achieve that?

I am not interested in raising taxes for the sake of the city having more money. I am very interested in making sure that our city is highly efficient with its operations and investments. Personally, I am committed to investing in our future, but it cannot be on the backs of today’s residents. As for all these taxes and fees being talked about in media, presently I don’t have an opinion. I want to ensure that the “plan” to protect our infrastructure or the “plan” to maintain our beaches is a good plan before I even talk about money. If we can’t agree on a “plan”, how do we expect our residents to be comfortable with paying for it. As for this year’s budget, City staff knows my feelings and philosophy so I will wait until the end to form an opinion. Since I am one vote, the Council will have to debate and discus what we, as a collective body, feel is in the best interest of the city. Again, these things are very complex, and each decision may have many unintended consequences.

All these taxes and fees are not being talked about “in the media,” but are merely being reported. The discussion of such things as the utility franchise fee was your idea last year. The proposal for an increase in the sales tax was put to you directly by Greg Hansen, the county commissioner, at a joint meeting with the county and the sheriff, and you evaded the question. Why, for example, would you not commit to supporting the sales tax increase the county is seeking, and that would help all local governments? And while staff knows your feelings and philosophy about the tax rate this year, isn’t it incumbent on you, as the incumbent, primarily to inform your constituents about that philosophy? Being part of that council collective, can you tell us directly: will you support rollback again this year? Would you support keeping the tax rate flat if need be?

As I previously stated, I do not want to talk about spending or taxing until I am comfortable with a plan. Why would I support a new tax if I am not even sure what the plan is. If you give government money, government will spend it. At this moment in time, I cannot support a new tax until I understand the plan or what money will be spent for. The people in our community don’t have a problem investing but they do have a problem with spending. As for this year’s tax rate, I know you want to pin me to an answer. However, I just don’t have an opinion. If I am not satisfied that our budget is well thought out, I will have a problem. If staff convinces me that we have issues, I will consider it. Remember, the tax rate is only a rate to fund our agreed-upon budget. It is the budget that is most important. Is the budget well thought out? Does it address the needs of the city? Does it continue to keep the City in an excellent financial position? Does it prioritize the demands of residents? Let’s focus on the budget and what is most important to this community before we talk about rates.

5. Palm Coast’s population continues to grow rapidly, absorbing most of the net increase of 16,000 people between 2020 and 2022. Evaluate the quality and quantity of development in the last few years. What sort of land use or development would you oppose, if it were to come before the council for approval, and why? What percentage of our housing stock should be single-family houses on traditional lots as opposed to apartments or other multi-family complexes? Would you approve raising the density and height of multi-family, or apartment, structures in select areas of the city zoned for the purpose?

The city is going to grow. We cannot stop people from moving here. We have lots of challenges. Over the past few years, I feel the quality of the growth has been good. Town Center is now building out with commercial projects in its urban core coming online. Despite the Great Recession, the Town Center vision is coming to fruition. The City’s Citizen Survey shows people are generally happy with our city. However, we have to be vigilant on managing the future growth to ensure its good for the city and the quality is maintained. These pressures of growth are nothing new to Palm Coast. Since its inception, Palm Coast has been identified as a fast-growing city. If you stop and think, the city has done a good job over the past 24 years managing growth. The area is beautiful. We have amazing amenities. We have incredible public safety. We have won awards for our financial position. This place is amazing. So, despite the pressures of growth, I am confident that we can continue with our efforts to ensure growth is good. As previously stated, we must focus on maintaining our infrastructure, our public safety, our amenities, our environment while balancing that with our budget and investments.











6. The City Council created an arts district in Town center in 2020, but the district has been moribund, and more recently may be further elbowed by a planned YMCA on land previously dedicated for an arts center. What role should the city have in facilitating (not creating, to be sure) arts and culture? Is the city doing enough? Would you favor dedicating a permanent source of revenue from the Town Center CRA to the arts, as had been the original intention in 2020?

Arts are vital to a community’s personality and character. Of course I am 100 percent for the arts. We have many arts organizations that are presently thriving. I believe that, as we grow and mature, the arts movement will grow which is exciting. Your suggestions about how we get there are just ideas. However, as I said above, I want to see a “plan” before we talk about money. For example, one group suggested a multi-million-dollar arts facility in Town Center but did not provide a realistic financial plan on how to get there. Today, that same group is dissolved. Lastly, it’s the citizens that set the community priorities. If the arts become the priority and we are willing to pay for it, I am confident that the city will find a way to make it happen. At the end of the day, an arts movement in our city will make it better and more vibrant place to live. Let’s put some energy behind it and explore a holistic approach so that it will be sustainable.

Speaking of plans: Your predecessor’s plan was to devote a dedicated revenue source to the Town Center Arts District, out of the Town Center CRA funds (or community redevelopment agency), while the We Are Arts organization was to push for putting a roof on the old Palm Coast Arts Foundation stage, now in the city’s hands. Those were two, concrete proposals that would have advanced the Arts District beyond “lip service,” to use the characterization of Sam Perkovich, the former president of the foundation who recently resigned from United We Art, out of discouragement and frustration with the city. Where are you on both those plans, and why have you not championed them the way you have, say, the YMCA and the loop road out west?

