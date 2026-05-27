Flagler County Urges Vulnerable Seniors To Apply For Emergency Home Cooling Financial Assistance



With dangerous heat already gripping Florida, Flagler County Senior Services is urging seniors to act now if they are struggling to keep their homes cool.

Through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP), eligible seniors can receive up to $2,000 for help with overdue utility bills, shut-off notices, or critical HVAC repairs. This program is offered in partnership with ElderSource, the area agency on aging for Northeast Florida.

“As summer heat intensifies, the temperatures inside a home can become unsafe very quickly,” said Senior Services Program Manager Brian Lee. “Extreme heat is especially dangerous for seniors. We want every older resident to know that support is available so they can stay safe and keep their homes cool.”

Flagler County seniors remain one of the most at‑risk groups for heat-related illnesses, according to CDC data from the Heat and Health Tracker that shows older adults are especially vulnerable due to challenges regulating body temperature, chronic conditions, and medications.

Florida led the nation with 31,011 heat-related ER visits and hospitalizations (2018–2022), and seniors 65+ accounted for 27% of the state’s heat-related deaths (2010–2020). In Flagler County, where over 31% of residents are over the age of 65, even a brief loss of air conditioning can trigger heat exhaustion or emergencies.

EHEAP is available to households with at least one resident age 60 or older who meets income eligibility and is facing a home energy crisis. Assistance may be used twice per year. Seniors and caregivers are encouraged to reach out before a cooling emergency occurs. Staff are available to help with questions and applications.