The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 28, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 89. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Commissioner John Cunningham is looking to stop City Manager Dale Martin’s contract from being renewed automatically. See: “John Cunningham Wants Flagler Beach City Manager Dale Martin on Probation Until Next Evaluation.” Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.
Beats and Eats: Live Concert and Food Trucks at the Stage in Town Center, 6 p.m. at The Stage at Town Center, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast. Beats & Eats combines the food truck lineup residents know and love with live concert entertainment, building on the success of both Food Truck Tuesday and the Palm Coast Concert Series. The event will take place monthly from May through October. Live music, food trucks, vendors, yard games, and beer and wine.
Spotlight on Flagler Youth Talent Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students. Call the box office at (386) 437-7547 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or book online here.
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.
Notably: If you still doubt the wanton brutality and terrorism of Israeli colonists–euphemistically called “settlers”: there is nothing settled about them–you need only watch the repellant video below of one such colonist, masked of course as criminals and torturers prefer to be, beating almost to death a dog belonging to a Palestinian family in the West Bank. It isn’t enough that the Israeli military sics its dogs on unarmed worshippers inside a mosque. They protect colonists who terrorize Palestinians by burning their homes, uprooting their olive trees, torturing their dogs. Fortunately for that particular dog, a Palestinian equivalent to Caroline Johnson’s SMART recue took care of the victim.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
May 2026
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Town Center
Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee
Flagler Beach City Commission Meeting
Beats and Eats: Live Concert and Food Trucks at the Stage in Town Center
Spotlight on Flagler Youth Talent Show
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Friday Blue Forum
For the full calendar, go here.
When a unit of the Israeli forces approached Rafea’s house shortly after midnight, Rahima Hasan Salmah, his fifty-two-year-old mother, who had become accustomed to such raids on her home, rushed to waken her wanted son and ushered him out of the house by the back door. Speaking in broken Arabic, the soldiers ordered Rahima and her kids to leave the house. In defiance, she blocked the entrance with her body, telling the soldiers that her son had fled earlier that evening. At this, the commanding officer pulled the trigger of his M 16 automatic machine gun, riddling Rahima with bullets in front of her seven children. She bled to death shortly afterwards. Hours after Rafea’s mother was gunned down, a little after 4:30 that morning, Israeli tanks began their withdrawal from the Al Amal neighbourhood. Hundreds of people congregated to discover the reason for the latest night-time raid, as was the case whenever an Israeli incursion took place. As the crowds gathered, an Apache helicopter followed as more than two hundred youngsters were massing in front of Al Katiba Mosque. The Apache hovered lower and lower over the heads of the youngsters, then fired a missile into the crowd. Pools of blood, incinerated flesh and body parts littered the mosque square like a slaughterhouse. Fifteen young men died, with more than 150.
–From Zaki Chehab’s Inside Hamas (2007).
Comments
Pogo says
Other dead speak
… as masked murderers parade their trophies:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfTjAmzyTrY
EC: File
Dennis C Rathsam says
Day after day, week after week, the daily villain is TRUMP! Talk about an editor with blinders on. TDS is running wild here, at F/L. Three more yrs TRUMP will remain as president, thank God! The stock market is on fire, your 401ks are doing quite well. I see many new cars on the road, so somebody,s doing well. Builders are making more money now, than ever before, why…. cement & block are a thing of the past. Years ago, you’d have to be a crazy fool to buy a stick house in Fl! Not many were built, now that’s all you see. Put them up in a month, & let the buyer beware. The new comers, who don’t know Fl think thier getting a wonderfull home. Between the termites, the wood eating ants, ( which are hard to kill) they have eaten my dock in many places. Now as I replace the rot, Im using plastic imitation wood, & lets not forget about the wind from Hurricanes. P/C has been DEVISTATED before. Pray this year they will stay in the Gulf. Lets also hope we never have a fire, like we had yrs ago, these homes are doomed.
Dennis C Rathsam says
Day after day, week after week, the daily villain is TRUMP! Talk about an editor with blinders on. TDS is running wild here, at F/L. Three more yrs TRUMP will remain as president, thank God! The stock market is on fire, your 401ks are doing quite well. I see many new cars on the road, so somebody,s doing well. Builders are making more money now, than ever before, why…. cement & block are a thing of the past. Years ago, you’d have to be a crazy fool to buy a stick house in Fl! Not many were built, now that’s all you see. Put them up in a month, & let the buyer beware. The new comers, who don’t know Fl think thier getting a wonderfull home. Between the termites, the wood eating ants, ( which are hard to kill) they have eaten my dock in many places. Now as I replace the rot, Im using plastic imitation wood, & lets not forget about the wind from Hurricanes. P/C has been DEVISTATED before. Pray this year they will stay in the Gulf. Lets also hope we never have a fire, like we had yrs ago, these homes are doomed.
BobAnananon says
We should have stopped providing military support to Israel decades ago when they first refused to end their expansionist settlement policies.
Laurel says
Again, no kidding. If you want to see what he writes on “Truth Social,” which apparently, has very little truth, and social to only a small group, you can go trumpstruth.org. This organization has posted all his comments, verbatim, without all the extra ads and garbage.
The President of the United States of America, is supposed to represent all Americans. Trump does not do that, in fact, he purposely does just the opposite. The mentally ten year old, badly behaved boy, calls half of America “Dumocrats.” This is not the America I grew up with. It has had its warts, it has had its bad times, but we never had a President who talked like a foolish, selfish child.
You know who is good, it is whoever Trump knocks. Plain and simple. At his site, he compares Talarico with Alfred E Newman. Talarico is a Representative in Texas who is running for Senator. He is a devout Christian, who is true to his religion, not a phony who wears a cross and lies through the teeth like many do today. Trump calls Talarico “an insult to Jesus.” So, being a true, devoted Christian doesn’t sit well with a President who portrays himself as Jesus healing a man, and portrays himself as the Pope. A man who hawks his own bible.
With Trump, up is down and down is up. If you want to know who is real, look for someone Trump rails against.
His nasty gibberish reminds me of the time my friend and I were walking home from school, and found “The Imperial Wizard” paper laying on the ground. We picked it up and read it. It compared black people to apes. It was the worst, nastiest, piece of garbage we had ever seen. It was hard to believe that people actually bought that junk. That’s what “Truth Social” looks like to me today.
Its time to leave him behind; it doesn’t look good on you.
Ray W. says
The Jerusalem Post reports that this morning, at 12:35 am, Iran first warned and then fired on four vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz. The four vessels turned back, per the story.
Make of this what you will.