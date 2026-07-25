Say What? Florida Surgeon General Suggests Measle Outbreak Could Be Tied to Abortion Opposition

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo suggested Friday that opposition to abortion could have helped fuel a measles outbreak in Florida since many cases are tied to a private Roman Catholic college.

Federal data show Florida had 141 confirmed measles cases as of July 23, ranking the state fifth in the nation for most infections.

During a press conference in Orlando Friday, a reporter asked Ladapo about his level of concern about the measles cases and what he’d tell Florida families about the rising number of cases.

The surgeon general, long known for his vaccine skepticism, initially replied, “Oh no. Everyone’s got to take a vaccine.”

But he followed noting that “a lot of those cases” were reported at Ave Maria University, a private Roman Catholic college in Collier County. Ninety-three measles cases were reported in Collier County where the university is located.

“You know, for some people — people may or may not know that the measles vaccines is developed with the cells that are a progeny from … an aborted fetus, and you know whether there’s a connection between the fact that you know some of the students at this university chose not to receive that vaccine, and it happens to be a vaccine that is related to the practice of abortion, I’m not sure.”

Measles vaccines are made from two cell strains that came from human fetal lung tissue in the 1960s. These original tissues were collected from elective abortions, and scientists used them to grow the live measles virus safely. These same fetal cells have continued to grow in the laboratory and are used to make vaccines today. No further sources of fetal cells are needed to make these vaccines.

The Pontifical Academy for Life in 2017 issued updated moral considerations on vaccinations, telling Roman Catholic parents they should vaccinate their children for the good of the children and the community, and they can do so with a “clear conscience,” the Catholic Standard reported.

Ave Maria University did not immediately respond to Florida Phoenix’s requests for comment.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles spreads through the air when a sick person coughs or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air for two hours after the infected person leaves. It is so contagious that about nine out of 10 people who come near a person with measles will become infected if not vaccinated.

The best way to avoid measles is with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. To stop the spread of the measles virus and for a population to be considered safe from infection, referred to as herd immunity, 95% of the population should be vaccinated.

According to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 89% of kindergarten students in the 2024-25 academic year had been vaccinated in Florida against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine series.

Meanwhile, Toluwalasè A. Ajayi, M.D., chair of the American Medical Association, urged families Friday to get vaccinated as the number of measles cases surge.

“The MMR vaccine has protected our communities for decades. There is no cure for measles, but vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent it,” he said in a prepared statement.

“Choosing to vaccinate protects not only you and your family, but also babies, people with weakened immune systems, and others who can’t be vaccinated. Protecting yourself helps protect your entire community. If you have questions about measles, please talk with your doctor.”

Ladapo and his boss — Gov. Ron DeSantis — held a press conference last year calling on the Legislature to eliminate all vaccine mandates from Florida statutes.

A bill that would specifically have made it easier for parents to opt out mandated school vaccines was killed by the Florida House. DeSantis, who is term limited out of office, promised to keep the issue on the front burner during his last months in the Governor’s Mansion.

–Christine Sexton, Florida Phoenix