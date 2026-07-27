Flagler Home Builders Association Outfits 96 Students with Backpacks for New School Year

The Flagler Home Builders Association gathered its members and sponsors to hand out 96 fully stocked backpacks to local students heading back to school, continuing an annual tradition aimed at easing the financial burden of classroom prep in Flagler County.

Beyond supplying the backpacks with necessary supplies, organizers funnel any left over money directly into local classrooms, purchasing items off local teachers’ wish lists to stretch the drive’s impact further into the school year.

Intracoastal Construction served as the event’s presenting sponsor. Besides providing financial support, the firm opened its office doors to host the annual packing session where volunteers stuffed the bags. The company followed the effort with a complimentary networking event for association members.

Additional backing for the effort came from Saltwater Homes, Architectural Granite, Hunter Quinn Homes, INB Homes, Hayward Brown of Flagler, DDR Roofing, Shade Number Seven, Space Coast Credit Union, along with the group’s Foundation Partners. Joe’s New York Pizza & Pasta supplied food for the volunteer crew.

“We’re incredibly appreciative to every sponsor, volunteer, and donor—especially Intracoastal Construction—for helping us give back in such a meaningful way,” Annamaria Long, Executive Officer of the Flagler Home Builders Association, said in a statement.