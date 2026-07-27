38-Year-Old Palm Coast Man Arrested for Allegedly Fondling Two Children Over Several Years

Joseph D. Spector, a 38-year-old resident of Firtree Lane in Palm Coast, is at the Flagler County jail on $150,000 bond following his arrest Saturday on two second-degree felony counts of molestation of two alleged victims–formerly his stepdaughters–when they were younger than 16.

Allegations were initially reported to a school resource deputy and relayed to the Department of Children and Families before the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office investigated. The allegations refer to alleged incidents that started several years ago and continued for several years.

In one case, one of the alleged victims told authorities that she was on a couch playing Roblox in 2022 when Spector approached her, reached under her shirt and fondled her. She immediately got up and walked away.

The investigation included forensic interviews with Child Protection Team therapists in which one of the children described Spector showing her pornographic materials, offering her alcohol and engaging in repeated “cuddling sessions” where he would lie next to her and press his groin against her. The girl alleged those “sessions” would happen repeatedly to her and her sister.

Her sister described similar violations happening to her starting when she was 9 and continuing for several years, including one instance when Spector was on the couch next to her, pleasuring himself beneath a cover.

The children’s mother engaged in a controlled phone call with Spector in April 2025–where the call is supervised and recorded by detectives at the mother’s end, while Spector is unaware–and demanded an apology. “Joseph Spector apologized and stated that while he may not remember everything that occurred, he was sorry,” his arrest report states.

But it was only a year later that detectives interviewed Spector, when he voluntarily agreed to meet with them at the Sheriff’s Operations Center. He “denied all allegations,” his arrest report states, and when confronted with the statements he’d made during the controlled call, he said: “I don’t remember, and if it happened, I was drunk.” Three months after that, he was arrested. It is not clear why the arrest was delayed, though based on court records he has not been with the family since last year, and had moved to an F-Section residence.

A judge set his bond at $75,000 on each of the felony counts at Spector’s first appearance hearing Sunday. Spector remains at the jail today.