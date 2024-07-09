Alan Lowe, Palm Coast Mayor Candidate: The Live Interview

Alan Lowe is one of five candidates in the Aug. 20 primary election for Palm Coast mayor, a four-year term. The candidates who qualified are incumbent David Alfin, Cornelia Manfre, Peter Johnson, Lowe and Mike Norris.

This is a non-partisan, at-large election. That means all registered voters in Palm Coast–and only Palm Coast–regardless of party or non-party affiliation–Democrats, Republicans, independents and others–may cast a ballot for Palm Coast mayor. If a candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, that candidate is elected (or re-elected) mayor. If none of the candidates garner more than a 50 percent majority, the leading two vote-getters move on to a runoff to be decided in the Nov. 5 general election.

The mayor is paid $30,039 a year a year plus a $1,200 car allowance and a $910 communication allowance each year, plus full health care benefits.

FlaglerLive submitted identical questions to all candidates, with the understanding that additional questions might be tailored to candidates individually and some follow-up questions may be asked, with all exchanges conducted by email and on the record.

The Live Interview’s aim is to elicit as much candor and transparency as possible. We have asked candidates to refrain from making campaign speeches or make lists of accomplishments. We have also asked candidates to reasonably document their claims. It’s ultimately up to the reader to judge the quality and sincerity of a candidate’s answers.

The Basics: Alan Lowe

Place and Date of Birth: May 5, 1961. Massachusetts.

Current job: Entrepreneur, landlord, handyman.

Party Affiliation: Republican.

Financial Disclosures: Not provided.

Resume: Not provided.

See Alan Lowe’s previous Live Interviews in 2021 and 2022.

1. How have you specifically prepared yourself to be ready to succeed from day one? If you’re an incumbent, what have you learned from your time on the council that has changed your governing method, and in what way? Tell us about the character flaws and unique perspectives you bring to the council. Who do you admire most in office today among elected officials in Flagler County—the person you’d consider a model of leadership? Who in the world at large (beyond Flagler), and among the living, do you consider a role model of political or intellectual leadership?

I have lived and worked in our community for 41 years and have been deeply engaging with our local issues. For a few years, I have actively participated in Palm Coast council meetings and community functions, giving me a thorough understanding of how our city council operates and manages its budget. This extensive experience ensures that I am well-prepared to serve effectively from day one.

As a local small business owner, landlord, entrepreneur and inventor, I excel at thinking outside the box to find innovative solutions. Having lived in Palm Coast for many years, I’ve witnessed our community’s growth and changes firsthand. These qualities and experiences uniquely position me to bring fresh ideas and a deep understanding of our city’s history to the council, making me a valuable asset to our community.

I admire Sheriff Staly for his exceptional leadership. He has a talent for bringing all sides together, negotiating calmly, and steering us in a positive direction. His ability to unite our community and foster cooperation is truly commendable.

In the world at large: To be honest, my role model is my late father, Donald Lowe. Though he passed away several years ago, he taught me a strong work ethic, the importance of standing firm on my convictions, and the ability to adapt when presented with new information. As a former mayor of Gloucester, MA, his commitment to transparency and accountability has been a guiding influence in my life.

In the many years you have attended and participated in city council meetings, often critiquing city policy, have you met with senior city staffers, such as finance, planning, development and utilities, to get a detailed understanding of the city’s workings, or attended the city’s citizenship academy? If you have, how have those meetings affected your perception of the city? If not, why not?

I have met with numerous city senior and other staff officials. I have also met with the mayor, and other council members. I have not met with financing senior staff. I did attend and graduated from the city’s citizen academy. My perception is and was that the city staff on all levels works very hard to accommodate the desires of the city council. The council directs the city manager who in turn directs staff. During a past council meeting Mayor Alfin presented a three-legged stool showing the interactions of the city government. What was left out was the fourth leg, the residents. I am constantly interacting with the residents of Palm Coast and believe I can be the bridge to connect our government with the people.

2. Give the council a letter grade on its performance in the last two years. Explain with specific examples where it has been lacking and where it has excelled, and what specific experience and qualities you will bring to improve its effectiveness.

