Flagler County Inmates Welcome Homeless Puppies to Advance Mental Health and Addiction Recovery

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has introduced an entire litter of puppies from the Flagler Humane Society into its Successful Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Treatment (SMART) program at the jail. The initiative represents the latest expansion of an in-custody, evidence-based treatment regimen designed to address mental health and addiction challenges at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

The 11 puppies are under the care of seven male inmates participating in the program. Program coordinators report that the assignment has immediately established an effective dynamic, providing behavioral benefits for both the handlers and the animals.

The nationally recognized SMART program uses structure, accountability, and disciplined labor to help inmates navigate rehabilitation. By introducing the steady companionship of animals, organizers aim to reduce the standard institutional barriers that often complicate early-stage recovery.

For the participants, managing 11 high-energy puppies demands strict adherence to feeding schedules, sanitation duties, and behavioral training. Research consistently indicates that daily routines, structural responsibility, and an individual sense of purpose are core components of lasting sobriety and behavioral modification.

The arrangement also provides operational relief for the Flagler Humane Society. Housing the litter at the detention facility temporarily decompresses the perennially crowded kennel space at the shelter. It also ensures the puppies are socialized, monitored, and house-trained before returning to the public adoption pipeline.

The project continues an ongoing collaboration between the detention facility’s inmates and the local humane society. Male inmates in the SMART program recently designed and constructed four large, 12-by-12-foot shaded dog shelters at the humane society’s facility to give animals a safe outdoor space while staff sanitize internal kennels.

A parallel tracking initiative operates within the women’s division of the facility. Participants in the female SMART program are currently fostering seven orphaned kittens, providing around-the-clock bottle-feeding and socialization. The kitten-fostering initiative has become a core component of the female division’s therapeutic curriculum.

“These puppies went from homeless to having seven personal trainers overnight,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “But make no mistake; this is more than puppy love. Caring for another living thing teaches our inmates responsibility, patience and purpose, and those skills help our SMART participants turn their lives around. It’s a win for the inmates, a win for the Humane Society, and a win for the puppies. That’s about as good as it gets at the Green Roof Inn.”

The puppies will remain at the facility under inmate care until they meet the developmental benchmarks required for permanent public adoption. Residents interested in adopting the puppies, kittens, or other shelter animals can coordinate through flaglerhumanesociety.org.