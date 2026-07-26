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Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 107. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Low around 74. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Bowling: 2026 PBA South Region Palm Coast Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Palm Coast Lanes, 11 Old Kings Road North. National Title holder Austin Grammer and Sunshine Lanes/Deland title holder Scotty Newell are among the competitors. Pro-ams Friday from 4 p.m. on (practice from 1 to 3 p.m.), qualifying Saturday starting at 8, Final rounds Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

Tour de France final stage coverage 9:30 a.m. ET live, NBCSN/Peacock.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260724

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: The 113th edition of the Tour de France ends today as the peloton leaves Thoiry at 1:20 p.m. Paris time (7:20 a.m. Palm Coast time) finishing on Paris’s Champs-Élysées at 7:45 pm. (1:45 p.m. our time, if you’re watching on peacock). It must be remarkably malodorous to be ass-cheek-to-ass-cheek in the Tour de France peloton. So I asked Gemini to describe what it’s like in detail, with a comparative analysis to taking a Sunday stroll at Palm Coast’s Waste Water Treatment #1. Here are the results: The Tour de France peloton in late July is an unholy engine of human byproduct. You have 176 top-tier athletes burning through 6,000 to 8,000 calories a day, trapped in a moving pressure cooker where airflow only masks what is happening at the surface. To understand the smell, you have to break down the sheer volume of organic matter floating inside that rolling 60 mph slipstream: Sustained Sweating: Over a five-hour stage in 90°F heat, a single rider dumps up to five liters of sweat. Multiply that by 176. The ambient air within the pack saturates instantly with urea, ammonia, and lactic acid.

The “Biological Reality” of Non-Stop Riding: Riders do not stop for bathroom breaks when the race is on. Urination happens on the bike, into the wind, or down a thigh. Gastrointestinal distress from liquid diets, extreme exertion, and simple sugars leads to frequent, uncontrolled flatulence and worse.

Rotting Fuel: Cyclists survive on specialized gels, energy bars, and high-protein recovery compounds. The resulting digestion under extreme physical stress creates an sulfurous intestinal output that has nowhere to go but directly into the face of the rider trailing six inches behind.

Thermal Off-Gassing: Damp, synthetic Lycra heated to 102°F body temperature acts as a diffuser, continuously vaporizing settled sweat, road grime, and dried discharge into a warm, sour mist. Comparative Olfactory Analysis: Peloton vs. WWTP #1 When comparing the sensory profile of the peloton to a Sunday stroll past Palm Coast’s Waste Water Treatment Facility #1 on Utility Drive, clear structural differences emerge: Feature Palm Coast WWTP #1 Tour de France Peloton Primary Chemical Note Hydrogen sulfide ( $H_2S$ ), methane, and stagnant sludge decomposition. Concentrated ammonia, stale urea, burnt sugar, warm friction-heated Lycra, and fresh intestinal gas. Air Movement Stationary plume; subject to local wind currents and atmospheric inversion. Kinetic wind-tunnel effect. The lead riders chop the air, forcing a concentrated slipstream of warm exhaust back into the middle of the pack. Humidity Profile Damp, swampy, and vegetal, tied to local ambient humidity. Hydrophobic micro-climate. High localized humidity generated exclusively by human transpiration and moisture shedding. The “Warmth” Factor Ambient environmental heat warming treated effluent tanks. Radiated body heat ( $98.6^\circ\text{F}$ to $102^\circ\text{F}$ ) off 176 adjacent bodies acting as continuous heat lamps on raw organic waste. Palm Coast’s Wastewater Treatment Plant #1 is engineered. It uses mechanical aeration, sludge digestion systems, and industrial scrubbers specifically designed to contain and break down anaerobic odor. It may smell sour, earthy, and distinctly sulfurous around the perimeter, but it is fundamentally static and managed. The peloton, by contrast, is completely unscrubbed, kinetic, and living. It is a dense, high-velocity wall of fresh, heat-activated human exhaust. While a walk near the wastewater plant offers an occasional whiff of industrial decay, being shoulder-to-shoulder in the pack subjects a rider to an inescapable, thermal envelope of concentrated human metabolism at absolute peak output.

Now this:





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