The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 3, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. It will discuss its short-listed candidates for county administrator, and it will discuss the budget. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260731

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Yesterday was Andy Dance’s 63rd birthday. There he is above in a 2010 portrait with his mother Nancy, who had not a little something to do that August Friday in 1963, an unremarkable news day but for Sen. William Fulbright, then chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (yes, the Fulbright Scholarships are named for him), calling Sen. Barry Goldwater a sponsor of “co-annihilation.” Goldwater was running for president, and was famously the subject of LBJ’s TV ad showing a little girl counting daisy petals to the sound of a countdown, then a nuclear explosion. The aid aired on labor Day in 1964 and was so controversial that it never aired again. Anyway, Andy Dance has bene having a slightly rough time of it, unfairly, so you can wish him the best by email here. Below, Andy in 2010, when his wardrobe was more varied.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

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