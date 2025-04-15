Ex-County Commissioner Dave Sullivan Appointed to Palm Coast Council After Bruising Process

Dave Sullivan, the former county commission member, was appointed to the Palm Coast City Council’s District 3 seat vacated by an ailing Ray Stevens in late February. It’s a wonder Sullivan wasn’t himself ailing by the time he got the council’s vote: his appointment was not elegant.

The council’s decision was on a 3-1 vote following several fractious, at times injurious and ageist public comments about Sullivan–who is 82–and a series of failed motions or lack of motions that passed over Candace Stevens, Dave Ferguson and even Dana Mark Stancel, who wasn’t among the three short-listed candidates.









Along the way, Norris attempted to name Stevens, a motion that failed on a 2-2 vote, Council member Charles Gambaro’s first attempt to appoint Sullivan failed on a similar vote, Council member Theresa Pontieri’s nomination of Stancel got no second, and finally, after Pontieri decided to reverse on Sullivan after opposing him on the first try, Sullivan got her vote and the appointment.

The two Daves and Candace Stevens were the candidates short-listed from a field of 13 that self-dwindled to 10 before the council’s interviews earlier this month.

The debate, on the council as from the floor of a largely empty chamber, hinged on the difference between a “fresh” perspective and proven experience, with Miller and Gambaro pushing for experience, Pontieri hedging, and Norris decidedly for Stevens and only for Stevens.









When the nomination item came up the mayor immediately passed the gavel and made a motion to appoint Stevens. There was a long pause, suggesting that second might not be forthcoming. Miller seconded for discussion: he wanted to hear Norris’s reasoning. Norris said Stevens is not a member of a homeowner association. “She lives out in the community, and she has been coming to these city council meetings probably as long as I when I decided to run for office more than two years ago,” Norris said. “She’s well aware of all the issues going on in the city, especially the flooding issues.”

Candace came to prominence with a Facebook page that focused the city’s attention on drainage problems on the city’s ITT lots as new construction was rapidly sprouting and rising higher than existing homes. The council established an advisory committee in part as a result of Stevens’s pressure.

“We already have a pretty fresh council up here,” Pontieri said, at that point hinting that she would oppose Stevens. “I’m the most senior, and I would consider myself close to being senior, as I’ve only been here for a little over two years, and I’m still learning a lot.” But she added of Stevens: “I think that this is definitely somebody who wants to be a servant leader, and that is invaluable.”

Those who spoke from the floor pushed for Stevens, too, perhaps swaying Pontieri. “Just because you have experience, that’s not what the people voted for,” one resident among several said in support of Stevens.









After the vote failed and the other nominations followed, the same three or four people in a largely empty chamber cycled to the mic as the mayor opened the floor to public comment after each motion. The most frequent commenter was Dennis McDonald, who spoke demeaningly of Sullivan’s age and of his service on the Value Adjustment Board, to which he was appointed after his County Commission term ended last November.

McDonald was also critical of Sullivan’s tenure as a commissioner, though McDonald’s fraught history with the state Commission on Ethics, his “complete disregard for law,” in the commission’s words, and unpaid fines he has accrued over the years as a result of his frivolous and often maliciously false complaints about county officials is well documented.

[This is a developing story.]