The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, April 24, 2025

The Great Retaliator by Ed Wexler, CagleCartoons.com
Weather: Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

  • Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
  • Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
  • Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
  • Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.




Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council interviews its two candidates for city manager in open session at 1 p.m. at City Hall. Richard Hough is at 1 p.m., Paul Trombino at 2:45 p.m. A community meet and greet with the candidates and their spouses is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall. The five council members will each be holding one-on-one interviews with the candidates in the morning, in staggered meetings starting at 8 a.m.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.



tariffs drops

Notably: Nothing need be added to this illustration of what Jean-Francois Revel, called “the triumphalist cult of willful ignorance” (“le culte triomphaliste de l’ignorance volontaire.” )

P.T.

 

Now this:




 

April 2025

Thursday, Apr 24
10:00 am - 11:00 am


Flagler County Drug Court Convenes

Flagler County courthouse

Thursday, Apr 24
12:00 pm - 2:00 pm


Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Town Center

Central Park in Town Center

palm coast logo
Thursday, Apr 24
5:00 pm - 6:00 pm


Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee

Palm Coast City Hall

flagler beach city commission logo
Thursday, Apr 24
5:30 pm - 10:30 pm


Flagler Beach City Commission Meeting

Flagler Beach City Hall

pierre tristam on the radio wnzf
Friday, Apr 25
9:00 am - 10:00 am


Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF

WNZF

scenic a1a logo
Friday, Apr 25
9:00 am - 10:00 am


Scenic A1A Pride Meeting

Hammock Community Center

palm coast democratic club
Friday, Apr 25
12:15 pm - 1:15 pm


Friday Blue Forum

Flagler County Democratic Party HQ

Friday, Apr 25
2:00 pm - 5:00 pm


Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock

For the full calendar, go here.


“A wisecracking practical joker sent a present of two caged squirrels and a note saying they’d be sure to feel at home on board with the nuts.” 

–From Richard Powers’s Three Farmers on Their Way to a Dance (1985).

 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

