Ramon Marrero, Palm Coast City Council Candidate: The Live Interview

Ramon Marrero is one of four candidates for the Palm Coast City Council, District 4, an open seat. He faces Dylana Galry, John Kvederis and Darlene Shelley.

This is a non-partisan race. All registered voters in Palm Coast may cast a ballot in the Aug. 18 primary. If none of the candidates get a majority of more than 50 percent, the top two vote-getters will go on to the runoff in the Nov. 3 general election, when again all registered voters in Palm Coast are eligible to vote.

Three seats were up on the Council in this election. District 3 was to have a special election for a two-year term. Ray Stevens was elected to that seat in 2024. He resigned soon after for health reasons. Dave Sullivan was appointed. Sullivan opted not to run for it. Stevens recovered, filed to run and was unopposed, thus winning the seat outright. He will be seated in November. The seat will be up again in 2028.

The District 2 and District 4 races are for open seats. Three candidates are contesting the District 2 seat, which Theresa Pontieri will vacate in November (she is a candidate for the County Commission): Tony Amaral, Jeani Duarte and Jimmy Hengy.

The four candidates contesting the District 4 seat are vying to replace Charles Gambar, who was was appointed in 2024 after Cathy Heighter resigned. Gambaro is running for the congressional seat that represents Flagler County, and will vacate the council seat in November.

City Council members serve four-year terms, except in the case of the District 3 seat for the next two years. Council members are paid $24,097 a year plus a $1,200 car allowance and a $910 communication allowance. They may also opt into full health benefits.

The Live Interview format changed this year. Since 2010, FlaglerLive had submitted identical questions to all candidates, enabling them to answer in writing. There typically was a round or two of follow-up questions, also in writing. Artificial intelligence has made that approach obsolete now that candidates can run the questions through AI and spit out prefab answers. To get around that, candidates were invited to a video interview. The video and the transcript are provided below.

The candidates were provided the same basic questions within half an hour or less of the scheduled interview, but obviously not the follow-ups, which all differed. The questions to county commissioners are here.

Following the interview and before publication, the interview transcript went through two rounds of editing at this end, once by AI (yes, the irony is inescapable) for spell checks, copy editing and to smooth out verbal tics or repetitive words, and once by me for the same purpose. The candidates were then provided with the interview transcript and the video to review–not to make substantial changes, but to verify transcription accuracy, and, if they so chose, to add a postscript: if they felt they may have misspoken, or not clarified a point, or preferred to revise an answer, they were given that chance in the postscript, without changing the original text in the transcript. The postscript window is remaining open for subsequent additions, until the election.

The interviews can be quite long–not a surprise for a site pathologically incapable of brevity, but the county is awash in candidate quickies, and elections are not a speed-dating exercise. We offer a little more depth, seeking to draw a profile rather than check off boxes. The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible, and to learn about the candidate beyond the basics in what amounts to extended conversations about the person, the character and temperament behind the candidate, the candidate’s seriousness, and the issues.

The rest is in the voters’ hands.

–Pierre Tristam

The Interview Themes in Summary: Quick Links

The Video:



The Basics:

See Ramon Marrero’s resume here, and his financial disclosure here.

FlaglerLive: Good morning, Mr. Marrero, and thank you for taking part in this live interview.

Ramon Marrero: You’re welcome. Happy to be here.

FlaglerLive: Let me just start at the very beginning. What is your place and date of birth?

Ramon Marrero: New York. New York. I’m a Brooklyn boy, and I was born on October 27, 1959.

FlaglerLive: How did you end up in Palm Coast?

Ramon Marrero: When I retired in Puerto Rico… After leaving the Army, I came and lived in Puerto Rico for 32 years. I did my whole life there—career, education, family upbringing. When I retired, I came here to Palm Coast in 2007.

FlaglerLive: What was your career in Puerto Rico?

Ramon Marrero: I started off as a police officer for the San Juan City Police, and I finished as a district mortgage underwriting manager for the largest mortgage financial institution on the island.

FlaglerLive: How did you hear of Palm Coast? How did you end up here?

Ramon Marrero: My ex-wife’s daughters lived here, so we used to come here to vacation. We knew about Palm Coast.

