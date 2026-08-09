The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, August 9, 2026

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Weather: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.



The Latest Jail Bookings j-260807

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Scott Spradley, the Flagler Beach city commissioner and attorney, took that shot last Tuesday as a genie was let out of a bottle for a little sweep over Flagler Beach. You can make out the genie’s eyes staring down the near shore and wondering why, despite his colossal presence (or was the genie nonbinary?), the ocean refused to acknowledge him with more than a bare wavelet or two, its placidity as good as a flip of the finger. The genie came and went without further ado but for that Thousand and One Night illustration.

Now this:

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