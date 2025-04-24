The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 24, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council interviews its two candidates for city manager in open session at 1 p.m. at City Hall. Richard Hough is at 1 p.m., Paul Trombino at 2:45 p.m. A community meet and greet with the candidates and their spouses is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall. The five council members will each be holding one-on-one interviews with the candidates in the morning, in staggered meetings starting at 8 a.m.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Notably: Nothing need be added to this illustration of what Jean-Francois Revel, called “the triumphalist cult of willful ignorance” (“le culte triomphaliste de l’ignorance volontaire.” ) —P.T.

