The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, May 28, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 89. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Commissioner John Cunningham is looking to stop City Manager Dale Martin’s contract from being renewed automatically. See: “John Cunningham Wants Flagler Beach City Manager Dale Martin on Probation Until Next Evaluation.” Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Beats and Eats: Live Concert and Food Trucks at the Stage in Town Center, 6 p.m. at The Stage at Town Center, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast. Beats & Eats combines the food truck lineup residents know and love with live concert entertainment, building on the success of both Food Truck Tuesday and the Palm Coast Concert Series. The event will take place monthly from May through October. Live music, food trucks, vendors, yard games, and beer and wine.

Spotlight on Flagler Youth Talent Show, 6:30 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center (Flagler Auditorium), 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students. Call the box office at (386) 437-7547 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or book online here.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.

Notably: If you still doubt the wanton brutality and terrorism of Israeli colonists–euphemistically called “settlers”: there is nothing settled about them–you need only watch the repellant video below of one such colonist, masked of course as criminals and torturers prefer to be, beating almost to death a dog belonging to a Palestinian family in the West Bank. It isn’t enough that the Israeli military sics its dogs on unarmed worshippers inside a mosque. They protect colonists who terrorize Palestinians by burning their homes, uprooting their olive trees, torturing their dogs. Fortunately for that particular dog, a Palestinian equivalent to Caroline Johnson’s SMART recue took care of the victim.

Now this:





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