FlaglerLive: This is obviously a non-partisan race, but what is your party affiliation?

Ramon Marrero: I’m a registered Republican.

FlaglerLive: Always been?

Ramon Marrero: Well, not always. Once my core values and my religious beliefs overcame me, I realized that the Democratic Party was just not for me, and that’s when I rejoined the Republican Party. See, you have to understand something: as I said, I lived 32 years in Puerto Rico. In Puerto Rico, there is no Republican or Democratic Party. In Puerto Rico, the three parties are Statehood, Commonwealth, and Independence. I was pro-statehood. When I came back to the United States, I had to define myself—what am I going to follow, Democrat or Republican? That’s when my core values came in. I’m a man of faith. I’m a Eucharistic minister at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, I’m a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, and I just could not follow the doctrines of the Democratic Party.

Preparation and Character

FlaglerLive: How have you specifically prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one on the council?

Ramon Marrero: By being a voice of reason, a voice of consensus—you know, hearing all parties involved and trying to reach consensus on the issues.

FlaglerLive: How have you personally prepared? What sort of homework have you done to prepare yourself for that role?

Ramon Marrero: I’m constantly reading and catching up. I go to all the business meetings, workshops, and even the city manager’s meet-and-greets. Every opportunity or civic event that I can be present at, I just lend a listening ear to the people, to the citizens of Palm Coast. I try to be there.

FlaglerLive: So, you studied the budget, the strategic action plan, and obviously the charter—you sat on the Charter Review Committee. You studied those documents this year?

Ramon Marrero: Yes.

FlaglerLive: Tell us about a character flaw that might be a challenge for you on the council.

Ramon Marrero: Character flaw… I’m a little impatient. I like to get things done. I don’t like to just go around the issues and the subjects. I mean, if this is what it is, then let’s make it work. Period. Let me not just keep kicking the can down the road.

FlaglerLive: How will that express itself on the council? Where do you see your impatience interfering with your effectiveness? What you’ve described here sounds more like a quality rather than a character flaw.

Ramon Marrero: Believe me, I see it as a character flaw because in life you have to be patient, and my impatience sometimes brings me problems.

FlaglerLive: Temper-wise?

Ramon Marrero: No, no, no. On the contrary. That’s one of the things that made me realize I have something to bring to the table in Palm Coast. The constant bickering and going back and forth on the City Council—I have no part in that. There are procedures that we should follow to make sure that the work gets done, and we have to follow those procedures. Period.

FlaglerLive: How long have you been in Palm Coast?

Ramon Marrero: 19 years.

FlaglerLive: So you’re familiar with the political landscape. Who do you admire most among those in elected office today in this county?

Ramon Marrero: I would say Dave Sullivan.

FlaglerLive: Dave Sullivan, the former county commissioner?

Ramon Marrero: Yes, not only for his leadership, but for his dedication. He’s given a lot of years to the city of Palm Coast and the county, and I think that’s something that needs to be applauded.

FlaglerLive: Were you his appointee on the Charter Review Commission?

Ramon Marrero: No, I was the District Four appointee by Charles Gambaro.

Evaluating the Council’s performance

FlaglerLive: What letter grade would you give the council on its performance in the last couple of years?

Ramon Marrero: Again, I think that they could have done more with less bickering and less negative discussion. I’m going to go with a B-minus, because they have also worked through the challenges that they inherited, and that much I have to give them. I think they’ve done as best as they could with what they inherited. So, yes, I will give it a B-minus.

FlaglerLive: Explain a couple of examples where it has been lacking. You mentioned they’ve been bickering, but is there another example of where they’ve been lacking in quality, and then a couple of examples where they’ve actually excelled as a council?

Ramon Marrero: Well, I think they haven’t reached their maximum potential because of the bickering and going back and forth. I think once you analyze things and you come to a decision, you should stick to that decision unless you are proven 100 percent wrong, and not go back and forth. Get the issues done, and get the work done.

FlaglerLive: Do you give them credit for the last six months, where they seem to have been remarkably effective at pulling off just what you’re describing?

Ramon Marrero: Yes, I do. Like I said, I have to give them props for what they inherited—they did not inherit an easy situation.

FlaglerLive: Where else have they excelled?

