Flagler Beach Restricts Outdoor Plastic and Metallized Party Decorations

The Flagler Beach City Commission has adopted Ordinance 2026‑08, an update to the City’s littering regulations designed to protect the community’s natural beauty, public spaces, and coastal environment.

The ordinance updates penalties, enforcement procedures, and definitions relating to littering on public and private property with new restrictions on plastic and metallized party decorations. To reduce windblown debris and microplastic pollution, the ordinance prohibits the outdoor use of lightweight plastic and metallized party items—such as glitter, confetti, balloons, tinsel, mylar streamers, and similar products—at public facilities, parks, and beaches. Natural fiber and uncoated paper decorations remain permitted.

Violations of littering provisions now carry penalties ranging from $250 to $500 depending on repeat offenses within a 12‑month period. Violations of the party decoration restrictions may result in written warnings followed by escalating fines from $50 up to $250 for repeated offenses.

Citations issued under the ordinance may be appealed to the City’s Code Enforcement Special Magistrate. Appeals must be filed in writing within 30 days of the citation and include the required fee.

For additional information, questions, or assistance regarding the new regulations, contact:

City of Flagler Beach – City Clerk’s Office

105 South 2nd Street

Flagler Beach, FL 32136

Phone: 386‑517‑2000