The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

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Weather: Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee meets at 10 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

The Flagler County-Palm Coast Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg 3, Bunnell

Joint County Commission-Flagler Beach City Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, to discuss beach renourishment and other items.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Notably: In the preface to The Origins of Totalitarianism, Hannah Arendt wrote: “Whatever the causes for American ascendancy to world power, the deliberate pursuit of a foreign policy leading to it or any claim to global rule are not among them. And the same is probably true for the country’s recent and still tentative steps in the direction of imperialist power politics for which its form of government is less fitted than that of any other country.” She wrote those words in 1967. The book had originally been published in 1951. Would she write those words today after, say, reading these lines in the March 5 New York Times: “Once Mr. Khamenei’s name began to circulate as the favored candidate to succeed his father, the United States said he would not be acceptable and could be eliminated. ‘They are wasting their time,’ President Trump told Axios on Thursday, adding that the former supreme leader’s son is ‘a lightweight’ and an ‘unacceptable’ choice. ‘I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy in Venezuela,’ Mr. Trump said, referring to Delcy Rodríguez, the Venezuelan vice president who became interim leader after Washington captured the country’s leader.” We are in an era of post-imperialism as the United States, Russia and China carve out their three spheres, replicating Orwell’s Oceania, Eurasia and Eastasia, with the same newspeak, conflicts and ideological fabrications.

Now this:





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