Ramon Marrero: In bringing to Palm Coast a level of understanding regarding all these projects that are going on around us, and trying to get the best solutions possible for the residents of Palm Coast. I give them that.

FlaglerLive: What about you personally? What quality are you going to bring to the council that’s going to make it more effective?

Ramon Marrero: I’ve always been a community leader focused on doing more with less, and I honestly think I can bring that to the city of Palm Coast. Along with my listening ear and my readiness to be a voice of consensus, I think those are the main things I can bring to the City Council.

FlaglerLive: I forgot to ask you when we were talking about your career: when you came to Palm Coast, your community involvement has been pretty significant. Describe that a bit.

Ramon Marrero: I got here in 2007. In 2008, I was already on the board of the Hispanic American Club of Palm Coast. That club doesn’t exist anymore, but it served the citizens of Palm Coast for 35 years. In that same year, I produced my first three-day festival in Palm Coast. I’m an active member, as I mentioned, of Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church—a Eucharistic minister and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. With the closing of the Hispanic American Club, I saw the necessity for an organization that could represent Hispanic needs in our community, but not as a social club. So I created the 501(c)(3) Hispanic American Cultural Society Incorporated. It’s a legitimate nonprofit. There are seven people on the board, and we work all year round with different events, fundraisers, and programs to provide scholarships to our high school seniors. Contrary to what some people believe, we do not only work for Hispanics. We just gave eight scholarships out—four to Hispanics and four to non-Hispanics. We also have a mentoring program and several other initiatives. I invite you to visit our website, hispanicamericanculturalsociety.org, which lays out pretty much what we do and how we do it.

FlaglerLive: And you lead that organization?

Ramon Marrero: Yes, I’m the president and founder.

FlaglerLive: What led to the dissolution of the club?

Ramon Marrero: I wasn’t involved with the club at that moment, but I’m going to say there was a lack of leadership. It just got to a point where people did not want the responsibility, and they closed it down.

Mayor Norris

FlaglerLive: Give us your thoughts on Mayor Norris. Do you see yourself as a check, a balance, or an ally of Mayor Norris?

Ramon Marrero: I’m going to be absolutely frank with you: I don’t see myself as a check, a balance, or an ally of the mayor. I am a check, a balance, and an ally for the citizens of Palm Coast. That’s whose interests I will be looking after. If they align with Mayor Norris, fine; if they don’t, that’s fine as well. Like I said before, there are procedures, and we’ll follow them to make it work.

FlaglerLive: Are there a couple of instances where you have not aligned with the mayor in the last couple of years?

Ramon Marrero: I don’t believe the mayor has been able to have the hard conversations and ask the hard questions. When it comes to development, you can’t just throw a blanket over everything and say no. You have to be willing to have those hard conversations and ask those hard questions. I believe that hasn’t been done.

FlaglerLive: Are there instances where you’ve aligned with him?

Ramon Marrero: Not really off the top of my head. In everything else, I pretty much align with him. I don’t differ from his leadership.

FlaglerLive: In other words, there are instances where you have found yourself on his side.

Ramon Marrero: Of course. It’s just that main item that is affecting Palm Coast right now, and I think it should have been handled differently.

Goals

FlaglerLive: Since you’ve sat through all the meetings, you’re familiar with the strategic action plan. Give us your sense of where you align with the strategic action plan—a couple of examples where you’re in agreement, a couple of examples where you’re not, and then a couple of examples that you would bring to the table that aren’t even in the plan, but that you think Palm Coast ought to have.

Ramon Marrero: It’s a known fact that growth is rapidly overwhelming us. I am for infrastructure and economic growth. I think that has to take priority over everything else right now to make sure that the quality of life for the citizens of Palm Coast doesn’t change—our way of living, seeing things, and doing things. That’s what made this city unique and why many of us came here in the first place. We can’t lose that. I definitely see myself bringing certain things to the table. I think the city government should do more with less. There should be a streamlining of processes and a focus on working with a smaller government. I honestly think we can streamline a lot of the processes.

FlaglerLive: But are there a couple of existing goals that you disagree with?

Ramon Marrero: No, I wouldn’t say I’m in disagreement with the goals; I’m in disagreement with the processes and the way these goals are being approached. I think it can be worked with more consensus and willingness on all parts, which is what I haven’t seen.

