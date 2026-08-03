The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 3, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.
The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. It will discuss its short-listed candidates for county administrator, and it will discuss the budget. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.
The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.
Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.
|The Latest Jail Bookings
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|Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Notably: Yesterday was Andy Dance’s 63rd birthday. There he is above in a 2010 portrait with his mother Nancy, who had not a little something to do that August Friday in 1963, an unremarkable news day but for Sen. William Fulbright, then chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (yes, the Fulbright Scholarships are named for him), calling Sen. Barry Goldwater a sponsor of “co-annihilation.” Goldwater was running for president, and was famously the subject of LBJ’s TV ad showing a little girl counting daisy petals to the sound of a countdown, then a nuclear explosion. The aid aired on labor Day in 1964 and was so controversial that it never aired again. Anyway, Andy Dance has bene having a slightly rough time of it, unfairly, so you can wish him the best by email here. Below, Andy in 2010, when his wardrobe was more varied.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
August 2026
Flagler County Commission Morning Meeting
Beverly Beach Town Commission meeting
Nar-Anon Family Group
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 10-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Flagler County Library Board of Trustees
Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club
Flagler Beach Planning and Architectural Review Board
Palm Coast City Council Meeting
Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board
Hammock Community Association Meeting
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy
For the full calendar, go here.
The Senator from Arizona is opposed to coexistence; so are the Chinese Communists. The Senator is opposed to the nuclear test ban treaty; so are the Chinese Communists. The Senator thinks it is cowardly to try to avoid nuclear war; so do the Chinese Communists. I am confident that no fairminded American will misinterpret the interesting parallel between the Senator’s views on these matters and those of the Chinese Communists. The Senator, without doubt, is a loyal and patriotic American. I was particularly interested in two themes that run through the Senator’s remarks: his views on liberalism and on coexistence. The Senator is foursquare in his opposition to liberalism, which he regards as feeble and exhausted and at the same time-somehow-dangerously aggressive and predatory. Liberalism, in the Senator’s view, represents a whole category of evils that the Democratic administrations of the last 30 years have invented to destroy the freedom of the American people. Liberalism stands for such wickedness as social security, which has destroyed the freedom of the aged to be destitute or dependent; rural electrification and farm price supports, which have destroyed the freedom of the farm- er to live in poverty and deprivation-by candlelight; public housing and urban renewal. which have destroyed the freedom of many of our people to live in rural shacks and urban slums; public works and Government fiscal policy, which have destroyed the freedom of most-but not all-of our people to be blissfully unemployed; and Federal aid to education-the most diabolical plot of all-which threatens to destroy our freedom to be ignorant and unemployable. […] As intriguing as the Senator’s opinion. of “liberalism” are his views on “coexistence.” “To coexist,” according to Webster, .1s “to exist together or at the same time:” The Senator.. as we all know, 1s unalterably opposed to such an arrangement between the Communist countries and the free world. It would seem to follow that the Senator considers it essential for one side or the other–presumably the Communist side–to stop existing at once. The problem of course–which the Senator has not yet seen fit to comment on–is precisely how the Communists can be persuaded or coerced to terminate their existence. It seems reasonable to suppose that they will not do so voluntarily, so the problem is really one of compulsion. It is precisely at this interesting point that the Senator leaves us in suspense. He is absolutely clear, however, in his conviction that “coexistence” is craven, cowardly and tin-American. It is, in fact, a Communist idea, based on Khrushchev’s apparent confidence that if the two sides engage in peaceful competition for the allegiance of mankind, his side will win. For an American to favor co- existence, he would have to believe that democracy is far stronger than communism, that a free society can create a far better life for the individual than a totalitarian society, that freedom ‘bas a magnetism and promise for mankind that communism can never hope to match.
–From Sen. William Fulbright’s speech on Senate floor, Aug. 2, 1963.
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