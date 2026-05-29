The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 29, 2026

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Weather: A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today: Rabbi Merrill Shapiro on the annual 24-hour ham radio test, and Jonathan Lord on this year’s hurricane season. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM, 1550 AM, and live at Flagler Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Notably: Here’s something from the Department of Disbelief: North Carolina House Representatives Keith Kidwell, whose coastal district includes the Outer Banks, and Ben Moss, Jr., whose district is a bit more inland from the Queen of Hearts’ district, have introduced a proposed constitutional amendment that opens with this howler: “It is a matter of indisputable scientific fact that a distinct and separate human life begins at the moment of fertilization.” And that goes on to state that anyone who “destroys” so much as a fertilized egg “by any means, at any stage of life,” is guilty of first degree murder,” and ends with his: ” The State has an interest and a duty to defend innocent persons from willful destruction of their lives and to punish those who take the lives of persons, born or unborn, who have not committed any crime punishable by death.” In other words: carry out an abortion or take a pill that induces a miscarriage or wear an IUD that may allow fertilization but not implantation, or that discards fertilized eggs in an IVF process, and you may have a seat on the electric chair. Women primarily. There are a few “personhood” measures in some states, which are just as absurd. But this is something not even Margaret Atwood imagined. Insane? Fringe? Dead on arrival (the proposed constitutional amendment, I mean, not the egg)? We once thought the same of Ronald Reagan’s and Donald rump’s candidacies.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