FlaglerLive: Not even in the last six months?

Ramon Marrero: Yes, in the last six months it has been a lot better. It has been a lot better, but it should have been like that always.

FlaglerLive: We’re going to get into the details of the process in a little bit, but in a big-picture sort of way, what goals do you want that you don’t see—other than streamlining government? In terms of big-picture goals, what would you bring to the table?

Ramon Marrero: Well, this Westside expansion is something that we can’t avoid—it’s coming. But I would like to see it become an absolute opportunity for the citizens and residents of Palm Coast. I think this is our chance to make things work the right way and make sure that, from day one, they are for the benefit of the citizens of Palm Coast.

The Homestead Amendment

FlaglerLive: How will you vote on the proposed constitutional amendment to raise the homestead property tax exemption?

Ramon Marrero: I’m against it, because I don’t see any alternatives offered. I don’t see ways that the law gives local governments to make up for this money. Palm Coast has serious financial demands, and this would only make them even more serious. I don’t see it helping. I see it as a very big disadvantage for Palm Coast, and not only Palm Coast—there are a lot of cities in the same situation we’re in.

FlaglerLive: Are you saying that on the campaign trail?

Ramon Marrero: Yes.

FlaglerLive: Assuming it passes, how do you see the city making up the loss in revenue?

Ramon Marrero: We have to come together as a government and as a community to look for ways to make it work. Like you said, in the last six months our council has come together and made decisions that benefit our city. I think that can continue to happen if we all chip in and do our part.

FlaglerLive: Half of the council or more is going to be new. It’s going to be a very young council in terms of experience. How do you think that’s going to affect the effectiveness of the council with so little tenure on it?

Ramon Marrero: They might have little experience on a council, but I see each of these individuals as having a lot of experience in life and business. That brings a level of professionalism and leadership to the decision-making process. I don’t see it as a minus; I see it as a plus. I think the new members of the council will be prepared to ask those tough questions, have hard conversations, and come to good conclusions.

Sales Tax and Other Revenue Levies

FlaglerLive: One of those decisions will have to do with revenue if the amendment passes. Let’s talk about potential revenue sources. On a couple of occasions in the last few years, the county commission has talked about raising the half-cent sales tax by half a penny. Where do you stand on that? Let’s take the question with or without the amendment passing: where would you stand on that half-cent sales tax?

Ramon Marrero: As I’ve said before in my campaign, I am not for any taxes or fees unless they are ultimately necessary for infrastructure or economic growth. If these taxes or fees have a real positive effect on our infrastructure and economic growth, then power to it. But I honestly don’t see that—I just see it as a bigger burden for our citizens.

FlaglerLive: The city administration has made a direct connection between the need for the revenue that the sales tax used to generate—before 2012—and keeping up with streets. If you were to direct that revenue specifically to infrastructure like streets, would you approve it?

Ramon Marrero: To street resurfacing and rebuilding programs? Yes. Again, unless they are ultimately necessary for infrastructure or economic growth, I’m against it. But if they help our infrastructure or economic growth, I’m all for it. We need to work on the things we haven’t worked on—our economic growth, for example. We need to have pad-ready sites and compete realistically with companies that would like to come to Palm Coast.

FlaglerLive: Same idea on the public service tax and the utility franchise fee. Those have been discussed several times over the last 10 to 12 years. Would you consider those two fees and taxes?

Ramon Marrero: Right now, I can’t say I would consider them. As I stand at this moment, I do not want to bring any more burdens to the citizens of Palm Coast than what they already have. So I am not inclined toward any taxes or fees whatsoever—unless they are for our infrastructure or economic growth.

FlaglerLive: What if the amendment passes and the city needs a replacement fund? Would those become more feasible to you then?

Ramon Marrero: Of course, yes. That’s one of the reasons why I’m against the amendment: because it doesn’t offer solutions. It just leaves it in our lap to come up with the answers, and I don’t think a law should pass that way. If it’s going to take something away, it should offer something back, but it’s not doing that. So we have to see what happens, take it one day at a time, one opportunity at a time, and make it work for the citizens of Palm Coast.