My comment on the arts stands. Remember, I am one vote. I think the council’s decision was clear. I will continue to advocate for the arts, but I do not believe that the arts community and our city presently have a long-term sustainable plan to promote the arts. That is probably why one of the art groups had to close their doors. However, after meeting with many of the art and culture groups, I know we are strategizing to promote the arts and culture. Additionally, I think the Council is supportive of a reasonable, sustainable, funded plan. Let’s keep at it.

7. The West Side, west of U.S. 1, is poised to potentially double Palm Coast’s size, or close to it, with the development of the acreage through which the city secured substantial funding for the connector road from Matanzas Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway. Is the city capable of handling that expansion even as its existing infrastructure—stormwater, roads (think congestion), parks—east of U.S. 1 experiences shortfalls and draws residents’ complaints? How would you balance that expansion with the needs in east Palm Coast—or change infrastructure management?

More than 15 years ago, prior City Councils approved two large projects west of US1. Those projects may now come to fruition. This Council is not approving new developments. However, the Council is focused on making sure that if those projects are developed, they are developed for the benefit of the city, its residents and our future. Personally, I want to ensure that if or when those projects get going, they meet our community’s vision of the future which is being finalized with a re-write of our Comprehensive Plan 2050.

For example, I will demand that (i) there is a significant commercial component increasing our ability to bring jobs, (ii) there is a plan to lower the current tax burden on the existing residents, (iii) we protect the natural environment and our water resources, and (iv) we provide more amenities for the residents. As important, we need to ensure that we protect what we have and not get distracted with romance for new things. For example, any new development must pay impact fees and pay taxes…yet…it will build new roads and other infrastructure. This can be very beneficial for the existing residents in that tax revenues from the new growth can be used by the city to address the infrastructure need we presently anticipate. To make it simple, we must ensure that growth maintains our lifestyle, our level of services and does not place a burden on our present residents.

First, can you help us recover from this double-take: “This Council is not approving new developments.” Second, not a single impact fee dime generated west of U.S. 1 can legally be used for anything east of U.S. 1., at least not to improve existing infrastructure for existing residents (as opposed to adding to existing infrastructure, which would be legal). So beyond the fact that the near-totality of state appropriations this year went west, and with your insistance on lowering taxes, by what revenue means will new growth benefit existing residents, especially in infill areas, where impact fees are often already paid? And at what point is growth enough? Or is the Putnam County line the limit?

I cannot make enough sense of your question. The best I can offer is my continuing commitment to a dedicated effort to update the Comprehensive Plan – Imagine 2050 emphasizing the importance of new growth and development paying its way forward while also providing new revenues that benefit today’s residents.











8. Palm Coast’s saltwater canals may need dredging. It’s never been done in the 50-year existence of the city and its ITT antecedent. But the canals—like those recreational amenities mentioned above–are limited to a few neighborhoods. If and when it comes to that, who should pay for the dredging, and through what taxing mechanism?

As stated above, I am looking for a plan to maintain the canals and to what level of service. Any ideas on funding are merely speculative. I believe that if and when we come to an agreement on a plan, the funding of such will take care of itself. At the end of the day, when government spends money, the people pay for it.

Help us with some specificity. Let’s put aside scope, cost and timeline. In principle: do you think the burden of paying for saltwater canal dredging should be a universally shared responsibility among all Palm Coast taxpayers? Should it be tiered, with all taxpayers paying a base fee and canal-side residents paying a supplement, or a proportional fee based on property values?

Again, the city does not have an adopted plan or maintenance program for the saltwater canals. Until that time, I cannot comment on how to tax the citizens. However, I do know this: the expense of maintaining the canals will fall on the citizens of Palm Coast with hopefully some grant money to supplement. The ratios of the burden between the various types of taxpayers will ultimately be fair and equitable. So, the suggestion of a tiered approach “with all the taxpayers paying a base fee and the canal-sided residents paying a supplement” is just one of many possible solutions. As I continue to say, first I need a plan that is adopted by the community and Council. After we get a plan, we can strategize on how to pay for it will. I do not believe that we should spend taxpayer money on this issue and any other pressing issues without an agreed upon plan. That would be poor business

9. Describe in one paragraph the principal qualities you will seek in the new city manager you will be responsible for hiring, and what expectations you will have from that manager from day one.

Proven experience, fiscal conservative, leadership, honesty, integrity and kindness. In all my years in business, successful people have these qualities and must like to work hard.

10. Palm Coast relies on the sheriff for policing. Evaluate that relationship as it stands today. What is your analysis of the latest method of hiring what would amount to five additional deputies a year for the next three years, based primarily on call volume, and how would you pay for it? Do you favor an independent police department for the city, now or in the near future?

Successful people surround themselves with smarter people. Sheriff Staly is the expert in this area. His results speak for themselves. Therefore, I will rely on his recommendations. However, the balance is the fiscal impact on implementing his plan. Knowing he is financially conservative and hates waste, I think we need to invest in this issue. I doubt there is a successful community that is not safe. However, I do think the City and Sherriff should continue efforts to provide efficient cost-effective services. I have not been presented with any plan that would suggest the city create an independent police department. Therefore, I am against it.

11. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? Have you ever been demoted? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

I was recently reviewed for ethics complaints from two residents. Both were dismissed immediately without cause. I would hope that instead of trying to hurt our community with politically motivated falsehoods, we would move forward and work together to attract better jobs, improve our roads and maintain our quality of life.

No reference to the matters you mentioned in your 2021 interview?

My comments from 2021 are already on the record with the addition of the above.