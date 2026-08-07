Judge Rules Palm Coast’s Doubling of Impact Fees Illegal, a Devastating Blow to City’s Revenue and Victory for Builders

Last Updated: 3:35 p.m.

In a devastating blow to Palm Coast government, a judge this morning ruled that the city’s doubling of development impact fees in 2025 violates a state law that forbids local governments from imposing restrictive development regulations.

Circuit Judge Sandra Upchurch at the end of a 55-minute hearing sided with the Flagler Home Builders Association’s argument that the Palm Coast City Council’s new impact fee schedule, which more than doubled fire, parks and road impact fees starting last October, may be defined as a land development regulation, and as such, was a burdensome regulation. Therefore, it violated the law, known as Senate Bill 180, which imposed a three-year moratorium on burdensome regulations.

FlaglerLive Audio: The full hearing https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/HBA-v-Palm-Coast-Au.-7.mp3

“I am going to find that these proposed impact fees or the new impact fees are a land development regulation,” Upchurch ruled. “I do find that they are considerably more burdensome than that which was in place before, under the old ordinances. So I am finding that they do violate Senate Bill 180.”

The city argued that impact fees do not meet the definition of land development regulations. The city’s argument was not from left field: legal precedents on the distinction are few and nowhere near conclusive one way or the other, and legal decisions on SB180’s application to impact fees are nonexistent. Or were, until Upchurch’s ruling. (A similar case, filed on July 25, 2025, is pending in Manatee County, Freedom Housing Alliance v. Manatee county.)



“To me that’s black and white,” Webster told the judge. “This is simply a question of statutory interpretation. Does the statute include impact fees within land development regulations? The statutes themselves included it, and the definitions also are broad enough to include it.” Upchurch had made it clear 38 minutes into the hearing, before the lawyers were done arguing: “I’m going to rule today.”

Gainey said there were two relevant questions: do these impact fee ordinances constitute land development regulations in the context of SB180, and if so, are they more restrictive or burdensome. If the answer to either question is no, then the ordinances don’t violate SB180. He never got to the burdensome part, but laid out a case against defining impact fees as land development regulations: SB180 itself never mentions impact fees, and other limiting definitions of land development regulations in other sections of Florida law provide three different definitions. “Because of those differences, there are some land development regulations which might constitute land development regulations in one definition but not in another,” Gainey said. None of the definitions address impact fees, he said.

Upchurch had asked whether the impact fee schedule was part of Palm Coast’s ordinances or its Land Development Code. The lawyers in the room were not sure. In fact, the impact fees were codified by ordinance only, which undermines the judge’s conclusion.

City Hall was rattled by the judgment, which triggered a spate of high-level meetings, calls and emails.

“Impact fees are codified by City ordinance and are therefore not a part of our land development code,” Council member Theresa Pontieri, the vice mayor and a practicing attorney, said in response to the ruling. “I therefore respectfully disagree that impact fees are a land regulation as that legal term is used in the context of SB 180. In reality, what is burdensome is the cost of development on our current residents and the failure of impact fees to ever truly pay for the cost of development. We are seeing this cost in the form of deterioration of our roads and the capacity and infrastructure issues in our water system. It is not burdensome to to use legally enforceable studies to support impact fee amounts that helped to pay for growth for their betterment of the future of our city.”

Mayor Mike Norris did not respond to a text.

Upchurch at the end of the hearing called it a “fascinating case.” She’s not alone in the legal community, if not beyond, to see it that way as it touches on a range of consequential and intellectual questions. Jay Livingston, a land-use attorney in palm Coast who frequently appears before all local governments, had been pondering the issues of the case since the HBA sued Palm Coast last October.

“The [SB] 180 argument always boggled my mind,” he said. “It seems to me that as closely tied as impact fees are to development, they are nothing more than a different form of revenue. Are building permit fees land development regulations? Something that affects the cost of development constitutes a land development regulation? It just seems odd to me. It doesn’t mean it isn’t. It just seems odd to me.”