-Grade: C

In my view, the Palm Coast City Council has done an average job over the past two years. On the positive side, the council members have shifted from arguing to engaging in civil discourse, which is a welcome change. However, I believe they still fall short in listening to and discussing issues with the public.

For instance, while the formation of a committee to address flooding was a positive step, it came only after many months of resident complaints. I was pleased to see the council holding individual town hall meetings, which I have long advocated for. However, the timing of the Mayor’s weekly gatherings at the flagpole during his re-election campaign raises concerns about optics, given that these meetings were not held prior to his run.

I bring extensive experience interacting with residents, city government, and private businesses in Palm Coast. I understand the importance of listening, acting on feedback, and doing so respectfully and promptly. As mayor, I would prioritize collaboration with the public, bringing their concerns to city hall, and encouraging greater public involvement.

3. What are two goals where you are most aligned with the current council’s “Strategic Action Plan,” two with which you differ, and two you would seek to add, and explain how you intend to convince the council to follow your lead.

Identifying savings and conducting a revenue and impact analysis to fund a property tax rollback and other tax and fee reductions.

I fully support prioritizing the effort of designing and implementing comprehensive plans for road repair, road safety, and stormwater maintenance, including swales as well as fresh and saltwater canals.

I am not in favor at this time of evaluating city assets for potential solar energy utilization. Although solar energy can offset energy costs, the price of implementing a solar program during this high interest economy with a tight city revenue stream and underfunded infrastructure requirements makes this poor timing.

I differ on the idea of the city being involved in increasing housing options for workforce and senior citizens.

I have not seen a clear statement on an actual price point that makes housing affordable. Mayor Alfin at the “Leads into the future” Q&A stated that he is working to have homes in the $200k range. Unless we change our master plan to allow for very small lots and homes under 1,000 square feet. I don’t see this happening (I’m not in favor of the smaller is better mind set.) To start with, the impact fee on just a single family home is between $15k-$20k. The average cost of a lot is near $60k. Therefore the cost of a home starts at a minimum of $80k before you break ground. Add to that some various other initial costs and you are basically starting at $100k. This means a home would have to be built with profit included for about $100k. I just don’t see it. If the affordable home is an apartment then I have been told that our average local small apartment monthly rental is $1,600. That is a mortgage payment in itself so I don’t see the advantage.

I would add an emphasis on expanding our industrial park west of the railroad tracks off Hargrove Lane. We have a shortage of industrial park land for larger companies that aren’t in the retail sector. I would suggest to the council that we prioritize this because light manufacturing and related companies rely more on transportation and workforce than rooftops. We can start this initiative immediately, rather than focusing solely on increasing housing to attract businesses.

I would also push for local businesses to implement apprenticeship programs to increase our skilled workforce. The city could promote these businesses in a city-run online business directory. An increased skilled workforce is attractive to businesses considering relocation to our city.

The property tax aside, can you name one tax and one fee that could realistically or legally be reduced?

As far as legality goes, that is up to the city attorney to keep things legal and direct council accordingly. I would not add taxes or fees such as the FPL franchise fee until, as I said previously, all other avenues have been explored. Fortunately it will now be on the ballot for people to decide. Palm Coast shares in telecommunications fees, gas taxes, sales taxes and more. Yet, the city continues to look at more fees while it has not set aside monies for several infrastructure improvement needs. As for other potential tax or fee reductions, as I said previously, a full department to department independent audit should be done to identify areas of potential cuts or savings.

If tax and fee revenue was reduced, how do you propose paying for your priorities–road repairs, swales, dredging?

A roll back on property tax could hold the city to a higher fiscal responsibility by tightening the available revenue. Even so, the existing growth means more revenue generated even with a roll back. However, growth also brings in more expense in supplied services. For large expense capital projects, I would continue to seek appropriations from Tallahassee as well as seeking grants and investigating the sale of additional municipal sustainability bonds.