Development

FlaglerLive: Let’s talk about the growth we’ve seen in the last few years. The population has increased by 16,000 between 2020 and 2025. How do you evaluate the quality and quantity of development in the last few years?

Ramon Marrero: Again, I don’t think there has been sufficient infrastructure focus. I think the city has left behind our infrastructure and economic growth, and now we’re in a race to catch up. We have to give that the importance it deserves.

FlaglerLive: Are you opposed to the kind of development that you’ve seen?

Ramon Marrero: No, I’m not opposed to any specific type of development. I’m opposed to why the city has not kept up with the infrastructure necessary for that growth.

FlaglerLive: Assuming you’re a council member and new development comes before you, what sort of development would you oppose if the city has not yet caught up?

Ramon Marrero: Any and all types of development that would further jeopardize our infrastructure and economic growth.

FlaglerLive: What would those be?

Ramon Marrero: I would only consider development that helps us build a better Palm Coast. If it doesn’t help us build a better Palm Coast, why would I consider it?

FlaglerLive: What’s the difference between the two?

Ramon Marrero: Whether it aligns with our infrastructure and economic needs. It’s a give-and-take situation. We have to make sure that whatever development comes to the city of Palm Coast is for the benefit of the residents.

FlaglerLive: In other words, would you approve a housing development or a commercial development, or would one get your support more than the other?

Ramon Marrero: No, I would give them equal consideration as long as they are going to help the citizens of Palm Coast.

FlaglerLive: I’m sorry to press the point, but it’s not clear to me what would or would not help the city in terms of development, since they sound similar in your approach.

Ramon Marrero: They’re not the same. Every development that’s just going to sit here and not benefit our infrastructure or economic growth is not beneficial for the residents. It’s an extra burden on the citizens, on the city budget, and on the city infrastructure.

FlaglerLive: Is there such a development that is that burdensome right now?

Ramon Marrero: I wouldn’t point to one specific project right now, but all this rapid growth without maintaining equal infrastructure growth has jeopardized our city. We have serious problems with stormwater and utilities that we now have to catch up on.

FlaglerLive: And the utility plan is not accomplishing that?

Ramon Marrero: I think we have to give it a little more time. It’s too early to really judge that utility plan.

FlaglerLive: So it’s not necessarily readying the city to better absorb future development yet?

Ramon Marrero: I think it could, it could do it, could have that effect, but again we need to give it more time, and we need to really keep an eye on that, and especially see there’s a lot of things happening right now, if this state amendment comes through, that’s going to obligate us to take another look at this whole situation. There’s a lot of things happening right now that we can sit here and speculate on on this and that, but until these events don’t happen, we won’t be able to realistically confront them.

FlaglerLive: In the long run, what sort of proportion should there be in Palm Coast between single-family homes as opposed to apartment complexes or multi-family housing?

Ramon Marrero: I would prefer single-family homes as the majority, and less multi-family housing—again, looking out for the quality of life in Palm Coast that brought us here in the first place. So I prefer the majority being single-family.

FlaglerLive: You’re not opposed to apartments in principle?

Ramon Marrero: No, I’m not opposed. If it’s a project that’s beneficial for the citizens of Palm Coast, I’m for it.

FlaglerLive: What about smaller lots for single-family homes, or tiny homes in backyards?

Ramon Marrero: When we talk about density, if we are going to get green areas, parks, recreation, and natural habitats in return—or infrastructure that’s beneficial to Palm Coast—I don’t have a problem with density. But if it is just density with no appreciation for our quality of life, then I have a problem with it.

FlaglerLive: But in principle, you’re not opposed to tiny homes or smaller lots just because of their size?

Ramon Marrero: No, I’m not opposed to it. Again, I have to see what the benefit is going to be for our city.

FlaglerLive: Such as affordable housing?

Ramon Marrero: Yes, for affordable housing.

HBA Lawsuit Over Impact Fees

FlaglerLive: You’re familiar with the lawsuit that the Flagler Home Builders Association filed against Palm Coast over impact fees. Let’s assume you’re a witness in that case. On whose side would you be?

Ramon Marrero: That’s more complicated than just picking a side, because I can see both sides. Again, it comes down to having those hard conversations, asking hard questions, and trying to reach a happy medium. I honestly don’t think that has been done. That situation was not addressed that way.

