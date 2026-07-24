The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 24, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. Light southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

Bowling: 2026 PBA South Region Palm Coast Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Palm Coast Lanes, 11 Old Kings Road North. National Title holder Austin Grammer and Sunshine Lanes/Deland title holder Scotty Newell are among the competitors. Pro-ams Friday from 4 p.m. on (practice from 1 to 3 p.m.), qualifying Saturday starting at 8, Final rounds Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260723

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.



Notably: I like Bill Day and use his cartoons on this page regularly, but I think he misses the mark here. The cartoon seems to me a bit racist (unintentionally on Bill’s part). You would not see Netanyahu’s face in the middle of that isotopic swirl, even though Israel’s stockpile of 90 nukes–according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists–should be the worry (well: any country’s stockpile is a worry). No nuclear power has the moral standing to judge another, or to forbid a country from becoming a nuclear power. The insanity are the nukes themselves, and the embrace of nukes as a form of deterrent. Of course proliferation should be prevented, though not at all costs: the Iran war is not justifiable on that count, again, precisely because we are not warring against Israel for having nukes, or Pakistan, or India–or Montana. Now that an Arab nation is heading that way, the bigotries crawl out of the sand. I think Clay Jones hit the mark much better than Bill Day, putting the idea in context and unraveling the real issue in all its absurdity.

Now this:





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