Your approach to housing seems to be fully hands-off: whatever the market decides, even if that means denying workforce or senior housing opportunities. But isn’t it the market that has put greater emphasis on smaller single-family homes on smaller lots, to cater to a downsizing demographic? And considering the shortage of apartments (which explains the rent figure you cited), wouldn’t it be beneficial to allow the market fill that gap with appropriate zoning or incentives to that end?

My approach isn’t hands off but it isn’t market directing either. I mentioned mitigation when rezoning existing commercial properties to residential for some rezoning requests. As for the cost of rentals, many of the apartments currently approved are for high end units and not the undefined “workforce and/or senior affordable” dollar figure. I provided numbers that showed the lack of feasibility of the argument. Since the majority of initial ITT lots are built upon, the smaller lots or homes will have to be in annexed or new development areas. In fact, a couple years ago I suggested the development of gated smaller lot communities as long as those property size reductions wouldn’t interfere with neighboring properties outside that community. At that time you mentioned to me something to the effect that it could potentially appear to be a type of class division between richer and poorer people. Now my very proposal is on the table.

4. Taxes and revenue: Where do you stand on property tax increases, including adopting tax rates that are not at rollback (which amounts to a tax increase under Florida law)? Where do you stand on supporting a countywide increase in the sales tax, on adopting a public service tax, or adopting a utility franchise fee? Short of new sources of revenue, and if you intend to stick to a rolled back tax rate, which nearly limits any growth in the budget, what city programs would you eliminate and what service levels would you reduce to achieve that?

I won’t support property tax increases until we’ve exhausted all other options, such as conducting independent audits of each department to streamline and reduce spending. After that, I would look for ways to ease the burden on our fixed-income residents. For example, many cities have found significant savings through these audits, such as when Phoenix saved millions by reevaluating its procurement processes.

I don’t support a sales tax increase unless we clearly identify and lock in the specific uses for the funds. Even then, I would exempt essential items like food, clothing, and medical supplies. For instance, if we were to allocate funds specifically for improving road infrastructure, we could ensure that the tax directly benefits residents without burdening them on essential purchases.

[Editor’s note: State law exempts food and prescription drugs from the sales tax.]

I don’t support increasing utility or service fees. We should first address revenue shortfalls through budget cuts, proper municipal bond sales, and seeking appropriations and grants. For example, cities like Tampa have successfully used municipal bonds to fund necessary projects without increasing utility fees for residents.

I favor tax savings for our residents. Conducting a thorough audit of each department can identify potential areas for savings. With that data, we can make informed choices about which programs or services to adjust. For example, by finding efficiencies in administrative costs or consolidating overlapping services, we can maintain essential services while keeping taxes low.

Phoenix government has a current operating budget of $6.75 billion, up from $6 billion last year and up from $5 billion in 2020-21. In other words, it’s up 35 percent in four years. We could not find any indications of departmental audits that led to reduced spending. Can you document the claim?

For instance, Phoenix’s Chief Procurement Officer once led a media campaign to encourage local and minority-owned firms to bid on city contracts. This initiative significantly increased the number of participating companies -Procurement is reforming how cities work | Bloomberg Cities](https:// bloombergcities.jhu.edu/news/ procurement-reforming-how- cities-work). Additionally, the city of Phoenix has implemented an electronic procurement system, ProcurePHX, that helps increase efficiency during procurement operations, ensuring that processes are more cos effective [Procurement in Phoenix](https://www.phoenix. gov/finance/business- opportunities/eprocurement). These reforms have not only served to diversify vendor’s bidding ability but also resulted in cost savings by allowing competitive bidding and more efficient procurement practices [Finance Procurement Division](https://www.phoenix. gov/finance/procurement)

[Editor’s note: We could still not find evidence documenting Lowe’s claim that department-by-department studies saved money.]

Tampa’s water and sewer utility is in the midst of an eight-year rate increase, starting in 2019, that is doubling rate-payers’ average bills to $80 by 2028–a $2.9 billion utility rate increase to address aging infrastructure. Can you document when and how municipal bonds in Tampa kept rates from increasing? The question goes to your premise that Palm Coast could somehow undergo necessary improvements to infrastructure without raising rates or incurring debt, but doesn’t evidence point otherwise?

