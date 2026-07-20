The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 20, 2026

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Weather: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260713

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Now this: During the 1876 campaign the great orator and former Illinois Attorney General Robert Ingersoll said in one of his then-celebrated speeches: “Every State that seceded from the United States was a Democratic State. Every ordinance of secession that was drawn was drawn by a Democrat. Every man that endeavored to tear the old flag from the heaven that it enriches was a Democrat. Every man that tried to destroy this nation was a Democrat. Every enemy this great Republic had for twenty years has been a Democrat. Every man that shot Union soldiers was a Democrat…. Every man that loved slavery better than liberty was a Democrat. The man that assassinated Abraham Lincoln was a Democrat. Every man that wanted the privilege of whipping another man to make him work for him for nothing, was a Democrat…. Every man that impaired the credit of the United States, every man that swore we would never pay the bonds, every man that swore we would never redeem the greenbacks, every maligner of his country’s credit, or his country’s honor, was a Democrat.” Two thoughts: I’m surprised historically decontextualized Republicans (which is to say most Republicans) don’t use this speech more often these days. Second, I’m surprised Democrats don’t substitute the word Republican for every instance of Democrat and use it every day. They’d have a case.





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