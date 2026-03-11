Flagler Airport Director Roy Sieger Cleared Again As Ethics Commission Tosses Resident’s Retribution Claims

For the second time in three months, the Florida Ethics Commission has tossed a complaint against Flagler County Airport Director Roy Sieger, citing legal insufficiency.

The commission in January dismissed a complaint by Darlene Shelley, a Kathleen Trail resident and a candidate for the Palm Coast City Council, for the same reason. Shelley’s complaint alleged Sieger prioritized the interests of flight schools over local residents, a reflection of the ongoing tension between some neighbors of the airport and Sieger, who has defended the airport’s history of accommodating flight schools.

The airport would lose federal and state grants if it were to close the door to flight schools, Sieger said at a County Commission meeting earlier this month, when the Commission approved a new land lease for a company’s future 52,000-square-foot hangar and office complex at the airport. The complex does not exclude flight schools, though none was named as a potential occupant for now.

The latest complaint against Sieger was filed by Anna Jones of Zaun Trail, the resident of a property just west of the airport, and therefore in the flight path of many planes. Jones, a local resident since August 2023, is the owner of a website that’s been advocating against the airport’s flight school permissiveness, and that’s gathered hundreds of petitions to that effect. The complaint was filed in January, just as Shelley’s was getting tossed.

Jones’s complaint is more ad hominem than evidence of wrongdoing, particularly the sort of wrongdoing in the Ethics Commission’s purview to investigate. The commission only investigates instances of public corruption, where a government official may have personally benefited from an inappropriate deal or relationship with a company, a government or another individual. People filing complaints with the Ethics Commission often mistake its scope as a catch-all watchdog. It is not.

Just as frequently, the complaints can be personal or argumentative without pointing to actionable wrongs. It costs nothing to file a complaint, though it can damage the recipient’s reputation and costs thousands of dollars to defend.

Jones calls or quotes others calling Sieger many names (“bully,” “controlling,” “manipulative”) Sieger has often heard before, at times in public meetings of the commission.

“I can’t base my ethics complaint on just that, as it’s hearsay, and the people that tell me this are fearful of their jobs or retribution,” Jones writes in her complaint. “I can, however, give you facts that Mr. Sieger FAVORS the flight schools and ATTACKS or PUNISHES anyone that points out that they are a problem with their noise, safety and lead pollution.” She accuses Sieger of retribution. But much of the rest is a retelling of publicly reported conflicts that, while illustrative of tensions, disagreements, posturing and, in one case, a lawsuit that Sieger lost on First Amendment grounds after he attempted to evict a tenant from an airport hangar, none of the “evidence” points to demonstrable graft or corruption. Jones repeats that Sieger wants to reward the flight schools and punish residents, and demands a public reprimand, fines, and removal from office.

The Ethics Commission met in a closed-door session last Friday to consider this and other complaints for their legal sufficiency. Even assuming that Sieger successfully evicted tenants from the airport as retributive punishment–Jones says he evicted two–the commission found no evidence that Sieger benefited personally from the evictions.

“Regarding the allegation that [Sieger] is not responsive to citizen complaints concerning alleged violations by the flight schools at the Airport, there is no indication that [Sieger], as a County-level official, has the ability to enforce federal safety regulations,” the commission found. Jones “even states in the complaint that she was told by a Sheriff’s Deputy to ‘call the FAA,’ indicating her awareness that federal violations are not within [Sieger’s] authority. For these reasons, the allegations in the complaint do not form a sufficient basis to initiate an investigation” under Florida law.

Jones also claimed that Sieger kept the waiting list for hangars private. The commission said that even assuming that were true, it did not fall under the commission’s jurisdiction, since Sieger was not personally benefiting from the secrecy. (If Sieger is keeping the list private, it’s a violation of public records, for which he would be personally liable, assuming a resident would pursue a criminal charge.)

Numerous other charges are based on “personal knowledge,” not documented evidence, the commission found.