The City of Tampa has indeed issued municipal bonds for its water utility. My research suggests that the city has utilized various types of municipal bonds, including water utility revenue bonds. The bonds were used to finance larger capital infrastructure improvements. It is stated that the bonds themselves are backed by the revenue generated from the utility itself, without solely relying on tax revenues.

Tampa raised $27.29 million from a “Non-Ad Valorem Refunding and Improvements Revenue Bond” that they used to refinance existing debt and fund capital improvement projects. A $97.675 million “Non-Ad Valorem Improvement Revenue Bond”, these are also known as a “Sustainability Bond,” was issued to support sustainability and resilience initiatives -City of Tampa Secures Two New Bonds and Receives High Ratings from Top Rating Corporations | City of Tampa](https://www.tampa.gov/ news/city-tampa-secures-two- new-bonds-and-receives-high- ratings-top-rating) City of Tampa Utilities | City of Tampa](https://www.tampa.gov/ departments/utilities-billing) . I never said the city shouldn’t incur debt. I actually stated we should investigate municipal bonds and have an audit first to exhaust all options before taking the next step of taxation.

[Editor’s note: Alan Lowe’s claim was that Tampa “successfully used municipal bonds to fund necessary projects without increasing utility fees for residents.” We could not find evidence to support the claim. The two bonds Lowe refers to above were in fact issued, but to pay for a new City Center, a recreation complex, the Tampa Convention center and a new fire station–not for utility projects or to keep rates from rising. Rates have, in fact, risen.]

To avoid happy-sounding abstractions and generalities, could you provide one example of a city initiative, program or administrative cost that, if eliminated or reduced, would yield the sort of savings that would materially affect the tax rate or free up the sort of large sums to pay for recurring infrastructure needs–starting, say, with the $5 million a year the city needs for its streets?

Obviously there is no single reduction that would raise enough revenue to cover costs. That is why I stated that I am in favor of an independent department by department audit to look for cost savings and cuts if possible and then utilize that data to make educated choices moving forward.

5. Palm Coast’s population continues to grow rapidly, absorbing most of the net increase of 16,000 people between 2020 and 2022. Evaluate the quality and quantity of development in the last few years. What sort of land use or development would you oppose, if it were to come before the council for approval, and why? What percentage of our housing stock should be single-family houses on traditional lots as opposed to apartments or other multi-family complexes? Would you approve raising the density and height of multi-family, or apartment, structures in select areas of the city zoned for the purpose?

I’ve seen a lot of commercial land being rezoned into residential. Since about 92% of our tax base is residential and only 8% is commercial, this shift is taking a toll. That’s why I would push to expand our industrial park and attract larger businesses to balance the tax base. For example, cities that have developed strong industrial parks have seen increased job opportunities and a more balanced tax structure.

I oppose rezoning commercial land to residential just to benefit a select group at the expense of our tax base and quality of life. I’d like to see a mitigation program, similar to those for wetlands, where anyone wishing to rezone commercial to residential property must provide an equivalent commercial-zoned property elsewhere in the city. This approach would help maintain a balanced development strategy that supports both residential and commercial growth..

The ratio of single-family homes to multi-family complexes should be driven by market demand rather than council preferences. For example, we should allow the market to guide housing development, resulting in a balanced mix that meets residents’ needs and promotes economic growth.

I would evaluate each proposal on a case-by-case basis, considering how it would affect the quality of life for existing neighbors. If rezoning is required, I support implementing a mitigation program, even if it starts as a voluntary initiative.

On one hand you say the market should drive the housing mix for apartments, not the city, on the other hand you say the city should expand industrial zones. The contradiction aside, how, without the city’s role in the housing mix, do you propose to house the workers that the larger emphasis on light industrial and commercial would presumably generate without exacerbating the current shortage in workforce housing?

I see no contradiction. If there is a need that home builders or developers can meet, such as the “affordable housing” and that is what the market calls for then they will build it. I also suggested we encourage business to increase apprenticeship programs for our residents. Thus, we can utilized and create an existing workforce of those residents already here. When and if economic development takes off and we see the need for more workers, the builders and developers will have their market gap to fill.

