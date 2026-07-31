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The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 31, 2026

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(Clay Jones)
From Clay Jones: After making Dr. Anthony Fauci’s diary public, Senator Rand Paul called him to testify before the Homeland Security Committee today, which is a panel dominated by hostile conspiracy theory-peddling Republicans who accused him of causing the coronavirus pandemic and enriching himself while Americans died. The panel was Republican theater, where they hoped to turn Dr. Fauci into chum for the red meat-eating base. Dr. Fauci did not play along. You cannot blame Dr. Fauci for not cooperating with the Republican Party, where the chairman of the committee, Senator Paul, has stated that his goal is to put Dr. Fauci “behind bars.” “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution,” Fauci repeated 111 times during a nearly three-hour hearing before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. In a brief opening statement, Dr. Fauci noted that he had testified before Congress more than 200 times during the 38 years he ran the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, including during the Covid pandemic. […] “However,” Dr. Fauci added, “given Senator Paul’s obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution, his repeated slanderous comments about me, and recently his publicly releasing my unredacted personal diary aimed at embarrassing and intimidating me, the only conclusion I can reach is that the sole reason he is calling me before this committee is to get me to say something that could vindicate his repeated public pledges that I end up, in his words, ‘behind bars.’” Shortly after Dr. Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment rights, Senator Paul had his lawyer removed from the room. This was probably illegal, yet Paul wants to send it to a vote next week on recommending criminal charges against Fauci for not cooperating with his panel. […] Fauci was disciplined not to answer the simple and seemingly harmless questions. But if he had answered and told the room the color of his tie, then Republicans could have claimed he was hiding something by refusing to answer the more direct questions. Refusing to answer every question, he refused to play along with the Republican theater. Basically, Fauci refused to feed the trolls. You’ve seen the trolls. They’re all over the internet, and usually they just want attention. I get them on Facebook and GoComics mostly. I’m not great at ignoring them, but it is best not to feed the trolls because it just makes them want more. Typically, trolls are morons whose IQs are way lower than those they are trolling. And trolling is what the Republicans did.” Read the full Jones at Substack.
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Weather: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a slight chance of showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Name-clearing hearing for ex-Fire Chief Stephen Cox: The resumption of a name-clearing hearing for fired Flagler Beach Fire Chief Stephen Cox is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at Flagler Beach City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street, Flagler Beach. The hearing, which is open to the public, began on July 1. See: “Name-Clearing Hearing for Fired Flagler Beach Fire Chief Cox Exposes Deep Divisions And Lack Of Documentation.”

Town Center Developer v. Palm Coast Mediation: A closed-door mediation session is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Palm Coast City Hall between Palm Coast Holdings, the developer of Town Center, and the city’s attorneys in the lawsuit the developer filed against the city in 2025, alleging that the city has breached its contract to ensure services for Town center. See: “Town Center Developer Sues Palm Coast, Accusing City of Breaking Promise on Water and Sewer Capacity.” Should mediation fail to lead to a settlement, docket sounding, the last step before trial, is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality CheckSee previous podcasts here. Today: all about the Palm Coast Planning Board’s authority and limits. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The Latest Jail Bookings
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Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

pierre tristam

Byblos: If I could have Edith Wharton’s babies, I would, though she justifiably would never have so much as my florid breath. “The Moving Finger” is a 1901 story about loss and the attempted recovery of the departed. It begins with one of Wharton’s superb lines: “The news of Mrs. Grancy’s death came to me with the shock of an immense blunder—one of fate’s most irretrievable acts of vandalism.” Mrs. Grancy was young. She was the second wife of Ralph Grancy. It was a happy marriage. “Some human happiness is a landlocked lake; but the Grancys’ was an open sea, stretching a buoyant and illimitable surface to the voyaging interests of life.” She’d left him a portrait of hers, but its youthful brilliance oppressed him after five years–not because he resented it, but because he had aged, and he felt he was deceiving her by letting the difference persist. So he has his friend Claydon, the painter who authored the portrait, age Mrs. Grancy. Claydon does so reluctantly. The narrator is incensed that he would have done it at all, but Ralph insists: the aged portrait makes him happier: “If he felt her presence it was evidently as an enveloping medium, the moral atmosphere in which he breathed. I had never before known how completely the dead may survive.” We all do what we can to cope with the death of a friend, a spouse, a parent. We think computer-assisted aging technology is of our time. Wharton shows us how and presumptuous we can be. Life is not just physical. It is mostly memory (were we really alive in the human, sentient, conscious sense, when we were infants? When we were in the womb? Isn’t it Locke who said that life begins with memory?) Grancy found a different way of communing with his wife, to his friend’s (the narrator) horror: “I stood speechless, my gaze travelling from his worn grief- beaten features to the painted face above. It was not furrowed like his; but a veil of years seemed to have descended on it. The bright hair had lost its elasticity, the cheek its clearness, the brow its light: the whole woman had waned.” Then it was Grancy’s turn to die. Claydon claims the portrait. Claydon restores the portrait to its original youthfulness, which again horrifies the narrator, though here we find out that the painter had been in love with Mrs. Grancy all along, and this was his way finally to possess her. “How could I?” he retorted. “How could I not? Doesn’t she belong to me now?” Memory, like time, is not something any of us can control or entirely possess. We are how we are perceived, how we are remembered, so much more than how we have really lived. It reminds me of a line from such an entirely different book and century that I read this morning, by the French 18th century pornographer Godard de Beauchamps: “No matter what we do to clearly know the truth, we will never see it except through a veil.”

 

Now this:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

July 2026
palm coast democratic club
Friday, Jul 31
12:15 pm - 1:15 pm

Friday Blue Forum

Flagler County Democratic Party HQ
August 2026
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.


FlaglerLive

“Well-when he came home and sent for me to change the picture it was like asking me to commit murder. He wanted me to make an old woman of her-of her who had been so divinely, unchangeably young! As if any man who really loved a woman would ask her to sacrifice her youth and beauty for his sake! At first I told him I couldn’t do it-but afterward, when he left me alone with the picture, something queer happened. I suppose it was because I was always so confoundedly fond of Grancy that it went against me to refuse what he asked. Anyhow, as I sat looking up at her, she seemed to say, ‘I’m not yours but his, and I want you to make me what he wishes.’ And so I did it. I could have cut my hand off when the work was done-I daresay he told you I never would go back and look at it. He thought I was too busy-he never understood.

–From Edith Wharton’s “The Moving Finger” (1901).

 

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Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Dennis C Rathsam says

    Sorry guys, as you can guess, Im not a Fauci fan. I lost too many friends. Masks work? No they don’t….The Americans were hoodwinked. Every American child got a 1/2 ass education as many cities shut down schools, because of this man. Children in the big cities are still trying to catch up. These kids can do math & read at much lower level. If Biden thought FAUCI was the greatest thing since sliced bread, why did he need to pardon him?
    We need answers, we deserve the real truth….Is that too much to ask for?

    Reply

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