FlaglerLive: The City Council held very involved debates, workshops, and two public hearings before approving those impact fees. They went beyond the standard allowable limit of 50 percent by making the case that extraordinary circumstances existed to justify an increase over 100 percent. The issue in the lawsuit centers on that steep increase rather than a lack of debate. Would you have voted against that steep increase?

Ramon Marrero: That’s where I don’t agree 100 percent, because when you debate something, you have to have the willingness to listen and reach an agreement, and that was not done.

FlaglerLive: The council voted unanimously to raise the fees.

Ramon Marrero: Yes, I am aware that the council agreed as a body to raise the fees. But where in the conversation with the developers was an agreement reached? Both parties just took a stand, and I don’t believe that’s the way to get things accomplished.

FlaglerLive: I see what you’re saying. Obviously, there was a disagreement between the two sides on the extent of the impact fees, not on the idea of increasing the impact fees, but on the extent. So, had you been in your seat then, you would have voted against that increase that June?

Ramon Marrero: I don’t think I would have voted against it, but I would have tried to reach a consensus that worked for both parties involved.

FlaglerLive: And you think that consensus was possible at the time?

Ramon Marrero: Yes, consensus is always possible. I don’t believe in just sitting back and saying no. Conversation is always possible, asking questions is always possible, and coming up with the right solution is always possible. It’s when we dig in on certain issues and avoid conversations that we end up where we are right now.

FlaglerLive: Surely there will be instances where you, as a council member or as a council as a whole, will make decisions that won’t reach consensus with a particular interest group.

Ramon Marrero: I agree I will have those instances myself.

FlaglerLive: You see that the impact fee issue was not one of those cases, and that you could have reached a different conclusion?

Ramon Marrero: I honestly agreed with the city on the need for impact fees. Maybe we could have applied a smaller percentage increase and tried to reach a happy medium with the developers, but I do agree with impact fees. They should pay their share.

Westward Expansion

FlaglerLive: The westward expansion is poised to potentially double the size of Palm Coast with 22,000 housing units by 2056. Are you supportive of the master plan development as it exists today?

Ramon Marrero: As it exists today, I say there’s room for improvement. There’s room for conversation, for questions and answers, and to make this a positive opportunity for Palm Coast.

FlaglerLive: Have you read the MPD document?

Ramon Marrero: Not in its entirety, but I’ve been reading it.

FlaglerLive: What specifically could be improved in it that is currently lacking?

Ramon Marrero: The infrastructure that they’re willing to give back to the city—I think those areas can be improved. At the same time, we need land set aside for economic growth and expansion. Right now, we don’t have land for economic growth. We might have the best intentions, but we have no land for it.

FlaglerLive: They are providing several million square feet of commercial and industrial space—particularly a huge expansion of industrial land—along with housing areas. You don’t disagree with that ratio?

Ramon Marrero: No, I don’t disagree with it at all. I just think, infrastructure-wise, there might be a little more that can be done.

FlaglerLive: In terms of the developer paying for infrastructure?

Ramon Marrero: Both the developer and the city need to make intelligent investments in our infrastructure. The developers need to come to the table willing to provide central infrastructure that benefits Palm Coast.

FlaglerLive: They will be paying a considerable amount in impact fees that go toward that infrastructure.

Ramon Marrero: Yes.

FlaglerLive: But you don’t think that’s enough?

Ramon Marrero: It’s enough if we use it intelligently. We have to make sure those impact fees go where they were designated to go and aren’t used anywhere else.

FlaglerLive: Legally, they can only be used for eligible capital costs. Is the city capable of handling that expansion alongside the infrastructure needs on the east side of U.S. 1?

Ramon Marrero: Again, we have to wait for the state amendment and see the complications that brings to our budget, our city, and our funds. A lot of these questions remain hypothetical until we know where we really stand.

FlaglerLive: If you were to address the council today, what would you tell them to do with the MPD?

Ramon Marrero: I would go forward with it as it is right now.

FlaglerLive: So you would vote yes on it?

Ramon Marrero: Yes.

FlaglerLive: You wouldn’t want it tabled until after the amendment vote?

Ramon Marrero: If I were on the City Council today, yes, I would try to hold it back until after the amendment vote so we know exactly where we stand financially.