6. The City Council created an arts district in Town center in 2020, but the district has been moribund, and more recently may be further elbowed by a planned YMCA on land previously dedicated for an arts center. What role should the city have in facilitating (not creating, to be sure) arts and culture? Is the city doing enough? Would you favor dedicating a permanent source of revenue from the Town Center CRA to the arts, as had been the original intention in 2020?

Arts and culture play a vital role in our community’s vibrancy. The city should collaborate with stakeholders, much like it does with developers, to actively support and encourage the arts. If dedicating a portion of the CRA funds does not increase costs or compromise the area’s maintenance quality, then I would support it. It’s crucial to honor the original intention and ensure sustainable support for arts and culture in our community.

7. The West Side, west of U.S. 1, is poised to potentially double Palm Coast’s size, or close to it, with the development of the acreage through which the city secured substantial funding for the connector road from Matanzas Parkway to Palm Coast Parkway. Is the city capable of handling that expansion even as its existing infrastructure—stormwater, roads (think congestion), parks—east of U.S. 1 experiences shortfalls and draws residents’ complaints? How would you balance that expansion with the needs in east Palm Coast—or change infrastructure management?

The deterioration of our infrastructure—water treatment, stormwater systems, roads, and more—should never have reached such poor conditions. It’s the result of past administrations deferring maintenance, hoping future leaders would address it. No escrow accounts for future maintenance were established. While Palm Coast could manage a smart, controlled expansion, leadership failed to plan for funding these needs.

Improving existing infrastructure and quality of life must be our priority. Growth is inevitable but shouldn’t come at the expense of current residents. To balance this, I propose issuing municipal bonds to repair our aging infrastructure. I would require new developments in the Westward Expansion to fund the extension of utilities and infrastructure. Additionally, hiring a city manager with expertise in funding municipal projects and economic development is essential for effective budget management and infrastructure improvement.

The city had a 10-year repaving program it completed in 2013, when it lost a significant share of sales tax revenue when the county changed the formula. If a sales tax increase by the county would restore some of that funding, would you support it?

The problem with increasing sales tax in Flagler County is that we will have a sales tax higher than Volusia County (6.5%) and St. John’s county (6.5%). Flagler at 7% is already above our neighbors. At some point the percentage will be high enough to drive people out of Flagler to make larger purchases of home goods and such. That said, I believe these types of increases should be ballot referendums and not council choices and I would support the outcome.

Stormwater and water and sewer rates have gone up yearly for about 15 years merely to keep up with what the city inherited from ITT, which itself had not done its share to keep the infrastructure in good repair. If continuing to improve infrastructure is the priority, and impact fee revenue is either not sufficient or, as the city’s finance director told the council on July 2, quite risky, to secure bonds, what is your back-up plan to ensure that infrastructure is maintained, if you oppose further fee increases?

I did not say I will not entertain increases. I said I would look at other ways to reduce costs first. Obviously if there is no other way and the city infrastructure would fail, then we have to look at making the unpopular and hard choices.

8. Palm Coast’s saltwater canals may need dredging. It’s never been done in the 50-year existence of the city and its ITT antecedent. But the canals—like those recreational amenities mentioned above–are limited to a few neighborhoods. If and when it comes to that, who should pay for the dredging, and through what taxing mechanism?

Back on September 18, 2018, the Palm Coast Observer reported that the City Council increased stormwater fees, partly to fund maintenance for saltwater canals. According to the article, “The option the council selected…would bring in $74.7 million in revenue between 2019 and 2024.” This revenue was intended to maintain and improve various city waterways, including saltwater canals, freshwater canals, and swales.

Taxpayers have been contributing to maintenance costs for several years through these stormwater fees, but residents on saltwater canals have not seen direct benefits for their specific canals. The siltation in these canals largely results from stormwater runoff via the freshwater canal and swale system in the northern part of the city. Therefore, the city benefits from these canals for drainage purposes, as they are city-owned amenities the city is responsible for upkeep.

