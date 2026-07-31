The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 31, 2026

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Weather: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a slight chance of showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Name-clearing hearing for ex-Fire Chief Stephen Cox: The resumption of a name-clearing hearing for fired Flagler Beach Fire Chief Stephen Cox is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Flagler Beach City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street, Flagler Beach. The hearing, which is open to the public, began on July 1. See: “Name-Clearing Hearing for Fired Flagler Beach Fire Chief Cox Exposes Deep Divisions And Lack Of Documentation.”

Town Center Developer v. Palm Coast Mediation: A closed-door mediation session is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Palm Coast City Hall between Palm Coast Holdings, the developer of Town Center, and the city’s attorneys in the lawsuit the developer filed against the city in 2025, alleging that the city has breached its contract to ensure services for Town center. See: “Town Center Developer Sues Palm Coast, Accusing City of Breaking Promise on Water and Sewer Capacity.” Should mediation fail to lead to a settlement, docket sounding, the last step before trial, is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. Today: all about the Palm Coast Planning Board’s authority and limits. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260731

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Byblos: If I could have Edith Wharton’s babies, I would, though she justifiably would never have so much as my florid breath. “The Moving Finger” is a 1901 story about loss and the attempted recovery of the departed. It begins with one of Wharton’s superb lines: “The news of Mrs. Grancy’s death came to me with the shock of an immense blunder—one of fate’s most irretrievable acts of vandalism.” Mrs. Grancy was young. She was the second wife of Ralph Grancy. It was a happy marriage. “Some human happiness is a landlocked lake; but the Grancys’ was an open sea, stretching a buoyant and illimitable surface to the voyaging interests of life.” She’d left him a portrait of hers, but its youthful brilliance oppressed him after five years–not because he resented it, but because he had aged, and he felt he was deceiving her by letting the difference persist. So he has his friend Claydon, the painter who authored the portrait, age Mrs. Grancy. Claydon does so reluctantly. The narrator is incensed that he would have done it at all, but Ralph insists: the aged portrait makes him happier: “If he felt her presence it was evidently as an enveloping medium, the moral atmosphere in which he breathed. I had never before known how completely the dead may survive.” We all do what we can to cope with the death of a friend, a spouse, a parent. We think computer-assisted aging technology is of our time. Wharton shows us how and presumptuous we can be. Life is not just physical. It is mostly memory (were we really alive in the human, sentient, conscious sense, when we were infants? When we were in the womb? Isn’t it Locke who said that life begins with memory?) Grancy found a different way of communing with his wife, to his friend’s (the narrator) horror: “I stood speechless, my gaze travelling from his worn grief- beaten features to the painted face above. It was not furrowed like his; but a veil of years seemed to have descended on it. The bright hair had lost its elasticity, the cheek its clearness, the brow its light: the whole woman had waned.” Then it was Grancy’s turn to die. Claydon claims the portrait. Claydon restores the portrait to its original youthfulness, which again horrifies the narrator, though here we find out that the painter had been in love with Mrs. Grancy all along, and this was his way finally to possess her. “How could I?” he retorted. “How could I not? Doesn’t she belong to me now?” Memory, like time, is not something any of us can control or entirely possess. We are how we are perceived, how we are remembered, so much more than how we have really lived. It reminds me of a line from such an entirely different book and century that I read this morning, by the French 18th century pornographer Godard de Beauchamps: “No matter what we do to clearly know the truth, we will never see it except through a veil.”

Now this:





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