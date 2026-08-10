The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 10, 2026

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Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Commerce Parkway. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Latest Jail Bookings j-260807

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: Bertrand Russell died in 1970. But he knew Ron DeSantis, or at least DeSantism, intimately. City College of New York (CCNY) had hired him in 1940 to teach three philosophy courses, none of them remotely controversial: Philosophy 13: A study of modern concepts of logic and of its relation to science, mathematics, and philosophy. Philosophy 24B: A study of the problems in the foundations of mathematics. Philosophy 27: The relations of pure to applied sciences and the reciprocal influence of metaphysics and scientific theories. But Bishop Manning of the Protestant Episcopal Church wrote the college to protest: Russell defended adultery. “There are those who are so confused morally and mentally that they see nothing wrong in the appointment . . . of one who in his published writings said, ‘Outside of human desires there is no moral standard.’ ” Russell’s appointment was rescinded. It was one of the great scandals of 1940, more scandalous still that The New York Times defended the college. Russell was left embittered at the claims of academic freedom in the United States. A couple of decades later, in an essay on freedom and its derivatives, Russell might as well have been writing about the Florida Department of Education’s idea of teaching history as it retards the minds of young people all over Florida these days: “History, or at least English history, was part of my education from a very early age. Constitutional history especially was implanted in me before I was ten years old. The instruction that I had in this subject was unadulterated indoctrination with as little attempt at impartiality as under any totalitarian régime. Everything was treated from a Whig point of view, and I was told, only half in joke, that history means ‘hiss-Tory.'”

Now this:





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