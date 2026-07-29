The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 116. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

SBDC Day at Palm Coast City Hall: The City of Palm Coast hosts “SBDC Day” at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., connecting local entrepreneurs, startups, and established business owners with free expert guidance and resources from the Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260728

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Yesterday morning I finished reading a less-known play by Eugene O’Neil, “The Personal Equation,” from his romantic-revolution period, about dock workers wanting to blow up ships and a rabble-rousing son ending up in a duel with his company-loving father, who loves his ship engines as much as he loves his son–and ends up shooting the son and reducing him to a vegetable in defense of his engines. There’s a love story wrapped in and a pretty sappy resolution that has the father and son’s pregnant lover forgiving each other for the role each played in turning the son into a vegetable (the whole scene happens at his bedside at the hospital as he stars at them emptily, after the lobotomy–what they called a “trepanning” in those days–that “saved his life,” in the doctor’s oblivious words). Nothing remarkable about any of this, except that normally my first impulse would have been to text Bob Cuff to report on the play, which would have inevitably invited a generous response about Eugene O’Neill, fathers and sons, anarchists, and one way or another, connection to one of the following: a) maga, b) the Palm Coast City Council, c) diving or sirens or d) something that happened in 1985. Instead: nothing. A phone to no end. You stare out the window and see an emptiness almost abysmal, and you know–you remember–the emptiness is here to stay.

Now this:





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