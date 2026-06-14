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Weather: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

The Battle of Shallowford, a play at Limelight Theatre, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday, 2 p.m. Buy tickets here (generally $37.60 for adults). The play centers around the dramatic events that unfold when the residents tune into Orson Welles’ famous “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast. The locals, who rely on the radio for news and entertainment, are thrown into a frenzy when they believe an actual Martian invasion is taking place in their own town.

World Cup: All games on Telemundo, and in English on Fox or FS1 or 2.

Group E: Germany vs. Curaçao (Houston), 1 p.m.

Group F: Netherlands vs. Japan (Arlington, Texas), 4 p.m.

Group E: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (Philadelphia), 7 p.m.

Group F: Sweden vs. Tunisia (Guadalupe, Mexico), 10 p.m.

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at the Bridges United Methodist Fellowship at 205 North Pine Street, Bunnell (through the gate, in room 8), and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

Notably: Country Highway, the best new newspaper-looking journal of the last 10 years, ran the “2026 Fifa World Cup Events By State” in its latest issue. Here are a few: Alabama — Burning effigy of Lionel Messi at “It Ain’t Football!” monster truck rally Alaska — Giant soccer-ball-sized snowball fight with catapults Colorado — Rich people play soccer behind electric fences guarded by armed drones Delaware — Visa/Mastercard promotional 24.78% interest rate on all youth soccer equipment Florida — Soccer Moms versus MAGA Moms Spring Break Wet T-Shirt Contest Idaho — Carving swastikas into soccer balls with a KA-BAR knife at Hayden Lake Illinois — Barack Obama Presidential Library neighborhood street soccer party (donors only) Kansas — “Wake the fuck up, Ronaldo” event introduces Portugese mega-star Christian Ronaldo to the rule American football New York — No-rules challenge match in Corona Park between Iranian national soccer team and Israeli moving truck guys South Carolina — Saudi Arabia plays Haiti in battle of countries with a palmetto on their flag

Now this:





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For the full calendar, go here.



