The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 116. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.
- Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
SBDC Day at Palm Coast City Hall: The City of Palm Coast hosts “SBDC Day” at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., connecting local entrepreneurs, startups, and established business owners with free expert guidance and resources from the Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network.
Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.
|The Latest Jail Bookings
|j-260728
|Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Notably: Yesterday morning I finished reading a less-known play by Eugene O’Neil, “The Personal Equation,” from his romantic-revolution period, about dock workers wanting to blow up ships and a rabble-rousing son ending up in a duel with his company-loving father, who loves his ship engines as much as he loves his son–and ends up shooting the son and reducing him to a vegetable in defense of his engines. There’s a love story wrapped in and a pretty sappy resolution that has the father and son’s pregnant lover forgiving each other for the role each played in turning the son into a vegetable (the whole scene happens at his bedside at the hospital as he stars at them emptily, after the lobotomy–what they called a “trepanning” in those days–that “saved his life,” in the doctor’s oblivious words). Nothing remarkable about any of this, except that normally my first impulse would have been to text Bob Cuff to report on the play, which would have inevitably invited a generous response about Eugene O’Neill, fathers and sons, anarchists, and one way or another, connection to one of the following: a) maga, b) the Palm Coast City Council, c) diving or sirens or d) something that happened in 1985. Instead: nothing. A phone to no end. You stare out the window and see an emptiness almost abysmal, and you know–you remember–the emptiness is here to stay.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
July 2026
Conversations in Democracy
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Model Yacht Club Races at the Pond in Palm Coast’s Town Center
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
Beats and Eats: Live Concert and Food Trucks at the Stage in Town Center
For the full calendar, go here.
The association of tube socks with aging and tackiness, in favor of little ankle socks, makes not a whit of sense, given how many reasons there are for wanting to protect that lower shin area. But unless one wants to give off a Matlockian air, these days one settles for the ankle socks. (As I write, the fashion is actually reversing at last, which only points up how arbitrary it was in the first place!) Billy and me is like that. The pox against it is as unnecessary as foot binding, wax beans, and Woody Woodpecker. Yet while we have either expunged or marginalized those, the idea of Billy and me as a problem will be as eternal as death and taxes. Whether it makes sense or not, it has been beaten into Anglophones so soundly, with so many of us using the “rule” so effortlessly, that one could consider it to have become less a trembling concession than an actual rule of the language in its way.
–From John McWhorter’s Pronoun Trouble (2025).
Leave a Reply