Michael Rodriguez, the county attorney for the Flagler County Commission, sees the issue similarly. “Impact fees are not land development regulations, that’s my argument, and several of my other colleagues feel the same way,” Rodriguez said. “And what is restrictive or burdensome? What’s the threshold? It’s not like your impact fee is stopping you from developing. It’s the cost of doing business.”

The Palm Coast City Council in June 2025 increased the fire and transportation impact fees over 100 percent, depending on the size of a new structure, and the parks impact fee 73 percent. The city relied on a study and a rationale that found “extraordinary circumstances” justifying the increases, which went far beyond the allowable limit of 50 percent set by law, absent extraordinary circumstances. Those aspects of the city’s process were never part of today’s hearing.

“Do you think the plaintiffs would be here if you increased it by 10 percent?” the judge asked Jared Gainey, the attorney representing the city.

“Yes,” Gainey said. “I think they’re arguing any increase constitutes land development regulation because it was implemented during the window that this moratorium applies.”

The HBA would disagree, as did Webster when Upchurch asked him the same question. “If we were here over a 10 percent increase, that would surprise me,” he said. The HBA’s executive officer, Annamaria Long intimated that there would not have been an issue had the city remained at or below the 50 percent threshold.

The city has been collecting impact fees under the new schedule for almost a year. The judge did not address whether the city would have to halt collection under the new schedule, pending appeals, but the HBA’s attorney said those collections must stop the moment the order is entered. The order is expected next week.

Between October and March, the city collected $4.62 million in park, road and fire impact fees, based on HBA data. The city would presumably have to reimburse about half that amount.

HBA attorney Daniel Webster said Palm Coast’s three impact fee increases would generate $80 million in city revenue in the first 10 years, “a massive increase,” he said. “Even in Elon Musk world, $80 million is a chunk of change. There’s zero factual dispute about those numbers. So we think, as a matter of law, that it meets the definition of more burdensome when you’re doubling the cost and you’re making those homes that much more expensive.”

The city’s water and sewer impact fees, increased in 2024, are not in contention.

The city is almost certain to appeal, so the case is nowhere near over, though today’s decision granted the HBA’s motion for summary judgment against the city, in essence halting a portion of the case from proceeding to trial. If the city appeals, Webster said the HBA will request that the case skip the Fifth District Court of Appeal and be submitted for review directly to the Florida Supreme Court, as have previous impact fee cases.

“We are currently considering all legal options,” Brittany Kershaw, the city’s communications director, said after the ruling.

Two remaining counts will also proceed at the trial level. Those counts address the constitutionality of the city’s actions. The HBA has a motion for summary judgement on those counts, too. A hearing has not been scheduled. Based on Upchurch’s clear disposition toward the HBA’s case today, the city is in a poor position, going forward.

If the city does not appeal, the remaining counts are moot, “because if the city decides not to appeal, these ordinances are already voided,” Webster said after the hearing. “So there’s no more increase in impact fees.” Webster is drafting the order that the judge will sign.

“What I would love to see happen, what I think the appropriate thing for the city to do, would be to immediately have a corrected impact fee study, all three impact fee studies redone that follow Florida law,” Annamaria Long, the HBA’s executive officer, said after the hearing. “That way they can get those enacted. So they should be able to collect their previous impact fees to not completely upend their revenue stream because impact fees are important. And like we said from the start, if they had just gone to the 50 percent, we never would have even looked further into these to find out just how unlawful they were. But now that we have, and we see that unfortunately the the city was duped by the impact fee consultants, they’ve got to find new consultants who follow the law. We’d be glad to be part of that. We want the best for the city, including the best infrastructure.”

Regarding the decision, Long said: “We’re very pleased with the outcome today, and we’re grateful for Judge Upchurch’s diligence in interpreting the law correctly and applying it correctly. That is all that one can ask for in a judge.”