Palm Coast City Council Member Cathy Heighter Resigns, Upending Budget and Election Timing

Palm Coast City Council member Cathy Heighter resigned Friday, less than two years into her first term. City Manager Lauren Johnston received Heighter’s resignation letter by text this morning.

The resignation upends the council at a pivotal time: it is about to approve next year’s budget and its new Comprehensive Plan. It is in the middle of an election. And the proximity of the November election and the timing of ballot eligibility has the city administration and its lawyer scrambling to figure out which would make more sense: an appointment or a special election on the November ballot, or a combination of the two.









Heighter said her resignation will be effective August 23. She is stepping down, she wrote Johnston, “to focus on my personal health and well-being, my aging family members while I continue to pursue my passions in life serving our Veterans, Military families and the communities of Flagler, Volusia, St. Johns, Putnam County and the rest of the State of Florida.”

Heighter’s resignation upends process more than politics on the council: though she was trying–she’d meet with city staff every Monday–Heighter never appeared to have gained her footing on the council. She contributed little to discussions. Most issues seemed to be beyond her. Her votes less unpredictable than predicated on the last comment she’d heard. Alone among council members, she was resistant last week to reverting the council’s meeting schedule to four meetings a month, as it had been under Mayor Jon Netts (two meetings, two workshops, in alternating week.)

According to the city charter, if a member of the council resigns, the council has to make an appointment within 90 days. If there is an election within six months, the council may forego the appointment and wait for the election to fill the seat. The complication in this case is two-fold: Heighter’s seat is not up for an election until 2026, and there is an election in November. But in effect, all candidates for the November ballot must be certified by mid-September, when the Supervisor of Elections mails ballots–possibly sooner, since the supervisor must print the ballots.









That leaves the council and potential candidates less than a month to meet that deadline. “In realistic terms we’re talking about an election in nine weeks,” Palm Coast Communications Manager Brittany Kershaw said this morning, not counting meeting all eligibility criteria.

The council’s meeting on Tuesday was cancelled because of the primary election. It meets next on Aug. 27, when filling the Heighter seat will be discussed, unless the council calls a special meeting before then.

Contacted Sunday when FlaglerLive learned that Heighter was planning to resign–but had not confirmed it (Heighter did not return phone and email messages on Sunday)–Mayor David Alfin said he had not heard of the possibility, but did not sound shocked. “Certainly it would be unexpected,” he said. “I haven’t followed Cathy’s health recently, I know she’s had some illness and some things, and missed a little bit of time on the dais. Hopefully she’s well.”

Three seats are up in this year’s election for council–Alfin’s, and the seats held by Ed Danko and Nick Klufas, both of whom are running for County Commission seats. So at least two seats will be filled by new council members, and possibly that of the mayor. With Heighter’s resignation, there is a possibility that by November, Theresa Pontieri will be the only council member with any kind of seniority, and even then, just two years’ worth, though Pontieri appears to have mastered the job faster than most. The new council is expected to appoint a city manager.









Though turnover has been brisk on the council in recent years, the council will have never known this much change, and aside from its early years after the city incorporated in 1999, will have never had so little seniority. That would have been the case next November even without Heighter’s resignation.

That may influence how the council approaches filling the seat.

The Heighter seat was the subject of a resignation several years ago, when Steven Nobile resigned in April 2018. The council voted to appoint Vincent Lyon, an attorney, in his place. He served six months. Eddie Branquinho was elected. Lyon is still in the district. Branquinho is not.

[This is a developing story.]