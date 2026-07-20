The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 20, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
|The Latest Jail Bookings
|j-260713
|Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Now this: During the 1876 campaign the great orator and former Illinois Attorney General Robert Ingersoll said in one of his then-celebrated speeches: “Every State that seceded from the United States was a Democratic State. Every ordinance of secession that was drawn was drawn by a Democrat. Every man that endeavored to tear the old flag from the heaven that it enriches was a Democrat. Every man that tried to destroy this nation was a Democrat. Every enemy this great Republic had for twenty years has been a Democrat. Every man that shot Union soldiers was a Democrat…. Every man that loved slavery better than liberty was a Democrat. The man that assassinated Abraham Lincoln was a Democrat. Every man that wanted the privilege of whipping another man to make him work for him for nothing, was a Democrat…. Every man that impaired the credit of the United States, every man that swore we would never pay the bonds, every man that swore we would never redeem the greenbacks, every maligner of his country’s credit, or his country’s honor, was a Democrat.” Two thoughts: I’m surprised historically decontextualized Republicans (which is to say most Republicans) don’t use this speech more often these days. Second, I’m surprised Democrats don’t substitute the word Republican for every instance of Democrat and use it every day. They’d have a case.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
July 2026
East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board Meeting
Flagler County Commission Evening Meeting
Nar-Anon Family Group
Palm Coast City Council Meeting
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
For the full calendar, go here.
With great confidence and some justification, Republicans have long proclaimed that theirs is the party of ideas. So it seemed quite a turn when Rep. Steve Largent, R-Wash., in the Republicans’ response to the State of the Union address, found himself having to pose this question: “What does the party of Lincoln and Reagan stand for today?” The question confounds Republicans at every gathering. At a meeting of the national party the other day, Jim Nicholson was re-elected chairman not because he had a fresh agenda. Rather, his backers persuaded party members that — as the person who nominated him put it — it was not his fault that “we lack a coherent message.” Even former House Speaker Newt Gingrich conceded in a speech in January that after his party recaptured the House in 1994, “we were not able to create a second agenda.” For a generation, Republicans have been the tribune of a resurgent American conservatism. Republicanism not only brought electoral success, it changed the way Americans thought of their government and of themselves. There were divisions in the party and tensions between social and economic strains of conservative thought, but nobody doubted that Republicans had an agenda or that the party’s world view was ascendant. Now, suddenly, the definition of conservatism is up for grabs. With the budget balanced, crime down, the welfare rolls and divorce rates shrunken under a Democratic president, the line between Democrats and Republicans can be hard to find. So Republicans find themselves defined by impeachment, by their argument that the president represents a nation in moral decline and must be removed. Republicans have found that Americans are leery of a party that appears to be pressing for moral cleansing — whether it is about Clinton, abortion or the rights of homosexuals — and may be offended by the notion. “The reason Republicans seem so headless is because they have this enormously important issue in front of them — the impeachment of the president — but they don’t want to acknowledge that it is their most important issue,” said David Frum, a conservative theorist in Washington.
–From “Republicans Face Identity Crisis,” by Richard L. Berke, The New York Times, Jan. 31, 1999.
Leave a Reply