Residents on saltwater canals also contribute to the maintenance of inland swales and freshwater canals through these same stormwater fees. It could easily be asked whether those on saltwater canals should be exempt from paying for freshwater canal maintenance? The answer is of course, no. As a community, we all contribute to support essential services that benefit everyone.

The report about the $74.7 million option is correct, but as this back-up from that very meeting indicates, the dredging of freshwater canals for the first time in the city’s history was part of the plan. Dredging saltwater canals most definitely was not. The fee increase never was intended to address saltwater canals. So the question remains: with no money available for saltwater canal dredging currently, what approach would you take, and would you favor special taxing districts?

My previous answer specifically detailed why I do not favor special taxing districts for the maintenance of city owned amenities. How many people play golf, use the walking paths, tennis courts and other city owned amenities? Should the neighbors of those amenities be in special taxing districts to maintain them? As I previously stated, no that should not. On the other hand, the Observer article I referenced states that a portion of the $74.7 million would indeed be used for salt water canal maintenance and actually mentions the 26 miles of salt water canals. Was the staff misleading council to gain a positive vote only to have council change its position later?

The article quotes a statement from city construction manager Carl Cote as saying, “…That will let the city do more to maintain and improve the city’s 1,200-plus miles of swales, 58 miles of freshwater canals, 31 control structures on the canals, 154 miles of ditches, 26 miles of saltwater canals and 13 freshwater.” Seems clear to me.

[Editor’s Note: Alan Lowe is incorrect when he states that the Observer article attributed the quote to Carl Cote. It did not. The sentences were unattributed, and contained an inaccuracy: as our reporting and the presentation to the council we linked to indicated, the plan did not include saltwater canals among the planned capital improvements.]

9. Describe in one paragraph the principal qualities you will seek in the new city manager you will be responsible for hiring, and what expectations you will have from that manager from day one.

The new city manager I seek must bring a robust background in funding infrastructure projects for municipalities, promoting economic development, and managing budgets effectively. They should be adept at balancing growth while maintaining current infrastructure standards. From day one, I expect this manager to demonstrate strong leadership in addressing our city’s infrastructure needs, fostering economic growth, and ensuring transparent and accountable financial management that benefits all residents.

10. Palm Coast relies on the sheriff for policing. Evaluate that relationship as it stands today. What is your analysis of the latest method of hiring what would amount to five additional deputies a year for the next three years, based primarily on call volume, and how would you pay for it? Do you favor an independent police department for the city, now or in the near future?

Our relationship with the Sheriff’s department is robust and essential for ensuring public safety in Palm Coast. With our city’s growth, the need for more deputies is clear. The challenge lies in staying proactive rather than reactive because falling behind would be costly to catch up. While the proposed 1/2 cent sales tax spreads costs across residents and visitors, I question why existing residents should bear the burden of increased law enforcement due to growth. Given that much of the westward expansion will be managed by CDDs, I propose these communities incorporate fees to cover a significant portion of the funding needed, reducing the impact on current residents.

While there may be advantages and disadvantages to having our own police force, I believe maintaining our partnership with the sheriff’s department is more beneficial. Establishing a local police department would require additional funding and ongoing costs, alongside continued payments to the sheriff’s department. It makes more sense financially and practically to leverage the expertise and resources of our current law enforcement provider.

11. Have you ever been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor anywhere in Flagler, Florida or the United States (other than a speeding ticket), or faced a civil action other than a divorce, but including bankruptcies, or faced any investigative or disciplinary action through a professional board such as the bar or a medical board? Have you ever been demoted? If so, please explain, including cases where charges or claims did not lead to conviction or disciplinary action.

I have never been charged with a felony or misdemeanor, and I have no criminal record. About 30 years ago, I experienced a foreclosure, but I have never filed for bankruptcy. Additionally, I have never been the subject of any investigation or disciplinary action by any professional board.

[Editor’s Note: Alan Lowe explained in 2022 the issue of his sovereign citizenship from a few decades ago, and his “declaration of independence,” including from paying taxes or voting. You can read that explanation here.]

