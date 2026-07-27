The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, July 27, 2026

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Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 112. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Commerce Parkway. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260727

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Diary: Not that I’m particularly interested in prolonging what has been a couple of weeks that could have sent even an undertaker six feet under, but today is my dear mother Monique’s 88th birthday, or would have been, had she not first had her brain hijacked by dementia then, more mercifully at that point, her body claimed by the 85 percent of the universe made up of dark matter, back on Nov. 17, 2013, here in Palm Coast, here in my house, which was of course also hers. “Life is short, my dear cousin,” it is the consolation of the miserable and the grief of the happy, and everything will come to the same end, she was a latter-day Madame de de Sévigné wrote her cousin Bussy Rabutin in 1685, “it is the consolation of the miserable and the grief of the happy, and everything will come to the same end.” Reading it in the original French doesn’t soften the blow, but it makes it sound as if my mother, who would have happily spent every other Sunday afternoon with Mme de Sévigné, were just as resigned to a reality that placed her in that second group, that of the grief of those who have lived a mostly happy life despite war, a husband’s early death, a second husband’s ill-timed decline into diabetes and neuropathy, and those final years in Palm Coast, of all places: “La vie est courte, mon cher cousin; c’est la consolation des misérables et la douleur des gens heureux, et tout viendra au même but.”

Now this:





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