FlaglerLive: So you would advise the council to hold off?

Ramon Marrero: Hold off a little bit, yes. Try to figure out what’s going to happen with our budget, and then we can make wise decisions on how to go forward.

Traffic

FlaglerLive: Do you think Palm Coast has a traffic problem?

Ramon Marrero: Definitely. Like I mentioned before, I go to the city manager’s meet-and-greets, and all I hear are complaints about traffic and water. What people are really complaining about is the traffic, and I have experienced it myself. When I came here in 2007, it was a pleasure to drive up and down Belle Terre Parkway, and now it’s congested.

FlaglerLive: What is your solution?

Ramon Marrero: Develop infrastructure—like what they’re doing right now with the turning lanes. I see that as a positive step the City Council has taken to improve the traffic situation. We need to look for solutions like that.

FlaglerLive: You’re referring to the Belle Terre Parkway improvements?

Ramon Marrero: As a resident of the “R” section, I’ve been able to witness and feel the difference with those turn lanes. Those are the kinds of improvements I would pursue, along with more intelligent traffic light signalization. There’s also the reconfiguration at Royal Palm and White View Parkway—anything that will improve traffic in Palm Coast.

Public Safety Budgets

FlaglerLive: Let’s talk about policing. The law enforcement budget in Palm Coast has increased from $2.7 million 10 years ago to $13.6 million this year—a 404 percent increase. The fire budget has doubled from nearly $8 million to $16 million. Meanwhile, the city’s population has increased 23 percent over that same period. How are these public safety budget increases sustainable or defensible at that scale?

Ramon Marrero: Again, I hate to sound repetitious, but as a former law enforcement officer, I am all for safety, having a great fire department, and supporting first responders. Public safety has to keep up with growth. If it doesn’t stay on par with the growth of our city, we won’t be living in a safe city as we are right now.

FlaglerLive: The numbers show the spending growth rate is significantly higher than the population growth rate.

Ramon Marrero: Yes, but you have to ask yourself: was public safety funding lagging behind previously?

FlaglerLive: That is the argument made in defense of the increases.

Ramon Marrero: To a certain extent, it’s true—they were behind and needed to catch up. With the Westside expansion, we’ll need to keep pace even more. We live in a safe city, and the residents of Palm Coast value that. I agree with the budget adjustments because we were behind and needed to catch up. Now we need to evaluate the state amendment impact and look at these budget items individually to ensure our fire and first responder resources grow appropriately alongside our population.

Rap Sheet

FlaglerLive: For the final question: regarding your legal background, have you ever faced any criminal charges, felonies, or misdemeanors in Florida, Puerto Rico, or anywhere else—excluding routine traffic tickets? Have you ever been subject to civil actions, bankruptcies, or any investigative or disciplinary actions during your professional career?

Ramon Marrero: No. On the contrary, while with the San Juan City Police, I was named Community Relations Officer of the Year in 1990 or 1991. I received the Army Commendation Medal for professionalism beyond the call of duty. My record speaks for itself. I have nothing to hide. As a community leader for 19 years—since the day I arrived in Palm Coast—I’ve been deeply involved and embedded in this community. My whole life has been dedicated to the service of others.

FlaglerLive: And professionally, no demotions or disciplinary actions?

Ramon Marrero: On the contrary, I have always advanced in my positions.

FlaglerLive: Very good. That brings us to the end. Thank you very much for your patience, and best of luck in the weeks ahead.

Ramon Marrero: Thank you very much. It’s my pleasure, and I humbly ask for the community’s support.

FlaglerLive: Let me stop you there—we’ll leave the campaigning for the trail. Thank you very much for your candid answers and for the time you took today.

Ramon Marrero: You’re welcome. Thank you.

[Note: Ramon Marrero said he has not faced civil actions. In March 2025, he was the subject of a small claims action by LVNV Funding LLC, for $2,941, and another for $2,406. The two parties settled the following month as Marrero agreed to pay $2,300 in the first instance, and $2,657 in the second. In October 2025, a small-claims action was filed against him for $4,225 by Velocity Investments, regarding a loan. That case is pending. In June 2026, he was the subject of an action by Crown Asset Management for $3,334. That claim is also pending.]

Postscript