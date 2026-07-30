The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 30, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 109. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers between 2am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Beats and Eats: Live Concert and Food Trucks at the Stage in Town Center, 6 p.m. at The Stage at Town Center, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast. Music by Half Step Down. Beats & Eats combines the food truck lineup residents know and love with live concert entertainment, building on the success of both Food Truck Tuesday and the Palm Coast Concert Series. The event will take place monthly from May through October. Live music, food trucks, vendors, yard games, and beer and wine.

Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Central Park, from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave. Join Bill Wells, Bob Rupp and other members of the Palm Coast Model Yacht Club, watch them race or join the races with your own model yacht. No dues to join the club, which meets at the pond in Central Park every Thursday.

Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry: Flagler Beach United Methodist Church‘s food pantry is open today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 1500 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach. The church’s mission is to provide nourishment and support in a welcoming, respectful environment. To find us, please turn at the corner of 15 Street and S. Daytona Ave, pull into the grass parking area and enter the green door.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260729

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably:The lowering of flags at half-mast is that paradox of solemnity that, the more often it’s ordered, the more it loses its meaning and appeal. In the time of Louis XIV flags weren’t lowered, because there were no such things as national flags, but the fountains at Versailles were stilled for the same reason, though I doubt they were stilled for every Tom, Duke and Henrietta, otherwise the fountains would have never splashed all year: death was as common as court concubines. In 18th century France, Retif de la Bretonne tells us, brides wore black at their wedding, in anticipation of one of the spouses dying: it was that frequent. The bride also wore a pink belt and ribbons. “The Indians,” the great and too-little read historian Francis Parkman wrote, “who, though often rapacious, are utterly devoid of avarice, are accustomed in times of mourning, or on other solemn occasions, to give away the whole of their possessions, and reduce themselves to nakedness and want,” certainly a more meaningful expression than flag lowerings, which have now become the visual equivalent of thoughts and prayers, with the added distaste of bombastic patriotism. Mourning is so much more private, and painful, because “what we call mourning,” Thomas Mann writes in The Magic Mountain, “is perhaps not so much the pain of the impossibility of ever seeing the dead return to life as the pain of not being able to wish it.” Then comes Updike with this:

“men die, each father in turn has lost a father, it is unmanly and impious to persist in unavailing woe.” True. But also a bit dishonest. Grief isn’t woe, and there is nothing unmanly or impious in its persistence. Contrary to Mann, I see it as our only means of keeping the dead from the worst fate: the oblivion of forgetting, however fated we all are to it sooner than later.

Now this:





The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



