Flagler County Emergency Management’s Ryan Simpson Graduates FEMA’s Advanced Academy

Flagler County Emergency Management Manager Ryan Simpson on Thursday (July 23) graduated from the FEMA National Disaster & Emergency Management University’s National Emergency Management Advanced Academy. The program is designed for emergency management professionals with background and experience serving in an Emergency Management (EM) organization or in a significant role directly connected to the Profession of Emergency Management or a recognized EM organization.

“It was a great honor to be selected to participate in this academy with a diverse group of emergency management professionals,” Simpson said. “It was a very collaborative learning experience. We were able to leverage from the wealth of knowledge of those dedicated to our profession.”

Simpson was required to take four weeklong courses during the current fiscal year at the Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Those courses included: Application of Advanced Individual Concepts in EM; Assessment of Teams in Professional Emergency Management; Contemporary Issues in the Emergency Management Organization; and, Advanced Concepts and Policy in the EM Profession.

Additionally, there was a comprehensive capstone that had to be completed.

“We are very fortunate to have Ryan Simpson serve as a manager within our Emergency Management Department,” said Interim County Administrator Adam Mengel. “He is a solid member of the team, and we are very proud of him and this professional accomplishment.”